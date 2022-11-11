ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, OH

Cleveland.com

Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. seeks donations for holiday food drives

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means donations are needed to help those less fortunate enjoy a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal. For over 30 years, the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. has provided holiday food baskets for hundreds of Lakewood families and senior citizens. That effort is currently under way, with food and monetary donations accepted through Dec. 12.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKYC

A New Center for Healthcare Help

Joe and Ciarra talk with Jason French about the new healthcare center opening soon in Medina! Sponsored by: The Western Reserve Masonic Community.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
AMHERST, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
abandonedway.com

History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium

Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
LOUISVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

