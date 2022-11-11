Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Jaguars surprise Chiefs with bold move on opening kickoff that no NFL team has pulled off in five years
If the Jaguars are going to have any chance of upsetting the Chiefs on Sunday, they're likely going to have to throw a few surprises at Kansas City. Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson seems well aware of that because he opened up the game with one. On the opening kickoff, Pederson...
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. Leonard missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field Week 4. He missed three more games before returning to action Week 8, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later before he sat out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hopeful that his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara carry some big questions
The bye-week teams in Week 11 will leave us a bit short-handed this week, with Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker especially looming as significant absences. However, you'll also miss Leonard Fournette, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Rachaad White -- and the latter two head into the bye potentially having usurped the former as their teams' top options, which adds a lot of intrigue to their Week 12 and beyond outlooks.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Steps out with injury
Wylie (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wyle sustained an elbow injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. His absence will leave the Chiefs' offensive line very short-handed with right tackles Darian Kinnard (coach's decision) and Lucas Niang (kneecap) both sidelined Sunday.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert appeared to be grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but the penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Long TD in loss
Chubb rushed 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and secured three of four targets for 18 yards in the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Chubb's rushing touches were clearly limited by a game script that saw the Browns already down 10 at the half and 20 going into the fourth quarter. However, the seemingly matchup-proof running back was able to deliver for fantasy managers with an efficient performance boosted by a 33-yard touchdown run down the left side of the field early in the fourth quarter. Chubb's reception total also matched a season high, and he's now recorded four touchdown runs in the last three games going into a tough Week 11 road encounter against the Bills.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
CBS Sports
Packers' Patrick Taylor: Joins active roster
Taylor was signed to the Packers' active roster from their practice squad Tuesday. Taylor's addition to the active roster comes as the team waived Kylin Hill on Tuesday. The 24-year-old has already appeared in seven games for the Packers this season, but has only seen one snap on offense. With Aaron Jones (shin) questionable for Thursday's game with the Titans, Taylor could be in for a considerable workload, if Jones were to sit.
Former Bills LB Andre Smith signs with Titans
Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith has signed on with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday. His representation, Steinway Sports, announced the news via their social media account on Twitter. Per Titans Wire, Smith had a workout in Tennessee last week with a slew of other players. Smith, 25, was released...
CBS Sports
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Zero catches despite 48 snaps
Cole was held without a catch on two targets in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts. Cole was limited by a minor knee injury before returning to full participation in practice this past Thursday, but he managed to play north of 40 offensive snaps Sunday for the first time since Week 4, occupying the slot with Hunter Renfrow (oblique) on injured reserve. Cole's additional playing time didn't translate to production, however, while Davante Adams and Mack Hollins combined to see 20 targets from quarterback Derek Carr. Cole likely retains a similar role again Week 11 in Denver, but he's still low on the pecking order in the Raiders' aerial attack.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Converts big play in win
McCloud caught his lone target for 33 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers. Jimmy Garoppolo caught the Chargers in cover zero and dialed up McCloud on a streak for a big gain. It was the return specialist's only target on seven offensive snaps (10 percent). The 26-year-old has big-play ability, but he is too low on the depth chart to rely upon in fantasy. McCloud will continue serving as the team's No. 4 wideout and return man against the Cardinals next Monday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Hauls in 41 yards in Giants debut
Hodgins caught both of his targets for 41 yards in a 24-16 victory versus the Texans in Week 10. New York signed Hodgins on Wednesday and didn't wait long to integrate him into the offense. He surprisingly played 43 offensive snaps, third among wideouts on the team behind Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson. Hodgins was targeted only twice, but he caught the ball for good yardage on each occasion, gaining 15 yards on his first reception late in the first quarter and registering 26 yards on a big third-and-seven reception during a third-quarter drive that ended with a Saquon Barkley touchdown. Slayton and Robinson are the No. 1 and 2 wideouts in a mediocre Giants passing attack, but there's a path for Hodgins to work his way up to the No. 3 spot, especially with Kenny Golladay (two drops on two targets) failing to make a positive impact again Sunday.
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Forced out Sunday
Paye (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Paye did not practice Friday and was considered questionable with an ankle injury heading into Sunday's game, though it's unclear if he aggravated this existing issue during the contest. The second-year defensive end did not log a defensive statistic before exiting, and his absence should leave Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo to see increased usage in the second half. Paye's next chance to play will come against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 20.
CBS Sports
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Loses work in Week 10
Rodgers played six snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys but was not targeted. He also returned two punts for 13 yards and lost a fumble. Rodgers averaged 20.3 snaps over Weeks 6-9, but he was fazed out Week 10 with four of his fellow receivers soaking up nearly all the snaps played by Packers wideouts. Rodgers also lost snaps on special teams, as he was pulled in favor of Keisean Nixon after losing a fumble for the second time this season. Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 Draft, and the Packers have given him chances to contribute. However, he hasn't capitalized and could be running out of opportunities to do so.
CBS Sports
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Bumped up from practice squad
Mondeaux (leg) was elevated to the active roster Saturday. Mondeaux hasn't played since Week 4, when he was carted off the field due to a leg injury. He has since recovered after reverting to the practice squad, but he'll now get another chance with the active roster. He'll provide depth for the defensive line in Sunday's game with the Texans.
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance: Progressing well, loses boot
Lance (ankle) was seen walking without crutches or a medical boot last Thursday as he recovers from surgery to his right fibula, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Lance was placed on injured reserve due to a serious ankle injury back in Week 2, effectively ending his much-anticipated sophomore season. The 2021 first-round pick was seen on the sidelines of Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers without a boot or crutches for the first time since his surgery. Lance appears to be progressing well, which bodes well for his prospects of a healthy start to the 2023 season. The 2022 49ers currently are 5-4 under Jimmy Garoppolo -- who will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 -- so Lance could be handed the keys to a seemingly potent offense next season.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Loses volume against Seattle
Evans recorded five receptions on six targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Seahawks. Evans appeared to be in line for a relatively strong game, having racked up four catches for 49 yards by halftime. However, he was targeted only twice in the final two quarters to post his second consecutive effort of less than 60 receiving yards and without a score. While at least in part dictated by game script, Tom Brady took to the air only 29 times -- his second-lowest mark of the season -- and if that continues, Evans could continue to lose out on targets moving forward.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Overshadowed by Jefferson
Thielen caught five of seven targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over Buffalo. Thielen finished fourth on the team in targets behind Justin Jefferson (16), K.J. Osborn (11) and T.J. Hockenson (10). Jefferson dominated to the tune of 193 yards and one touchdown, but no other Viking reached 50 yards or found the end zone. Thielen's nose for the end zone has been key to his fantasy success in recent years -- he totaled 24 touchdowns over the previous two campaigns -- but he's scored only twice in 2022. Ending a touchdown drought that dates back to Week 6 won't be easy in Week 11 against the tough Dallas defense.
