Elma, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Restaurant Operation to Become Part of New Virtual Food Court

A downtown Fredonia restaurant operation has announced that it will be merging with another restaurant group to create the region's first virtual food court. TaQo Corp. and the Big Cheeseburger, which have operated at 36 West Main Street in the village since May 2020, will team up with The Point Restaurant Group, LLC and feature three uniquely branded menu concepts: TaQo, the Big Cheeseburger, and Rustico Artisan Pizza upon opening, with additional concepts to be added in the coming months. TaQo Corp. will be closing its Fredonia location on Saturday, November 26th and plans to reopen as "The Point" at a new location at 296 Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk by mid-December. The Point will feature online ordering, curbside pick-up, delivery, full bar, event space and catering.
FREDONIA, NY
WKBW-TV

Local Business Spotlight – JNR Salon and Day Spa

Today we are highlighting a local business and we are joined by the owner of JNR Salon and Day Spa, Jennifer Robertson. Jennifer created a line of salon products and is here to tell us more about it. She shares with us that her product line came out just last...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Buffalo?

Whether you're ready or not, winter is here baby! It's time to begin preparations for living as the Eskimos do. One thing that I've always loved about living in an apartment during Western New York winters is not having to shovel snow from the driveway or sidewalk. When it comes to removing snow from public sidewalks, who is legally responsible in Buffalo?
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Catholic Health Hosting On The Spot Hiring Event

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Catholic Health is hosting a four day on the spot hiring event for registered nurses and graduate nurses. The event kicks off on Monday at 11a.m. at Mount St. Mary Hospital (5300 Military Rd, Lewiston, NY), and runs until 5 p.m. Details for the rest...
LEWISTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Snowiest Day In Buffalo New York History

As Western New York braces for another massive winter lake effort snowstorm this week, could it end up being a record-breaking storm?. Several different models are showing snow amounts ranging from 3 inches to over 48 inches all over Western New York between Thursday and Sunday evening. So if we...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY

