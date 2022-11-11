Read full article on original website
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Blonde Abroad
The Best Hotels to Stay at in Chicago
Whether you are into sports, art, nightlife, or food, Chicago has it all. Sports fans can catch a game at the famous Wrigley Field, while art lovers can enjoy a stroll through the Art Institute of Chicago. The Windy City has amazing award-winning restaurants and ample nightlife. No matter who...
Pink coming to Chicago’s Wrigley Field in 2023
Pink will be playing a concert at Wrigley Field as part of the 2023 Summer Carnival Tour, the Cubs officially announced on Monday.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
suburbanchicagoland.com
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
See Inside Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home in Park Ridge, Illinois
While it's true that Harrison Ford now lives in Jackson, Wyoming, his roots are back in Illinois. Now, you can take a peek inside what used to be his childhood home in the Land of Lincoln back in the 1950's. In case you didn't know, Harrison Ford spent his childhood...
Thrillist
A 3-Floor Immersive Harry Potter Experience Just Opened in Chicago
Chicago continues to prove it’s second to none: this time, with the worldwide debut of Harry Potter: Magic at Play, an immersive 30,000 square foot experience transporting you into the fantastical world of wizards that’s also one of the few places you can get Butterbeer outside of Orlando’s Universal Studios.
WGNtv.com
Coldest morning in 7 months across the Chicago area
Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low temp this Sunday morning of 29 degrees. This is the first time the thermometer at that location has dropped below 30 degrees since last April 17. There were widespread readings in the 20s across NE Illinois and NW Indiana this morning – lowest were along and west of the Fox River Valley a 21 degree low was recorded at Sterling/Rock Falls and 22 degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove.
macaronikid.com
5 Theatrical Performances to See This Winter in Chicago
I love the experience of attending live theatrical performances, but even more so as a family! The anticipation of the curtain rising, the artists taking to the stage, and the subsequent laughs or moments of jaw-dropping stage magic - I appreciate being able to sneak a peek at the children's faces throughout the show. It also doesn't matter if it's your toddler's favorite characters or seasoned performers in a national tour of a long-running show, if the stage is large or small...magical moments will surely happen. Here are 5 shows coming to Chicago this winter that families can enjoy together.
oprahdaily.com
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
Bumper Cars on Ice coming to Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — This Christmas, you can trade in your ice skates for bumper cars at the Jack Frost Winter Village in Chicago. The Jack Frost Winter Village is an annual event at 1467 N. Elston Avenue, which announced on its Instagram account that it would be hosting Bumper Cars on Ice this year. […]
From the Chicago Botanic Garden to the Brookfield Zoo, Here's Where To Take In a Dazzling Light Show This Holiday Season
With colder temperatures, early nights and the snowfall potentially on its way, the holiday season is quickly approaching. Several dazzling light shows across the Chicago area are helping to ring in the season, turning several of the region's most known attractions into winter wonderlands. While Christmas is still more than...
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners
individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
WGNtv.com
Much below normal temperatures to be centered Chicago next weekend
Temperatures will be near 40 degrees on Sunday and Monday, but Tuesday will begin a slow trend toward even colder temperatures. The forecast high of 30 degrees on Friday would be the first time the high temp would not get above freezing this fall at Chicago’s official weather observation site at O’Hare Airport. Low temperatures in the teens are expected for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Normal high temperatures are in the upper 40s during mid November in Chicago while normal lows are in the mid 30s.
Here's When Chicago Will Have Its Shortest Day of the Year
Here's when the shortest day of the year will be.
2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard
LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
fox32chicago.com
Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store
CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
depauliaonline.com
COLUMN: Jan. 2 is a ticking time bomb for COVID-19 at DePaul
As excited as I am for the start of winter break, I cannot help but dread my next quarter at DePaul. It isn’t the usual not wanting to go back to school feeling, it’s something that feels much worse. The Jan. 2 start date is a ticking time...
Two Chicago area women among the 2023 class of Rhodes Scholars
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Big congratulations are in order for two women from the Chicago area who have been selected as Rhodes Scholars, allowing them to continue their post-graduate education at the University of Oxford.A total of 32 people were selected as Rhodes Scholars for 2023, among them Irena Petryk of Morton Grove, a senior at Northwestern University, and Lauren Kim, of Chicago, a senior at Harvard University.The scholars' financial expenses for two to three years of study – averaging about $75,000 per year – are covered by the Rhodes Trust, a British charity established to fulfill the bequest of Cecil...
NBC Chicago
With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected
Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
