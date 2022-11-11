ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I thought he should have been ejected”: Rapoport discusses 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw’s hit on Chargers QB Justin Herbert

There has been much discussion surrounding San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw's election on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers after a helmet-to-helmet impact with quarterback Justin Herbert. No one disputed that the play shouldn't have resulted in a penalty. However, many questioned the decision to throw Greenlaw out of the game when the linebacker didn't appear to be intentionally targeting Herbert with his helmet.
49ers-Chargers: Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead among 6 inactives for Niners

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) Armstead is the only player on the active 49ers' roster who is inactive for this game due to an injury. The 49ers ruled him out on Friday due to foot and ankle injuries. The team also ruled out Jason Verrett after the cornerback suffered an Achilles injury last week. On Friday, San Francisco placed him on the injured reserve list, ending his season.
NFC playoff standings: Where the 49ers sit ahead of Week 11 clash with Cardinals

As we head into Week 11, it's about time to start looking at the NFC playoff picture and where the San Francisco 49ers currently find themselves positioned. The team is coming off a closer-than-it-should-have-been 22-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, improving its record to 5-4 and inching closer to the division-leading Seattle Seahawks, who lost this past weekend.
49ers DB Jimmie Ward has warning for opposing QBs: “Don’t run it”

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward really hates opposing quarterbacks. That attitude makes him an effective defender. He really wanted to send a message to his opponents on Sunday night. Ward didn't hold back when asked about his big-time hit against quarterback Justin Herbert in the 49ers' 22-16 win...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers gut out ugly win vs. Chargers

(Episode 188) - Brian Renick, Al Sacco, and Zain Naqvi look back at the offensive performance against the Chargers, Jimmy Garoppolo's expectations, how much the 49ers lost when Mike McDaniel left for Miami, and more!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. Don't...
“Watch out for this team”: Where the 49ers stand in Week 11 power rankings

It wasn't pretty, but it was a victory. The San Francisco 49ers topped the visiting Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 on Sunday night, winning their second consecutive game and improving their record to 5-4. Aside from wide receiverDanny Gray's slight ankle injury during pre-game warmups, San Francisco emerged unscathed for the second game in a row. And the team had several players return to the lineup, including wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Jauan Jennings: 49ers offense has ‘unlimited potential’

"Potential" is an excellent word to use when describing the San Francisco 49ers offense. The unit has a lot of potential to be explosive. Unfortunately, we haven't seen that full potential just yet, but the weapons are there. Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell—they are all playmakers capable of giving opposing defenses headaches.
17 observations from the 49ers victory over the Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers beat another Los Angeles team. This time it was the better of the two teams who reside in Inglewood—the Chargers. It wasn't easy. In fact, it was ugly for much of the game, with the 49ers being called for some costly penalties, turning the ball over, and making multiple mistakes that kept the game close.
