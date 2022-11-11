ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grains higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. rose 10.25 cents at $8.1375 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 4.75 cents at $6.58 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 8.75 cents at $3.87 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 25 cents at $14.5550 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle lost 1.55 cents at $1.5152 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was off 1.67 cents at $1.7695 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs dropped .52 cent at $.8435 a pound.

