bravotv.com
Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup
The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
Caroline Manzo Says The Feud Between Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Was Inevitable
Real Housewives of New Jersey has always been about family. Or famb-ily, depending on who you are talking to. But as we’ve seen over and over again, both on RHONJ and other franchises, reality TV easily gets in the way. So when it was reported that the long time feud between Teresa Giudice, brother Joe […] The post Caroline Manzo Says The Feud Between Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Was Inevitable appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Tamra Judge Reveals How Not Having Kids “Together” Has Affected Her Marriage to Eddie
The RHOC cast member dishes on her relationship with Eddie Judge like never before. Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County know that Tamra Judge has let them in on all aspects of her life — from being a mom to being an entrepreneur to her relationship with her husband, Eddie Judge. In fact, they were even invited to their wedding on Tamra's OC Wedding. And while Tamra has four kids, she and Eddie never had any kids together.
Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion
There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bye bye, Bethenny: Fans are done with Frankel after new ‘Housewives’ podcast begins
Bethenny Frankel is taking some heat these days from fans of The Real Housewives of New York City, the reality show she was on from 2008 to 2019. Her new podcast ReWives plans to revisit all her favorite episodes, which has former costar Luann de Lesseps slamming her and countless fans chiming in.
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Makes Shocking Confession About Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book
Watch: Erika Jayne REACTS to "Great" Question at BravoCon 2022. Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.
‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore Regrets Not Signing Prenup With Marc Daly Amid Drawn Out Divorce
Kenya Moore wed Marc Daly in secret in 2017. The former Miss USA and Daly split in 2019 and have been embattled in a nasty divorce since.
Cynthia Bailey reveals ‘last straw’ that led to divorce from Mike Hill
Cynthia Bailey, the former longtime cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” divulged what led to the dissolution of her marriage to Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill. During her visit to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Bailey elaborated on what...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe They’ve Found Proof Robyn Brown Always ‘Despised’ Christine
'Sister Wives' took to Reddit to discuss an episode where they believe it appears clear that Robyn Brown 'despised' Christine.
Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’
If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
Men's Health
Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence After Ex Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Tried to Start a Family
Justin Theroux is here for his ex-wife and current good friend, Jennifer Aniston. After the Friends actress shared a photo of her Allure cover image on Instagram following her tell-all interview with the magazine, Theroux left a comment of support: "👊 ❤️." His fist pump and heart...
It’s ‘Unlikely’ Meghan Markle Would Give Prince Harry ‘a Second Look’ If He Wasn’t a Prince, Says Royal Expert
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018. They appear to be in love, but one royal expert believes Meghan would not have chosen Harry if he wasn't a prince.
realitytitbit.com
What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?. On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her. The two have been in a relationship...
Is Kim Zolciak’s Home Really Facing Foreclosure? Here's the Scoop
Real Housewives OG Kim Zolciak may be staring down the barrel of home foreclosure, according to reports. Zolciak, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008 and subsequent spinoff, Don't Be Tardy has dealt with a home foreclosure event years prior. Article continues below advertisement. Now, tabloids say...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Duggar Reveals Disgusting Reason Why Her Cousin Never Tried to Molest Her
Amy Duggar has said some very pointed things about her cousin, Josh Duggar, over the years. At one point, for example, she trashed the convicted child sex offender as a psychopath. Now, however, in a new interview with The Sun, Amy relays something pointed Josh once said to her. Something...
‘Sister Wives’: The ‘Devastating’ Argument Christine Had With Meri in 2009 That ‘Shattered’ Their Relationship
Christine Brown's argument with Meri Brown in 2009 about her children led to the end of her friendship. Here' what the 'Sister Wives' memoir revealed about the relationship-shattering argument.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?
Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Deavan Clegg Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, Her 1st With Boyfriend Topher Park
90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg gave birth to baby No. 3, her first child with boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park. “Baby Park is healthy and doing well,” the TLC alum, 25, shared on Wednesday, November 2. “We are just enjoying our time with our new bundle of joy. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this time.”
Cynthia Bailey Shares She’d Be “Okay” With Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex-Husband Peter Thomas
Peter Thomas has not only had quite the run on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but now, he’s popping up on the Real Housewives of Potomac amid rumors that he’s dating one of the show’s stars Gizelle Bryant. Cynthia Bailey, the ex-wife of Peter revealed at the...
Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama
Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
