‘Something From Tiffany’s’ Trailer Teases an Engagement Ring Mix-Up for Zoey Deutch
The trailer for Prime Video’s Something From Tiffany’s was released Tuesday and brings festivities, romance and laughter just in time for the upcoming holiday season. Daryl Wein directed Tamara Chestna’s script for the rom-com based on the novel by Melissa Hill. The film’s cast includes Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson, Rose Abdoo, Shay Mitchell, Ray Nicholson and Javicia Leslie. More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Prime Video Expands Basketball Programming Through Overtime Elite Global Media Rights DealAmazon Enters Sports-Talk Arena With Daily Slate of ShowsLeBron James to Co-Host Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' Alternate Stream Taking place in New York City during the holidays, Rachel, played...
MTV
Gayle And Lauren Spencer-Smith Became Friends At A Tate McRae After-Party
She might've delivered a fierce performance from atop a messy bed on the stage at the 2022 MTV EMA, but before the show on Sunday night, on the red carpet, Gayle took a moment to give a hug to one of her best pals: Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer-Smith. While the...
MTV
2022 MTV EMA Winners: See The Full List
This year's MTV EMA ceremony is certainly one for the books. Kicking off with a one-two punch of performances by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta — doing their nostalgic team-up "I'm Good (Blue)" — and Muse rocking the heck out, the show also promises tons of other unexpected performances, including the live debut of Spinall And Äyanna's "Power (Remember Who You Are)."
