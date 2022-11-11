Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. Leonard missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field Week 4. He missed three more games before returning to action Week 8, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later before he sat out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hopeful that his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Long TD in loss
Chubb rushed 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and secured three of four targets for 18 yards in the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Chubb's rushing touches were clearly limited by a game script that saw the Browns already down 10 at the half and 20 going into the fourth quarter. However, the seemingly matchup-proof running back was able to deliver for fantasy managers with an efficient performance boosted by a 33-yard touchdown run down the left side of the field early in the fourth quarter. Chubb's reception total also matched a season high, and he's now recorded four touchdown runs in the last three games going into a tough Week 11 road encounter against the Bills.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Steps out with injury
Wylie (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wyle sustained an elbow injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. His absence will leave the Chiefs' offensive line very short-handed with right tackles Darian Kinnard (coach's decision) and Lucas Niang (kneecap) both sidelined Sunday.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara carry some big questions
The bye-week teams in Week 11 will leave us a bit short-handed this week, with Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker especially looming as significant absences. However, you'll also miss Leonard Fournette, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Rachaad White -- and the latter two head into the bye potentially having usurped the former as their teams' top options, which adds a lot of intrigue to their Week 12 and beyond outlooks.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Zero catches despite 48 snaps
Cole was held without a catch on two targets in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts. Cole was limited by a minor knee injury before returning to full participation in practice this past Thursday, but he managed to play north of 40 offensive snaps Sunday for the first time since Week 4, occupying the slot with Hunter Renfrow (oblique) on injured reserve. Cole's additional playing time didn't translate to production, however, while Davante Adams and Mack Hollins combined to see 20 targets from quarterback Derek Carr. Cole likely retains a similar role again Week 11 in Denver, but he's still low on the pecking order in the Raiders' aerial attack.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
CBS Sports
Packers' Patrick Taylor: Joins active roster
Taylor was signed to the Packers' active roster from their practice squad Tuesday. Taylor's addition to the active roster comes as the team waived Kylin Hill on Tuesday. The 24-year-old has already appeared in seven games for the Packers this season, but has only seen one snap on offense. With Aaron Jones (shin) questionable for Thursday's game with the Titans, Taylor could be in for a considerable workload, if Jones were to sit.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Patrick Peterson called his game-winning OT interception of Josh Allen: 'I am going to go pick this'
Every Tuesday, eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro and current Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden discuss what's happening in the NFL world on and off the field. This week, Peterson broke down some of the biggest moments from the Vikings' 33-30 overtime victory at the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, a game he sealed with his second interception of quarterback Josh Allen. Watch the Nov. 15 edition of "All Things Covered" here to hear Peterson analyze the "Game of the Year".
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Forced out Sunday
Paye (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Paye did not practice Friday and was considered questionable with an ankle injury heading into Sunday's game, though it's unclear if he aggravated this existing issue during the contest. The second-year defensive end did not log a defensive statistic before exiting, and his absence should leave Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo to see increased usage in the second half. Paye's next chance to play will come against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 20.
CBS Sports
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Bumped up from practice squad
Mondeaux (leg) was elevated to the active roster Saturday. Mondeaux hasn't played since Week 4, when he was carted off the field due to a leg injury. He has since recovered after reverting to the practice squad, but he'll now get another chance with the active roster. He'll provide depth for the defensive line in Sunday's game with the Texans.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Converts big play in win
McCloud caught his lone target for 33 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers. Jimmy Garoppolo caught the Chargers in cover zero and dialed up McCloud on a streak for a big gain. It was the return specialist's only target on seven offensive snaps (10 percent). The 26-year-old has big-play ability, but he is too low on the depth chart to rely upon in fantasy. McCloud will continue serving as the team's No. 4 wideout and return man against the Cardinals next Monday.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Unbeaten Eagles hold No. 4 pick
The NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
CBS Sports
Packers release 2021 third-rounder Amari Rodgers days after receiver fumbles punt vs. Cowboys
Amari Rodgers lost the ball, and subsequently his punt returning job, during the Packers' Week 10 upset of the Cowboys on Sunday. Two days later, he's lost his job entirely. Just one year after entering as a third-round draft pick out of Clemson, the wide receiver was released by Green Bay on Tuesday, the team announced.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Disappears in loss
Hill compiled three rushes for one yard and zero targets during Sunday's 20-10 loss against the Steelers. He also failed to complete his lone passing attempt. Hill was a nonfactor for the second week in a row as New Orleans' offense continued to sputter against the Steelers. After logging a season-high 10 rushes and two targets in Week 9, the 32-year-old has accumulated seven yards on four touches over the past two games. The Saints also totaled just 29 team rushing yards with three of five starting offensive lineman injured either before or during Sunday's game. While it's hard to separate Hill's lack of production from these broader offensive struggles, this stretch of sparse usage is a discouraging sign for his value heading into next Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Loses work in Week 10
Rodgers played six snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys but was not targeted. He also returned two punts for 13 yards and lost a fumble. Rodgers averaged 20.3 snaps over Weeks 6-9, but he was fazed out Week 10 with four of his fellow receivers soaking up nearly all the snaps played by Packers wideouts. Rodgers also lost snaps on special teams, as he was pulled in favor of Keisean Nixon after losing a fumble for the second time this season. Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 Draft, and the Packers have given him chances to contribute. However, he hasn't capitalized and could be running out of opportunities to do so.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: To be evaluated in practice
Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Edmunds (groin) suffered a tweak during Sunday's loss to the Vikings and will be evaluated in practice this week, Harry Scull Jr. of BuffaloNews.com reports. Edmunds suited up for Sunday's loss despite entering the game with a "questionable" designation due to groin and heel...
CBS Sports
Behind dominant running game, Steelers make NFL history during Sunday's win over the Saints
Over the past several offseasons, Steelers president Art Rooney II has publicly expressed his desire to see his team improve in the running game. While it was just one game, the Steelers satisfied Rooney's wishes during Sunday's 20-10 win over the Saints, a much-needed victory for a team that was off to a 2-6 start.
Comments / 0