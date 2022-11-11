ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Chris Bassitt declines Mets’ $19.65 million offer, seeks multi-year deal

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Chris Bassitt will decline the qualifying offer from the Mets , The Post’s Jon Heyman reported Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3Fo8_0j7i624G00
Chris Bassitt had a 3.42 ERA in a career-high 181 2/3 innings for the Mets this past season.
Getty Images

Bassitt was one of three Mets extended the qualifying offer, worth $19.65 million, by the Mets, along with Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo. The Mets will receive draft-pick compensation if any of them sign elsewhere.

Bassitt is looking for a multi-year deal and figures to top that salary after a solid season in Queens.

The 32-year-old right-hander had a 3.42 ERA in a career-high 181 2/3 innings with the Mets after arriving in a trade from Oakland in March in exchange for right-hander Adam Oller and minor league righty J.T. Ginn.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy