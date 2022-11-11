Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan: No 49ers injuries vs. Chargers but Danny Gray suffered pre-game injury
The good news is that, for the second game in a row, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't have any in-game injuries to report during his post-game press conference. Defensive end Charles Omenihu and safety Tashaun Gipson briefly left the game in the third quarter but returned. The...
“I thought he should have been ejected”: Rapoport discusses 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw’s hit on Chargers QB Justin Herbert
There has been much discussion surrounding San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw's election on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers after a helmet-to-helmet impact with quarterback Justin Herbert. No one disputed that the play shouldn't have resulted in a penalty. However, many questioned the decision to throw Greenlaw out of the game when the linebacker didn't appear to be intentionally targeting Herbert with his helmet.
“It kind of actually blew my mind”: Kyle Shanahan, 49ers players react to Dre Greenlaw ejection
The San Francisco 49ers gutted out a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Unfortunately, they had to do it without Dre Greenlaw in the second half. Officials ejected the linebacker toward the end of the second quarter after ruling that he committed an unnecessary roughness penalty.
Jerry Rice reveals where 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk can improve his game
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk led the San Francisco 49ers with 84 receiving yards on six receptions against the Los Angeles Chargers defense. It was his fourth consecutive game of 81-or-more receiving yards as the wideout continues to be on pace for his first 1,000-yard NFL season. There were mistakes, though....
49ers-Chargers: Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead among 6 inactives for Niners
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) Armstead is the only player on the active 49ers' roster who is inactive for this game due to an injury. The 49ers ruled him out on Friday due to foot and ankle injuries. The team also ruled out Jason Verrett after the cornerback suffered an Achilles injury last week. On Friday, San Francisco placed him on the injured reserve list, ending his season.
NFC playoff standings: Where the 49ers sit ahead of Week 11 clash with Cardinals
As we head into Week 11, it's about time to start looking at the NFC playoff picture and where the San Francisco 49ers currently find themselves positioned. The team is coming off a closer-than-it-should-have-been 22-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, improving its record to 5-4 and inching closer to the division-leading Seattle Seahawks, who lost this past weekend.
49ers DB Jimmie Ward has warning for opposing QBs: “Don’t run it”
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward really hates opposing quarterbacks. That attitude makes him an effective defender. He really wanted to send a message to his opponents on Sunday night. Ward didn't hold back when asked about his big-time hit against quarterback Justin Herbert in the 49ers' 22-16 win...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers gut out ugly win vs. Chargers
(Episode 188) - Brian Renick, Al Sacco, and Zain Naqvi look back at the offensive performance against the Chargers, Jimmy Garoppolo's expectations, how much the 49ers lost when Mike McDaniel left for Miami, and more!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. Don't...
Why Baldy loves the 49ers defense’s mindset right now
The San Francisco 49ers have won two consecutive games thanks partly to some impressive halftime adjustments by the defense. At 5-4, the Niners remain in the NFC playoff picture. The 49ers defense allowed 14 first-half points to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. It allowed 16 first-half points to...
“Watch out for this team”: Where the 49ers stand in Week 11 power rankings
It wasn't pretty, but it was a victory. The San Francisco 49ers topped the visiting Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 on Sunday night, winning their second consecutive game and improving their record to 5-4. Aside from wide receiverDanny Gray's slight ankle injury during pre-game warmups, San Francisco emerged unscathed for the second game in a row. And the team had several players return to the lineup, including wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Chargers at 49ers, Week 10 predictions: How confident are fans that the Niners win?
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, November 13 at 5:20 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. This...
49ers signing QB Jacob Eason to practice squad ahead of Cardinals game
According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, the San Francisco 49ers are signing quarterback Jacob Eason to the practice squad ahead of the team's Monday night matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. Eason was among several players who worked out for the 49ers on Monday. The 49ers released...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 10 win vs. Chargers
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Same thing as last night. The...
Jauan Jennings: 49ers offense has ‘unlimited potential’
"Potential" is an excellent word to use when describing the San Francisco 49ers offense. The unit has a lot of potential to be explosive. Unfortunately, we haven't seen that full potential just yet, but the weapons are there. Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell—they are all playmakers capable of giving opposing defenses headaches.
Key stats from the 49ers’ 22-16 Week 10 win vs. the Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 5-4 on the season after a 22-16 Week 10 win against to the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. With the Win…. The...
PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Chargers, plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 5-4 after a 22-16 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers...
49ers-Chargers: RB Elijah Mitchell shines in return from injury, says he and Christian McCaffrey can be NFL’s best duo
Christian McCaffrey was the center of attention in the 49ers backfield heading into Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it wound up being Elijah Mitchell who shined the brightest in the team's 22-16 win, which came as a bit of a surprise considering where each running back was before the week started.
17 observations from the 49ers victory over the Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers beat another Los Angeles team. This time it was the better of the two teams who reside in Inglewood—the Chargers. It wasn't easy. In fact, it was ugly for much of the game, with the 49ers being called for some costly penalties, turning the ball over, and making multiple mistakes that kept the game close.
