The RHOC cast member dishes on her relationship with Eddie Judge like never before. Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County know that Tamra Judge has let them in on all aspects of her life — from being a mom to being an entrepreneur to her relationship with her husband, Eddie Judge. In fact, they were even invited to their wedding on Tamra's OC Wedding. And while Tamra has four kids, she and Eddie never had any kids together.

13 DAYS AGO