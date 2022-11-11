Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holiday pop-up bars returning to Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
Related
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
CBS Sports
Jaguars surprise Chiefs with bold move on opening kickoff that no NFL team has pulled off in five years
If the Jaguars are going to have any chance of upsetting the Chiefs on Sunday, they're likely going to have to throw a few surprises at Kansas City. Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson seems well aware of that because he opened up the game with one. On the opening kickoff, Pederson...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara carry some big questions
The bye-week teams in Week 11 will leave us a bit short-handed this week, with Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker especially looming as significant absences. However, you'll also miss Leonard Fournette, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Rachaad White -- and the latter two head into the bye potentially having usurped the former as their teams' top options, which adds a lot of intrigue to their Week 12 and beyond outlooks.
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. Leonard missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field Week 4. He missed three more games before returning to action Week 8, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later before he sat out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hopeful that his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Patrick Peterson called his game-winning OT interception of Josh Allen: 'I am going to go pick this'
Every Tuesday, eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro and current Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden discuss what's happening in the NFL world on and off the field. This week, Peterson broke down some of the biggest moments from the Vikings' 33-30 overtime victory at the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, a game he sealed with his second interception of quarterback Josh Allen. Watch the Nov. 15 edition of "All Things Covered" here to hear Peterson analyze the "Game of the Year".
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert appeared to be grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but the penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
CBS Sports
Kevin Kassis: Done with Seahawks
The Seahawks cut Kassis from their practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Kassis spent the offseason with Seattle but was ultimately let go during final roster cuts in late-August. He's since signed back with the team's practice squad two separate times, but following Tuesday's transaction, he'll now look elsewhere to make his NFL debut.
CBS Sports
As Broncos lose fifth one-score game, Russell Wilson says team must find a way to 'answer moments'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Time is running out for the Denver Broncos. With their 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Broncos fell to 3-6 on the year. It marked Denver's fifth loss this season that came by one score, and you have to wonder if the Broncos have already lost too many of those close games to make a late-season run for a playoff spot.
CBS Sports
Packers' Patrick Taylor: Joins active roster
Taylor was signed to the Packers' active roster from their practice squad Tuesday. Taylor's addition to the active roster comes as the team waived Kylin Hill on Tuesday. The 24-year-old has already appeared in seven games for the Packers this season, but has only seen one snap on offense. With Aaron Jones (shin) questionable for Thursday's game with the Titans, Taylor could be in for a considerable workload, if Jones were to sit.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Cooper Kupp injury: Fantasy Football waiver-wire replacements to add include two Week 10 breakouts
The Rams season has been an absolute nightmare, and it might have taken a worst-case scenario turn Sunday against the Cardinals with wide receiver Cooper Kupp leaving with an ankle injury, one of a number of potentially significant injuries we've seen around the NFL in Week 10. Kupp, who has...
CBS Sports
Behind dominant running game, Steelers make NFL history during Sunday's win over the Saints
Over the past several offseasons, Steelers president Art Rooney II has publicly expressed his desire to see his team improve in the running game. While it was just one game, the Steelers satisfied Rooney's wishes during Sunday's 20-10 win over the Saints, a much-needed victory for a team that was off to a 2-6 start.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Losing snaps
Pitre logged six tackles over 56 snaps in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10. Pitre had a big missed tackle in the third quarter, when Darius Slayton angled past the rookie for a 54-yard touchdown. He was benched for a few plays following the incident. Pitre leads the Texans with with 12 missed tackles, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. After playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps over the first five weeks, making an early push for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pitre has hovered at 84 percent in the four games since. Missed tackles appear to be costing him playing time.
CBS Sports
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Loses work in Week 10
Rodgers played six snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys but was not targeted. He also returned two punts for 13 yards and lost a fumble. Rodgers averaged 20.3 snaps over Weeks 6-9, but he was fazed out Week 10 with four of his fellow receivers soaking up nearly all the snaps played by Packers wideouts. Rodgers also lost snaps on special teams, as he was pulled in favor of Keisean Nixon after losing a fumble for the second time this season. Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 Draft, and the Packers have given him chances to contribute. However, he hasn't capitalized and could be running out of opportunities to do so.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Not available for backup duties
Bridgewater (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is expected to be inactive this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bridgewater was a limited participant in Friday's practice after a chronic knee issue flared up on him, and while the injury isn't considered a serious one, the Dolphins are inclined to err on the side of caution with the veteran signal-caller by keeping him out this week. Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will likely step in for Bridgewater as the backup to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
CBS Sports
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Bumped up from practice squad
Mondeaux (leg) was elevated to the active roster Saturday. Mondeaux hasn't played since Week 4, when he was carted off the field due to a leg injury. He has since recovered after reverting to the practice squad, but he'll now get another chance with the active roster. He'll provide depth for the defensive line in Sunday's game with the Texans.
Comments / 0