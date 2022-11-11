ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

valdostatoday.com

Apparel company invests $87M for new Georgia facility

ATLANTA – A global apparel company, Komar Brands, will invest $87 million in new facility in Bryan County, Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

City of Savannah hosts retreat to discuss budget for 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah held a budget retreat Monday to discuss spending for next year. City officials working in housing, public safety, and infrastructure took turns presenting their proposed budgets to the City Council. Director of Housing Martin Fretty said the city plans to leverage...
SAVANNAH, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates

This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Georgia Senate runoff update

Lowcountry town wants hole large hole digging to …. Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find sharks’ teeth.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Turkey Drive 22 to take place Tuesday at Highway 80 Piggly Wiggly

POOLER, Ga. — With just 10 days before Thanksgiving, you, our WJCL 22 viewers have your opportunity to help those in need. After being postponed a few days because of Tropical Storm Nicole, our 2nd annual Turkey Drive 22 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 15. Last year, WJCL viewers...
POOLER, GA
WTGS

National Weather Service director attends emergency management convention

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The annual International Association of Emergency Managers conference is underway at the Savannah Convention Center, where emergency managers from around the world are gathering to learn from each other and work together to save lives. FOX28 spoke with Ken Graham, the Director of the National...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Liberty County Health Department to hold flu vaccination clinic

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County Health Department is hosting a walk-in-flu vaccination clinic on Monday at its Hinesville location. Shots will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the health department at 1113 E. Oglethorpe Highway. No appointments are needed. Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance will be accepted. Officials say there […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

11/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WSAV News 3

Crash slings boat onto interstate in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Traffic was slow near the I-95/I-16 interchange in Pooler early Monday afternoon, after a crash left a boat on the roadway. Police told WSAV that the driver was headed southbound on I-95 when the crash happened. No one was seriously hurt but the boat was slung at least 30 yards down […]
POOLER, GA

