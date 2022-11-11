ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup

The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Caroline Manzo Says The Feud Between Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Was Inevitable

Real Housewives of New Jersey has always been about family. Or famb-ily, depending on who you are talking to. But as we’ve seen over and over again, both on RHONJ and other franchises, reality TV easily gets in the way. So when it was reported that the long time feud between Teresa Giudice, brother Joe […] The post Caroline Manzo Says The Feud Between Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Was Inevitable appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tamra Judge Reveals How Not Having Kids “Together” Has Affected Her Marriage to Eddie

The RHOC cast member dishes on her relationship with Eddie Judge like never before. Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County know that Tamra Judge has let them in on all aspects of her life — from being a mom to being an entrepreneur to her relationship with her husband, Eddie Judge. In fact, they were even invited to their wedding on Tamra's OC Wedding. And while Tamra has four kids, she and Eddie never had any kids together.
Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion

There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’

If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?. On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her. The two have been in a relationship...
Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama

Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.

