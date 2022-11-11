ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ITV have apparently offered AJ Odudu the main presenting job

The Sun are claiming contract negotiations are now under way so it's now looking like a done deal. Very disappointed. She’s a lovely girl but I think she is still a terrible presenter. Posts: 442. Forum Member. ✭. 14/11/22 - 09:17 #3. I couldn't stand her presenting style when she...
Walking Dead season 11 puts new twist on Rick Grimes' death

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 spoilers follow. It's taken a while, but twenty-three episodes in, The Walking Dead's penultimate chapter is finally giving us everything we could ask for. Real tension? Check. Smart zombies that are actually scary? Check. Major character deaths? Quite possibly, although Judith's fate still hangs in the balance.
Twilight's Taylor Lautner marries fiancée Taylor Dome

Twilight star Taylor Lautner has married fiancée Taylor Dome, tying the knot in a stunning ceremony in California. The pair exchanged vows at a winery estate in front of friends and family, nearly a year to the day they became engaged. Lautner, who also starred in BBC comedy Cuckoo,...
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter

A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn

A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
British DJ Tim Gough dies on air presenting morning radio show

Tim Gough, a radio DJ on local station GenX Radio Suffolk, died yesterday (October 24) while presenting a live broadcast. The 55-year-old presenter is suspected to have died from a heart attack mid-song during his programme, which he was broadcasting from home 35 miles from the station’s headquarters in Ipswich (via Mixmag)
Coronation Street films shock arrest in Bernie and Fern story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Bernie Winter lookalike plot is going to take another big turn, and thankfully it's going to be a positive one. Bernie has found herself in hot water lately, after being framed by her con woman lookalike Fern Lindon, who stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and let Bernie take the fall for it. She's been trying to clear her name, but the police think she's making Fern up.
Ackley Bridge axed by Channel 4 after five series

Ackley Bridge has been cancelled by Channel 4 after five series. The school-based drama aired weekly for its first three series, before replacing a lot of the cast, airing shorter episodes daily, moving the time slots around, and premiering episodes on All4 before broadcast. The channel stated that the changes helped it do well, at least with a younger audience.
EastEnders' Alfie Moon gets dire warning in robbery storyline

EastEnders spoilers follow. Alfie Moon has been warned by Denise Fox he's a "dead man" in EastEnders' robbery storyline. Tuesday's (November 15) episode was a busy one for Denise, as she not only dealt with the aftermath of Amy Mitchell's self-harm but also stumbled upon a robbery scene. The robbery...
Coronations Streets ''far right'' storyline. Really bad?

Is it just me or is this one of the worst storylines Corrie have ever tried to pull off. ITV had a great drama recently depicting the far right. So I'm not sure why they have felt the need to do it on Corrie aswell?. The poor acting does not...
Coronation Street reveals first look at Martha Fraser's shock return

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has shared a sneak peek at Martha Fraser's surprise comeback to the soap after 13 years. Played once again by Stephanie Beacham, the character is about to make a shock return to Weatherfield in an upcoming storyline. From the looks of it, it seems...
The Walking Dead final episode deaths ranked from least likely to DEAD

The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers follow. The Walking Dead loves a bit of death. It's in the name! But after tons of faves were killed off in the first few seasons, a reluctance to keep murdering the cast seemed to set in. Suddenly, a mighty strong case of plot...
EastEnders airs fallout of Amy Mitchell self-harm discovery

The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired the fallout of Jack Branning discovering his daughter Amy Mitchell is self-harming. Earlier this week, Sam Mitchell revealed to former flame Jack that she'd walked in on his daughter Amy self-harming in her room. Related:...
EastEnders: Biggest mistakes to date.

Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. Killing off Ronnie & Roxy. Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. The decimation of the Older Cast over the last ten years. Every Middle Class character being portrayed as a Villian/Psycho.
Anybody here notice the expression on Ants face after Matts trial

It was blatantly obvious that Ant does like Matt especially when we saw his face looking gutted that he completed yet another trial. Dec does not seem too bothered but Ant looks like he really wants him to fall flat on his face and be humiliated on tv. Has Ant had someone close to him who passed away and thats why he hardly smiles when he is around Matt.
Tony Adams explains why Strictly is "bizarre" after exit

Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Tony Adams has reacted to his exit from Strictly Come Dancing, saying the BBC show is “bizarre.”. The former professional footballer, who was paired with Katya Jones, was due to face off with DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell in Sunday’s eliminator but couldn’t participate due to an injury.
Good Morning Britain star vomits live on-air after Bushtucker Trial gone wrong

Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold ended up vomiting on today's (November 15) show, after hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid put him through a mock Bushtucker Trial. The showbiz reporter returned to the show after some time off, and to tie in with the current series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, he was questioned on his jungle knowledge while a snake was draped around him.
Britain’s Got Talent and Masked Dancer stars team up for new project

Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts and The Masked Dancer’s Peter Crouch are forming an unlikely partnership, with the pair teaming up for a Christmas album. Potts, who won the ITV talent show in 2007, will collaborate with the former footballer for Crouchy Conducts the Classics, a charity album released to commemorate the beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

