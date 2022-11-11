Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Apparel company invests $87M for new Georgia facility
ATLANTA – A global apparel company, Komar Brands, will invest $87 million in new facility in Bryan County, Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.
WTGS
Gov. Kemp announces global apparel company establishing facility in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County. According to officials, the facility will be located at Interstate Centre III, joining a recently announced ammunition manufacturing company's new...
N. Bryan resident speak out on upcoming manufacturing and distribution facilities
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – As Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, North Bryan County residents are starting to speak out. Kemps announcement comes less than a month after […]
WTGS
Georgia Southern institute signs $15.7M contract for COVID-19 protection in K-12 schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Southern University's Institute for Health Logistics and Analytics (IHLA) signed a $15.7 million contract with the Georgia Department of Public Health to work on efforts to manage COVID-19 in the state's K-12 schools. Despite the belief by many that COVID-19 is no longer a...
WTGS
Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
WTGS
Second Harvest, community partners step up to the plate to meet holiday demands
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — With the holidays right around the corner, Coastal Georgia’s food banks are leaning on community partnerships to meet the growing demand for services. Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, said the colder months are a historically busy...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Nov 5 – Nov 13, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. 168 CHINESE KITCHEN. 456 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 764-4828. Permit Type: Food Service.
wtoc.com
Ga. Dept. of Natural Resources joins landfill search for missing 20-month-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is now receiving help from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in the search for Quinton Simon. The department, along with the FBI, GBI, and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, are moving into their fourth week searching a Chatham County landfill for Simon’s remains.
WTGS
City of Savannah hosts retreat to discuss budget for 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah held a budget retreat Monday to discuss spending for next year. City officials working in housing, public safety, and infrastructure took turns presenting their proposed budgets to the City Council. Director of Housing Martin Fretty said the city plans to leverage...
How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates
This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WTGS
Hilton Head Island officials discuss approved Mid-Island Tract master plan
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Hilton Head Island town leaders approved a master plan for the Mid-Island Tract property on Nov. 1. According to town leaders, the former golf course will soon be transformed into a new community park for all residents and visitors to enjoy. “There are...
WSAV-TV
Georgia Senate runoff update
Lowcountry town wants hole large hole digging to …. Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find sharks’ teeth.
WJCL
Turkey Drive 22 to take place Tuesday at Highway 80 Piggly Wiggly
POOLER, Ga. — With just 10 days before Thanksgiving, you, our WJCL 22 viewers have your opportunity to help those in need. After being postponed a few days because of Tropical Storm Nicole, our 2nd annual Turkey Drive 22 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 15. Last year, WJCL viewers...
WTGS
National Weather Service director attends emergency management convention
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The annual International Association of Emergency Managers conference is underway at the Savannah Convention Center, where emergency managers from around the world are gathering to learn from each other and work together to save lives. FOX28 spoke with Ken Graham, the Director of the National...
WBTV
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTV) - Henrietta Goode has confidence in who she is and what she’s willing to stand up for. She’s willing to admit when she’s wrong, but she’s also willing to pull up her sleeves and fight when she knows she’s right. That’s what...
WTGS
Republican Party chooses local State Rep. Jon Burns as next Georgia House Speaker
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — State Rep. John Burns, who represents the 159th legislative district and serves Screven County and portions of Effingham and Bulloch Counties, is likely to be the next speaker of the Georgia House. The move signals continuity with the 13-year reign of outgoing speaker David Ralston...
Liberty County Health Department to hold flu vaccination clinic
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County Health Department is hosting a walk-in-flu vaccination clinic on Monday at its Hinesville location. Shots will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the health department at 1113 E. Oglethorpe Highway. No appointments are needed. Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance will be accepted. Officials say there […]
allongeorgia.com
11/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WTGS
Road closed after crash ruptures gas line, water main on Skidaway Road
A road is closed after a crash on Skidaway Road Sunday afternoon. The Savannah Police Dept. said the crash happened on Skidaway Road southbound between 42nd Street and Victory Drive. A water main and gas line have ruptured as a result of the crash, officials said. Northbound Skidaway is slowed...
Crash slings boat onto interstate in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Traffic was slow near the I-95/I-16 interchange in Pooler early Monday afternoon, after a crash left a boat on the roadway. Police told WSAV that the driver was headed southbound on I-95 when the crash happened. No one was seriously hurt but the boat was slung at least 30 yards down […]
Comments / 0