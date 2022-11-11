Read full article on original website
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Restaurant Operation to Become Part of New Virtual Food Court
A downtown Fredonia restaurant operation has announced that it will be merging with another restaurant group to create the region's first virtual food court. TaQo Corp. and the Big Cheeseburger, which have operated at 36 West Main Street in the village since May 2020, will team up with The Point Restaurant Group, LLC and feature three uniquely branded menu concepts: TaQo, the Big Cheeseburger, and Rustico Artisan Pizza upon opening, with additional concepts to be added in the coming months. TaQo Corp. will be closing its Fredonia location on Saturday, November 26th and plans to reopen as "The Point" at a new location at 296 Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk by mid-December. The Point will feature online ordering, curbside pick-up, delivery, full bar, event space and catering.
WKBW-TV
Local Business Spotlight – JNR Salon and Day Spa
Today we are highlighting a local business and we are joined by the owner of JNR Salon and Day Spa, Jennifer Robertson. Jennifer created a line of salon products and is here to tell us more about it. She shares with us that her product line came out just last...
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces renovation of Buffalo Central Terminal green space
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $1 million investment for the construction of the Buffalo Central Terminal Great Lawn during a Monday press conference at the Matt Urban Center. Hochul called the area between Memorial Drive and Curtiss Street a “waste of space” currently and intended to make it “magnificent.” “This could […]
North Tonawanda woman accused of driving while intoxicated & hitting pedestrian
A North Tonawanda woman is accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting a pedestrian in Niagara Falls.
Pedestrian hit, driver charged with DWI in Niagara Falls crash
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and thrown down an embankment at the 56th Street bridge on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Sunday night, according to Niagara Falls police. Police say a 56-year-old North Tonawanda woman was driving a 2001 Ford pickup eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard at […]
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Buffalo?
Whether you're ready or not, winter is here baby! It's time to begin preparations for living as the Eskimos do. One thing that I've always loved about living in an apartment during Western New York winters is not having to shovel snow from the driveway or sidewalk. When it comes to removing snow from public sidewalks, who is legally responsible in Buffalo?
WKBW-TV
Catholic Health Hosting On The Spot Hiring Event
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Catholic Health is hosting a four day on the spot hiring event for registered nurses and graduate nurses. The event kicks off on Monday at 11a.m. at Mount St. Mary Hospital (5300 Military Rd, Lewiston, NY), and runs until 5 p.m. Details for the rest...
Erie County says be prepared for a significant snowstorm
Erie County leaders warn a significant storm is scheduled to hit northern Erie County and wants motorists, residents and everyone to prepare.
Open Letter to People Going to Wegmans Before the Huge Snowstorm
You have probably heard by now that there is a huge snowstorm coming to Western New York and it's the very intense, lake effect variety. There's a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties from Thursday at 7 pm through most of Sunday. Anywhere from 1-2...
The Snowiest Day In Buffalo New York History
As Western New York braces for another massive winter lake effort snowstorm this week, could it end up being a record-breaking storm?. Several different models are showing snow amounts ranging from 3 inches to over 48 inches all over Western New York between Thursday and Sunday evening. So if we...
WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
stepoutbuffalo.com
stepoutbuffalo.com
stepoutbuffalo.com
Feet of snow to bury Buffalo as potentially historic lake-effect event looms
A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of western New York ahead of a long-duration lake-effect snow event that could produce potentially record-setting amounts of 3 to 6 feet. AccuWeather meteorologists say the fiercest lake-effect snow event yet this season — and potentially in years — will ramp...
Weather Model Calling For Over 30 Inches Of Snow In Buffalo
Snow is coming to Western New York over the next couple of days, how much is still up for debate?. With a massive cold front set to come across Lake Erie, and with the lake at a record-warm temperature, plenty of lake effect snow is expected. Winter Storm Watches have...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills host Thanksgiving Blitz to distribute holiday meals with Feedmore WNY
BUFFALO (WKBW) — Plenty of smiles on Tuesday at the annual Thanksgiving Blitz. The Buffalo Bills teaming up with Feedmore WNY to distribute 600 holiday meals to families simply trying to make ends meet. "The annual Thanksgiving Blitz with the Buffalo Bills is such a critical event for Feedmore...
Buffalo holds day of remembrance for Tops shooting
Buffalo honors 6 months since Tops mass shooting with moment of silence, orange lights.
erienewsnow.com
Response Times At UPMC Chautauqua Hospital Delayed Due To Flood Of Patients
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Response times at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital’s emergency department is delayed, due to a flood of RSV cases and other illnesses. The Falconer Fire Department issued a warning to community members about long delays in care on Monday. This doesn’t mean incoming patients...
3 Things You Have To Have In Your Car Before Snow Comes To WNY
Western New York is bracing for its first dose of heavy snow later this week. Before you attempt to travel in the anticipated storm, you need to make sure your vehicle is ready for the snowy and icy roads. The National Weather Service of Buffalo issued a winter storm watch...
