FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKTV
Local elementary schools participate in "Walk to School Day"
UTICA, N.Y. -- Schools across the nation took part in the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day, Monday. Students from Watson Williams and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary schools in Utica also participated in the walk. Last year, over 90,000 students from across 36 states, joined in the walk. The...
WKTV
MVCC to hold event showcasing Art programs for prospective students
UTICA, N.Y. -- An "Art Programs Day" will be held at Mohawk Valley Community College for prospective students to explore. Programs offered by MVCC’s School of Art will be displayed at the event including Fine Art, Illustration, Graphic Design, Digital Animation, Digital Media and Marketing, among many others with presentations and demonstrations will be given as well.
WKTV
"Welcome to Cooperstown" mural ribbon cutting set for Friday
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce has announced the completion of a mural project on their cottage. Thanks to funds donated by local businesses and community members and the mural artist, Kelcy Kimmerer, the "Welcome to Cooperstown" mural was created. "We thought the outside of the Visitor Center...
WKTV
Utica University held annual concert for veterans Monday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica University Concert Band and Choir hosted their annual Veterans Tribute Concert Monday. The event was held at the Strebel Auditorium and featured a wide variety of selections, from show tunes to patriotic marches. Monday marked the first time in two years that the concert was...
WKTV
Youth fencing classes available at Oneida YMCA
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA is hosting a fencing class for kids ages 8-16 on Dec. 16. Expert Fencer Coach Lubomir Kalpaktchiev will teach the class, which will include the basic skills and techniques needed to fence. Kalpaktchiev has been a fencing teacher for 25 years. He is a...
WKTV
Community invited to 'Stuff the Bus' at The Stanley this week
UTICA, N.Y. -- The first Stuff the Bus stop of the season is set for Wednesday in Utica. The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for performances of "Elf the Musical." Anyone going to the show...
WKTV
Local YMCAs offering free day passes for 5 days
UTICA, N.Y. -- The YMCAs in Rome and Oneida will be giving out free day passes from Nov. 23-27. Anyone aged 16 or older with a photo ID will have access to swim, water exercise classes, fitness classes like spin and Zumba, and use of the weight rooms and workout equipment.
WKTV
SUNY Morrisville offering first master's degree in Food and Agri-business in 2023
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. — SUNY Morrisville announced its first master’s degree in Food & Agri-business (FAB), Monday. The two-year degree is a fully online program designed for those who want careers in the food system industry, designed to help solve the problems within the food businesses. That could be managers, farmers, policy analysts, food and fiber entrepreneurs, and many other careers.
WKTV
The Center in Utica receives $300K in state funding for Ukrainian refugee support services
UTICA, N.Y. – The Center in Utica is getting $300,000 in state funding to support services for Ukrainians who came here to flee their wartorn homeland following Russia’s invasion. The Center, formerly The Refugee Center, provides resources and services like adult learning, community education, citizenship information and employment...
WKTV
Knights of St. John asking public for pie donations
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St. John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, next week. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. West Side Kitchen is located at St. Joseph and St Patrick Church, on Columbia Street in Utica.
WKTV
Local towns and villages awarded federal grants to make water infrastructure, housing improvements
Several local towns and villages are getting federal grants to upgrade housing and public water facilities in their areas. The Community Development Block Grant funding was distributed to support infrastructure improvements and housing rehabilitation projects across the state, including five in the Mohawk Valley. Here are the recipients:. The town...
WKTV
Inlet "Evening of Local Shopping" to be held on Nov. 29
INLET, N.Y. -- The Inlet Area Business Association is inviting the public to join them for their Evening of Local Shopping event on Nov. 29. Below is a list of the downtown businesses that will be open on this night:. -Mountain and Main. -Fourth Lake Wine and Spirits. -Jack Greco's...
WKTV
Police Officer saves Owl in Whitesboro Tuesday
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- An Officer with the Oneida County Sheriff's Department happened upon n owl in Whitesboro Tuesday. The Red Phase Screech Owl was found by the side of the road thankfully by Officer Constantine who was on his way home for dinner when he spotted the little guy. It's...
WKTV
Three years down, one to go: A look inside Downtown Utica's Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. -- He's been involved from the ground floor, and Downtown Utica's Wynn Hospital is now 80% complete, but MVHS Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Kent Hall, still gets a thrill walking through its halls. The ORs are so big, you can put so much equipment in there, it's great....
WKTV
City asking for artists input in renovating iconic "Sun Burst" mural
UTICA, N.Y. -- Following the announcement to renovate Liberty Bell Park in Utica, city officials are asking for the public's input. More specifically artists who may want to create a new mural, commissioned by the city. The mayor wants to hear from any artist who thinks they can create a new design.
WKTV
Arizona Tacos in Rome named Chamber Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Arizona Tacos in Rome, was announced the Rome Chamber Member of the Week, Monday. Members of the Chamber of Commerce visited the location on West Dominick Street to congratulate the business on the recognition. Arizona Tacos is a family-owned business that offers authentic Mexican food complete with...
WKTV
Rome Health opens pharmacy inside new medical center
ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Health Community Pharmacy, located inside the new medical center, officially opened on Monday. The new location will give patients a more convenient way to get prescriptions filled following an appointment. The pharmacy will still provide "Meds to Beds" service for hospital patients. The pharmacy is...
WKTV
Mayor Palmieri announces installation of smart speed tracking devices
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor, Robert Palmieri and Councilman Frank Meola announced Tuesday, the installation of smart speed tracking devices to improve safety. The signs are solar-powered and capable of monitoring traffic counts and average speeds in target areas around the city. Both residents and public safety officials have voiced concerns...
WKTV
Grand opening of two Rome businesses set for Friday
ROME, N.Y. -- On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for two Rome businesses, celebrating their grand openings. The Balanced Chef originally opened back in 2015 with a vision of putting a healthy twist on fast food, with portion-controlled ready-to-eat meals. They started out online, delivering meals to customers' homes. In March of 2021, they decided to open their first physical location in Rome.
WKTV
Cintas looking to hire at new cleanroom facility in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – Cintas is looking to hire at least 70 people at its new cleanroom facility in Marcy where a grand opening was celebrated Tuesday morning. Cintas’ cleanroom division uses a special process to clean workwear and uniforms worn in industries like electronics manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, nanotechnology, semiconductor manufacturing and automotive.
