HUDSON – Funding for environmental consulting services to redevelop the Hudson Portuguese Club into municipal and school office space is on the Town Meeting warrant. “It’s a good size building with a lot of land and a ton of parking. I just hope the town supports it. I think it’s a great opportunity,” Select Board Chair Scott Duplisea said. “The investors and some of the people who have been with the club for a long time prefer that the club, the land and the buildings stay with the town.”

HUDSON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO