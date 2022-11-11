A downtown Fredonia restaurant operation has announced that it will be merging with another restaurant group to create the region's first virtual food court. TaQo Corp. and the Big Cheeseburger, which have operated at 36 West Main Street in the village since May 2020, will team up with The Point Restaurant Group, LLC and feature three uniquely branded menu concepts: TaQo, the Big Cheeseburger, and Rustico Artisan Pizza upon opening, with additional concepts to be added in the coming months. TaQo Corp. will be closing its Fredonia location on Saturday, November 26th and plans to reopen as "The Point" at a new location at 296 Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk by mid-December. The Point will feature online ordering, curbside pick-up, delivery, full bar, event space and catering.

