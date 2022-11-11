Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Celebrate Your Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Brecksville to continue seeking development proposals for former Highland school
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will continue to seek proposals from residential developers for the former Highland Drive Elementary School on Highland, now that voters have rezoned the property. The city might also buy the land even though the zoning has changed, Mayor Jerry Hruby told cleveland.com last week after...
Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. seeks donations for holiday food drives
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means donations are needed to help those less fortunate enjoy a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal. For over 30 years, the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. has provided holiday food baskets for hundreds of Lakewood families and senior citizens. That effort is currently under way, with food and monetary donations accepted through Dec. 12.
Severance Action Group presents vision to transform decaying Town Center in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Count the Severance Action Group (SAG) among the supporters of the city’s vision statement calling for a transformation of the stagnant Severance Town Center shopping mall. Members of SAG have been “visioning” for about two years now on how to go about revitalizing Severance Town...
32 Northeast Ohio holiday markets make it easy to shop local for gifts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Make a commitment to get your holiday gifts, treats and décor from local artisans and crafters. You’ll find multiple markets open every weekend from Nov. 18 through Dec. 27. They’re spread throughout Northeast Ohio. Some markets come with bonuses such as food trucks, visits by Santa and Mr. Jingeling, ice skating and more.
WKYC
A New Center for Healthcare Help
Joe and Ciarra talk with Jason French about the new healthcare center opening soon in Medina! Sponsored by: The Western Reserve Masonic Community.
Brunswick school board to decide fate of proposed building project
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The Brunswick City School District still has a couple more bites at the apple following the Nov. 8 defeat of Issue 3, a 3.9-mill, 37-year bond issue for construction of a new Brunswick High School building and other capital improvements throughout the district. The bond issue was...
Cleveland Glogg first-taste celebration is this week
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is bringing back what it hopes will be a holiday tradition: Cleveland Glogg. The first-taste celebration of the season, which will include free tastings, is set for 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Abandoned Cleveland: Plans underway for Sidaway Bridge
It is a hidden bridge to nowhere that has an interesting place in Cleveland history.
cleveland19.com
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
Brunswick schools mourns tragic death of 17-year-old student
Brunswick schools are mourning the loss of one of their students in a tragic death.
North Ridgeville Schools and city plans for new facilities on hold after ballot failure
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- A pair of tax increases that would have paved the way for new North Ridgeville City School District and city facilities failed on the Nov. 8 ballot. The vote was 53.75 percent against vs. 46.25 percent in support, according to final, unofficial results from the Lorain County Board of Elections.
Words that fulfill and tastes that empower: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- How empowering words can be. From the late Winifred Hausmann, a minister of positivity, I learned a clever tactic when gray clouds hover and challenges mount. For some, it may be classified as “game;” others may not have reached that conclusion -- yet. From...
3News Investigates: World War II veteran finds ally, ending battle with Strongsville funeral director over cremation
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — It was a mismatched battle from the start: A dispute over a $500 prepaid funeral contract between a 96-year-old World War II vet and a funeral director. The fight never made much sense to veteran Myron Stern and his wife, Nora. They wondered, Who fights...
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium
Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
PHOTOS: Magic of Lights holiday drive-thru returns
The show features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and animation — all made with 2 million LED lights, more than a dozen miles of cord and 3,750 man-hours.
Kent State University professor denied promotion because of gender identity, lawsuit claims
AKRON, Ohio -- Kent State University unlawfully rescinded a promotion to a qualified professor because of their gender identity, according to a federal discrimination lawsuit filed Monday in Akron. GPat Patterson, an assistant professor with Kent State’s English Department, accused the university of engaging in “sabotage” by reneging on a...
Sophia adjusts to first Mother’s Day after her mom’s arrest: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Sharon Lenahan has an uncanny ability to make learning fun. In the days before each holiday, she creates a special lesson plan – disguised as a celebration – to squeeze in a little more learning. Although better than they were in August,...
Shaker Heights officials moving ‘Forward Together’ with residents’ input on recreational facilities
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As part of the “Forward Together” initiative with the Shaker Public Library and the school district, city officials plan to gather further input from residents on future wants and needs for recreational facilities around town. The more standard and statistically valid “Resident Attitude Survey”...
Cleveland’s “A Christmas Story” house is for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just in time for the holidays, The Christmas Story House – the very real residence that stood in for the fictional Parker home in the classic 1983 holiday film -- is for sale, along with related campus buildings. The main house is at 3159 West 11th...
