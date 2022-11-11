Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash Identified

The Simi Valley man killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning has been identified.

Anthony Leos, 40, from Simi Valley was killed in the Soledad crash, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon Roads in Santa Clarita, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol ( CHP ) Newhall Area Office.

A Los Angeles man operating a 2019 Toyota 4-Runner, was driving westbound on Soledad Canyon Road in the westbound lane, according to the CHP report.

Leos was driving a 2013 Hyundai Tuscon, driving eastbound on Soledad Canyon Road in the eastbound lane.

For unknown reasons, the Toyota 4-Runner crossed over the solid double yellow lines into the eastbound lane, directly in the path of Leos resulting in a head-on crash, according to the reports.

As a result of this collision, Leos sustained fatal injuries, according to CHP reports.

The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries in the Soledad crash .

