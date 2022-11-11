ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montero, Astros finalize $34.5 million, 3-year contract

HOUSTON (AP) — Reliever Rafael Montero finalized a $34.5 million, three-year contract to remain with the World Series champion Houston Astros, a deal that could be worth $36.75 million over three seasons. The 32-year-old right-hander gets $11.5 million in each of the next three seasons under the deal announced...
Texas All-Star lefty Pérez accepts $19.65M qualifying offer

All-Star left-hander Martin Pérez accepted a $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Texas Rangers, who still hope to add more to their starting rotation. Pérez returned to the Rangers on a $4 million contract before the start of spring training earlier this year. He went 12-8 with a career-best 2.89 ERA in 32 starts.
WR Kenny Golladay returns to Giants lineup and gets benched

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Kenny Golladay may have hit another low point in his career with the Giants on Sunday when he was benched for the second half of New York's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans. There was some hope the 29-year-old veteran would start...
