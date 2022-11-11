Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
Heritage Syrup Festival kicks off in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On the second Saturday of November, comes a Henderson tradition that’s been going strong for 33 years. “I would like to have a dollar for every time I mention the word syrup festival, everyday, 365 days a year,” said civic center coordinator, Suzanne Cross For the past 28 years, Cross has helped work […]
East Texas Veterans Day Freebies & Discounts From A-Z
Friday November 11th is a day we set aside to honor the many men and women who took the oath to defend our great nation from all enemies foreign or domestic. Its a day to just say "Thank You" to those who surrendered some of their rights to ensure that you can enjoy ALL of yours and to reinforce that appreciation many businesses across the nation and East Texas are giving away freebies and discounts to those who served.
7 Things To Do During Your East Texas Weekend – November 12th & 13th
We are staring down the barrel of another East Texas weekend. If you're one of those people wondering what you're going to be doing or what is there to do in East Texas this weekend, you shouldn't have any issues finding something to get into. This weekend is going to...
Heads Up! One Part of I-20 Will Be Closed in East Texas on Sunday
Attention East Texas Drivers, including in Tyler, Longview, and Kilgore, Texas: Coming up this Sunday, November 13, one part of Interstate 20 will be closed to traffic. Interstate 20--a major traffic artery connecting our various East Texas cities--will be shutting down traffic. Well, a small part of it, actually. Thankfully, only one particular area of Interstate 20 is set to be closed to traffic on Sunday, November 13 between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
KLTV
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business. Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.
inforney.com
Popular Tyler seafood restaurant closes
Shell Shack in Tyler has officially shut its doors. The restaurant served its last meals on Tuesday. The restaurant, located at 7918 South Broadway Ave., said it would not be renewing its lease at its current location but enjoyed being part of the Tyler community. The business made the announcement...
Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work
I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
Oil well fire under control near Tatum, police say
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — Tatum police said there is no danger to the public following an oil well fire outside of city limits. The fire was caused by a “blowout or something of that nature,” and crews have the fire under control, according to the Tatum Police Department.
Fishery in Athens, Texas Hosting Free Veterans Fishing Day Saturday
Fishing is a popular weekend activity for many in East Texas. Makes sense with all the great lakes we have available to enjoy across our area. Lake Fork is always in the top 10 for bass fishing and hosts major fishing tournaments every year. Lake Palestine is great for the weekend angler. Lake Tyler, Lake O' The Pines and Lake Sam Rayburn are great lakes for a day on the boat, too. East Texas is also home to the Texas Freshwater Fishery Center in Athens where fish research for the state is carried out along with fishing education. Saturday, the Texas Freshwater Fishery Center will host an event to honor our veterans and do some fishing.
KLTV
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
KLTV
Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down all but one westbound lane of Longview’s W Loop 281 near HG Mosley Pkwy. UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., police have said all emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic is back to normal.
Price Dropped 300k on This Property on Lake Palestine in Flint, Texas
Looking at property listings is always fun to me because it shows you so many different ideas that you can create with your home, if you have the money to do so. Especially when I find homes that aren’t far from where I live. This home in Flint, Texas is just down the road from where I live in a much more exclusive neighborhood situated on Lake Palestine.
KLTV
Longview storms back from deficit in 49-15 win
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview scored 42 unanswered points to overcome a 15-7 deficit and beat Crosby 49-15 in bi-district action Friday night. Longview running back Taylor Tatum accounted for 24 of those points in the first half, with four touchdowns. The fourth touchdown was a 45-yard run.
Popular Tyler, Texas Bar Investigated in Connection with the Death of Deputy
In late July, we learned the sad news of the death of Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. 21 year-old Daniel Nyabuto of Grand Prairie was arrested and is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Nyabuto remains in the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond. The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission (TABC) got involved in the investigation and believe that Where's Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler, Texas may have served alcohol to Nyabuto when they shouldn't have.
2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
KLTV
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been struck by a car at the Target in Tyler and is being treated in an ambulance. Before noon on Thursday, emergency services received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car in the crosswalk area outside the Target on S. Broadway.
KLTV
East Texan Cody Johnson wins at Country Music Awards
The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center. Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction...
Delicious! The People Raving About this Tyler, TX Spot Were Right
The people raving about this Tyler, TX restaurant were right--it's so good. I have a tendency to be skeptical about whatever it is the "crowd" is raving about-- Whether it's a movie, musical artist, and even when it comes to restaurants in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, or anywhere in East Texas.
