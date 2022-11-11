Read full article on original website
Possible New WWE Show In the Works?, WWE Files for “Iron Survivor Challenge” Trademark
WWE recently applied to trademark the name “Iron Survivor Challenge.”. The use description “Iron Survivor Challenge” included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing suggests that this could be a new show or digital series in the works. The following is the use description:
Bret Hart Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart won the WWE Title by defeating Ric Flair on October 12, 1992, capping off a fruitful career that also saw him capture the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. His initial championship reign would last 174 days. The Hitman recently spoke with The Ringer about Survivor Series...
Chris Jericho Questions If Chyna Sabotaged His WWE Title Match With Triple H
Chris Jericho recently questioned whether the late Chyna attempted to sabotage his Last Man Standing match against Triple H at the WWE Fully Loaded pay-per-view in 2000. “There was a big sign in Gorilla position that said: Stay away from the Spanish announce table,’” Jericho said on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast. “The match before us was Chyna versus Perry Saturn, and guess what Chyna did not do? She did not stay away. They hit this table and collapsed it and something in my head makes me think she might have done that on purpose because it was her ex-boyfriend that was in the next match. Maybe, I don’t know.”
JBL Reveals What He Told Vince McMahon About Young John Cena
Many believe that John Cena’s victory over JBL to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21 marked the moment he was named the company’s new face. JBL revealed what he told Vince McMahon when John Cena was a young man during a Table for 3 episode with Booker T and Rey Mysterio.
Jim Cornette Discusses the Role Jeff Jarrett Should Have in AEW
On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette discussed Jeff Jarrett’s signing with AEW, both in front of and behind the camera, in the role of Director of Business Development for the company.
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
Miro Makes Light of His Absence From AEW TV
Miro’s time in WWE as Rusev began with a bang, as he was marketed as a monster in NXT and on the main roster before going on to hold the United States Championship for a long time. Miro later left WWE to join AEW in September 2020, where he...
Jim Ross Recalls WWE Storyline That Was an “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling”
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast he mentioned the Katie Vick storyline. WWE fans who were watching at the time will recall Vick, Kane’s ex-girlfriend in the storyline who died when the vehicle he was driving crashed. However, Kane’s...
Matt Hardy Recalls Being Instructed by Vince McMahon to Vomit on MVP
During a recent episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy covered a wide variety of subjects and topics. During the podcast, he recalled having an eating contest with MVP in WWE back in 2007 at the No Mercy pay-per-view, which took place during their feud at the time.
Dustin Rhodes Has Spoken to MJF About Becoming a Babyface
The AEW World Championship will be on the line when MJF faces off against Jon Moxley at Full Gear on November 19. In spite of the fact that MJF is a heel, he has been receiving cheers throughout the build-up to the match. In a recent interview, Dustin Rhodes shared that he has discussed the possibility of MJF becoming a babyface with him.
WWE Referee Received Bonus From Vince McMahon for Genuine 3 Count in CM Punk Match
CM Punk faced off against Jack Swagger during a match that aired on a 2012 episode of WWE RAW. Despite the fact that Swagger appeared to raise his shoulder just before the three-count, he was still counted out for the pinfall defeat, making the ending of the match notable. Although the match itself may be forgotten, the manner in which it ended is noteworthy.
Ronda Rousey Discusses Having “A Voice” During Her Second WWE Run
On the most recent episode of Ronda On The Road via her YouTube channel, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion opened up about her time with WWE. She stated that this time has been easier for her because she feels she has earned her voice and can speak up now, as opposed to her previous tenure from 2018 to 2019.
AEW Star Speaks Out on Being Bad Mouthed by Road Dogg on Social Media
Brian “Road Dogg” James recently claimed to be a better sports entertainer than WWE legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart. He would later apologize for telling how he felt about Hart. AEW wrestler “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard voiced his opinion on the matter on social media, claiming...
Blake Christian On A Potential Return To The WWE: “Never Say Never”
It’s no secret that Blake Christian is one of the best young pro wrestlers on the indy scene right now. Back in February 2021, the WWE saw potential in Christian and signed him to a deal which saw him renamed as Trey Baxter. Unfortunately his tenure with the WWE was short lived as he was released in November 2021 after only 10 matches with the company.
Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Roman Reigns Match for WrestleMania 39
During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer speculated that Gunther could face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Dreamer claimed that there weren’t many suitable opponents left after Reigns defeated Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Dreamer said, “It...
Jeff Jarrett Addresses His Shot at Braun Strowman, Steve Austin – WrestleMania 39
Jeff Jarrett commented on his AEW TV jab against Braun Strowman and Triple H on the latest “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast. Jarrett stated on Dynamite last Wednesday that Satnam Singh is not a made-up monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana nose circus.
Ariel Helwani Pitches Idea to Manage Ronda Rousey in WWE
During a recent question and answer session on his podcast, the MMA Hour, MMA reporter Ariel Helwani stated that he would be interested in teaming up with Rousey so that he could deliver her promos while she took care of the wrestling. According to Helwani, the connection between them would be simple and would make a great deal of sense.
Speculation on CM Punk as a Possible Opponent for Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39
As PWMania.com previously reported, Steve Austin is reportedly open to doing another match following his appearance at WWE WrestleMania 38. A new workout video posted to Austin’s Instagram story has fueled speculation that he will compete again at WrestleMania 39 in California. Regarding the rumors, F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer stated...
Photo: Andrade El Idolo Makes First Public Appearance Since AEW Backstage Fight
Andrade El Idolo was sent home by AEW in early October after a backstage brawl with Sammy Guevara. This came after they had a Twitter spat in which Guevara accused El Idolo of wanting to return to WWE. During the exchange with Guevara, Andrade stated on Twitter that he is...
