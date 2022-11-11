Read full article on original website
Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
Woman killed in north side shooting was mother of suspect's girlfriend
The woman killed in a shooting last week on the city's north side was the mother of the suspect's girlfriend, court documents reveal.
Student arrested after alleged threat
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A student is in custody after police investigated a threat toward Twin Lakes High School. A Twin Lakes staff member and student reported the threat on Friday to Monticello Police Department. Police later arrested a 17-year-old on suspicions of dangerous possession of a firearm. Investigators...
Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
2 inmates captured in helicopter search after leaving New Castle correctional facility
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two inmates enjoyed 2 hours of freedom from an Indiana correctional facility after walking out of their housing Monday. 20-year-old Austin Bolton and 19-year-old Keegan Brooks left New Castle Correctional Facility around 5 p.m., the Indiana Dept. of Corrections said. The pair was found two hours later and taken into custody, […]
16 hurt from school bus crash in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. – A crash between a school bus and semi left three student-athletes in stable condition Saturday evening, police say. The Warsaw Police Department says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. Police received calls prior to a tractor-trailer swerving into other lanes and speeding. […]
1 dead in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in rural Carroll County. Indiana State Police said the collision happened around 10 a.m. on County Road 100 North at County Road 500 East, about six miles east of Flora. Police said a preliminary investigation...
Off-duty Indy firefighter sentenced after attacking 69-year-old man, may return to active duty
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty Indianapolis firefighter has been sentenced for attacking a former state lawmaker after a Colts game last year. Thomas Gatto was charged with felony battery resulting in moderate injury and criminal recklessness after he shoved former Indiana state representative Pat Kiely to the ground near the Indiana Statehouse in September of 2021. […]
Court docs: Man routinely kept Glock on dollhouse inside Muncie home where 4-year-old boy fatally shot himself
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man routinely left his Glock on a dollhouse inside his girlfriend’s home, he told police. On Monday afternoon, his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son found the firearm and shot himself in the head in front of his 2-year-old sister. The little boy was pronounced dead at IU Health Memorial Hospital. Police responded […]
Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1
A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. After a busy week...
Brookston home catches fire
BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — Late Friday evening, firefighters and EMS were called to a fully engulfed house fire on the 1100 block of County Road 1100 South in Brookston. Multiple agencies from Carroll, Tippecanoe, and White counties assisted at the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries...
Endangered INdiana: First Friends Church
Without action, Marion could lose a significant landmark designed by Samuel Plato, one of the early twentieth century’s most prominent Black architects. In this week’s Endangered INdiana, see what is being done to save First Friends Church.
Here are Indy’s most dangerous roads
INDIANAPOLIS — Roughly every 81 minutes a pedestrian is killed by a driver in the United States. That statistic alone is enough to raise a few eyebrows, but when you consider that in 2021 that translated into 7,485 people never making it home, the scope of the problem comes into view. Like all others, the […]
