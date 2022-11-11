Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance

Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
fox35orlando.com
'I'm really angry': Woman denied permit to help save beachside home before Hurricane Nicole
Beth and her husband moved to Florida from Wisconsin and dreamed of living on the beach. However, after back-to-back hurricanes -- Ian and Nicole -- she's a bit shaken. But, she will rebuild.
fox35orlando.com
Bus carrying migrants from Texas will arrive in Philadelphia Wednesday morning, Gov. Abbott says
PHILADELPHIA - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the first bus of migrants is on its way to Philadelphia as of Tuesday afternoon. The migrants will be dropped off at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the governor. RELATED COVERAGE: Bus carrying migrants from...
fox35orlando.com
5 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Nicole
Five people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole according to the Florida Medical Examiner's Commission (MEC). Tropical Storm Nicole ripped through Florida collapsing sea walls, destroying sand dunes and homes, and leaving many people on the eastern coastline with no choice but to evacuate. Two of the...
fox35orlando.com
Plane crashes on Florida beach at Anastasia State Park, police say
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A single-engine plane crashed at a Florida beach at Anastasia State Park while making an emergency landing Monday, according to the St. Augustine Police Department. Police said the pilot was not injured in the crash. It's unclear what led to the emergency landing. The Florida Highway...
fox35orlando.com
2022 Election: Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
fox35orlando.com
Study finds spike in children going to ER with suicidal thoughts — even before pandemic
CHICAGO - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
fox35orlando.com
Florida college students sue over campus fees charged during pandemic
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A state appeals court must decide if the University of Florida owes students refunds for fees paid even though campus was shut down during the pandemic. Attorneys argue students across the state could be impacted. "One of the things we pay for is the gym. I worked...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off
An Orlando man claimed a million-dollar prize by playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. According to lottery officials, 63-year-old Nagendra KC purchased his winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 700 South Kirkman Road in Orlando. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Front to bring cooler air to Central Florida this week
Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 86 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front comes through Wednesday around lunchtime, and may result in a few showers, with 30% of our viewing area seeing a chance for precipitation. BEACHES: The beaches again feature a mix of sun...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Front rolls through Central Florida, bringing chance for showers, storms
Today's high: 77 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A front is moving across Central Florida this afternoon. Temperatures will steadily drop into the 60s. Ahead of the front are strong thunderstorms. Storms will continue to push off the coast of Volusia and Brevard counties until sunset. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph, lightning, and small hail with the stronger storms.
fox35orlando.com
1 Florida property owner holding up massive dune restoration project, officials say
For years, the county has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild the dunes on a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of beach in that area. The county says more sand and a bigger beach will provide more protection.
