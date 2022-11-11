LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means donations are needed to help those less fortunate enjoy a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal. For over 30 years, the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. has provided holiday food baskets for hundreds of Lakewood families and senior citizens. That effort is currently under way, with food and monetary donations accepted through Dec. 12.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO