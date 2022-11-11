ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild predictions: NHL picks and odds

By Action Network
The Seattle Kraken and Minnesota Wild came into the NHL season with very different expectations. While the Wild were considered a fringe Stanley Cup contender, the Kraken were a long shot to even make the postseason.

One month into the season and the tune around both teams has changed as the teams collide on Friday night in Seattle.

Seattle has raced out to an 8-4-2 record and looks to be a legitimate threat to make the playoffs. Minnesota, on the other hand, checks into this contest with a 6-6-1 record and a -3 goal differential despite playing a relatively soft schedule.

Minnesota ranks 30th in five-on-five scoring, 24th in expected goals for, 19th in high-danger scoring chances generated and 20th in shot attempts per 60 minutes. That kind of offensive output places a lot of pressure on the defense and goaltending. While the Wild’s defensive numbers are strong, the goaltending has been subpar.

Minnesota ranks 20th in the NHL with an .896 save percentage and Marc-Andre Fleury’s -3.24 Goals Saved Above Expected is one of the worst marks in the league among starting netminders. You may not be able to trust the Kraken’s goaltending, but right now, you can’t trust the Wild’s, either.

Despite not having game-breaking talent, the Kraken are a deep team that can roll four lines every night and that should give them an advantage over a Wild team that lacks depth up front.

Marc-Andre Fleury of the Minnesota Wild
Back the Kraken to stay hot on Friday night.

Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild pick: Kraken money line @ +115 ( Caesars Sportsbook )

