Warren, OH

Man who led police chase into daycare has long criminal history

By Dave Nethers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – A man seen on police body camera video running from officers into a busy daycare appears to have been in and out of court and jail since at least 2008.

Lamar Mitchell, 39, crashed his car near a Warren intersection on Nov. 3, running from officers who realized he was wanted for an outstanding charge of felonious assault.

During the chase, he forced his way into the Precious Times Daycare and preschool while frightened staff members are seen grabbing children and running them to safety.

A check of Mitchell’s Trumbull County court records shows he is the same man who held SWAT officers in a two-hour standoff in August of 2021.

Officers were called to the scene believing that Mitchell, who was wanted on a felony escape charge, was inside.

During the standoff, Mitchell was reported to have threatened to kill the officers, who backed out of the building.

He surrendered two hours later and pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary with firearms specifications. He was sentenced to six months in prison.

In 2015, Mitchell was sentenced to four years in prison on a charge of aggravated arson.

He was charged with setting his girlfriend’s house on fire after she went to Warren police to file a complaint that he had assaulted her.

Court records show he was sentenced to two years in the Lorain Correctional Institution in 2010 on a charge of improperly firing a firearm at or into a habitation.

His record includes other arrests for aggravated burglary, criminal damaging, felonious assault and traffic violations.

On Nov. 2, police were attempting to stop Mitchell for an outstanding warrant when he crashed his car and led them on the chase that ended with his arrest inside the daycare.

No one was injured in that most recent incident, although the bodycam video shows him pointing his finger at officers during the chase as if he was holding a gun and threatening to shoot them.

Mitchell is currently being held on a $250,000 bond facing numerous new charges.

OBBO
4d ago

that's a perfect example of what's wrong in the court system.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

