DuPont November 11 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council November 11 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The need is great
Lakewood Police Department social media post. The need is great. We need your help! Please join us on November 29th 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. here @ the Station with your food (or monetary) donations. We can’t wait to see you. There’s still LOTS of open slots for blood donations on November 29th & 30th too! schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/Gr…
My Dog Skip – Movie Review About People and a High Recommendation
Although we had a family dog, an old cocker spaniel, my personal dog came via Cub Scouts. My mother worked in the downtown Tacoma office. She came home one Friday and announced we were going to visit a friend’s house on Saturday morning and look at their litter of puppies. The friend was a fellow worker for the Boy Scouts. Saturday we drove to a farm and I looked at the puppies. I chose one based on his color and the look in his eye. I think the mom looked more like a police dog, but Pal looked more like Lassie. Pal whimpered most of the way home, until I held him. I never bonded with the cocker, Cindy, and later when I had a Shetland Pony, we never bonded, but Pal . . . we roamed the hills and woods that overlooked Nalley Valley. He was my buddy from first grade through fourth and then we moved to Lakewood, where he was only able to play in the back yard. We moved to Ponder’s Corner when I was in the seventh grade and someone poisoned him while I was at school. My mother was more broken up than I was. Pal and I hadn’t been a team since we moved away from the hills and woods on South Ferry Street. I felt bad about his loss, but the bond had long been broken. I felt guilty and hugged my mother and let her believe that Pal and I had been best friends forever. I never told her anything different. I didn’t want to hurt her . . . and Pal at the same time.
Lakewood Water District to present 2023 budget at Nov. 17 Board meeting
Lakewood Water District announcement. The 2023 Draft Budget of the Lakewood Water District will be presented to the Board of Commissioners for review and discussion at a Regular Public Meeting on November 17, 2022, commencing at 3:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted in person and via Microsoft Teams. Please consult our website at www.lakewoodwater.org for further information as we approach the meeting date. Any additional questions and/or comments concerning the District’s 2023 Draft Budget can be directed to the Finance Manager by calling (253) 588-4423 or writing to the Finance Manager, Lakewood Water District, 11900 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, WA, 98499-1412.
Bagpipes and Guitars, Rock and Roll, Indoor Golf, Lots of Fun and Camaraderie
Generally, people are happy to help out their neighbor . . . even if the neighbor lives all the way across the county. There are a number of organizations that spend their time, money, and efforts lending help to others. Part of the Jaycee Creed says “Service to humanity is the best work of life.” I’ve belonged to a number of different groups that spend time, money, and effort improving our community and helping people from Tacoma/Pierce County Christmas House to Tacoma Area Coalition for Individuals with Disabilities and a number of others in-between, while Peg has Caligraphy Guild and P.E.O. I promised my wife that I would never run for office again in any organization. So, we will share a story about the last time I held a position.
Deputies receive commendation for response to mental health crisis
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On June 16, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., our deputies responded to IHOP on 176th St E and Canyon Rd E to assist Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (CPFR) with a man who was having a mental health episode and believed people were trying to harm him. Fire personnel requested assistance because the man was agitated, and they were concerned he might become aggressive with them.
Dr. Holly Galbreathe Speaking at United for University Place, the community coalition.
Submitted by Chris Saunders. Dr. Holly Galbreath, Special Education Coordinator at University Place School District will be the speaker for the coalition in University Place called United for University Place meeting on Wednesday, November 16 at 11:30 am – 1 pm. We have been focusing on the needs of...
The Lakewood City Council, Pierce County Library System Nov. 17 Joint Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council and the Pierce County Library System Board will hold a Joint Meeting on Nov. 17 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LeMay – America’s Car Museum Presents: Reclaimed Rust with Special Guest Rick Dore, Nov. 19
Submitted by America’s Automotive Trust. What: LeMay – America’s Car Museum’s Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Exhibit event. Joining as a special guest for this event is legendary automotive customs builder Rick Dore. This is a unique opportunity to hear from Rick as he shares some of his first-hand, behind the scenes experience on how he worked with James Hetfield, frontman of Metallica, to make the one of a kind hot rods in the Reclaimed Rust exhibit come to life. Rick’s presentation to the general public and museum guests will begin at 9am, however we are opening the doors early for a media-only preview before the event begins to get exclusive access to Rick for interviews.
A conversation with novelist Mari Matthias ‘94, author of “The Runestone’s Promise”
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Mari Matthias ‘94 loved diagramming sentences back in the ninth grade. Later, she served on the staff of Saxifrage, PLU’s student-run literary and art magazine, during all four of her years on campus. Matthias describes herself as a self-taught novelist. “Once I decided to write…
Steilacoom Community Christmas Sing and Play Along
Submitted by Nancy Henderson. After a 3-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, the Steilacoom Community Christmas Sing and Play Along event is back!. Mark your calendars for Sunday December 11, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Steilacoom’s Town Hall to attend a free community concert, or better yet, take part in it.
Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
Lakewood Elks presents: Elvis (Danny Vernon) Caring for Kids Christmas
Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks #2388. The Lakewood Elks #2388 proudly presents Danny Vernon as ELVIS “An Elvis Inspirational Christmas” benefitting “Caring for Kids”. December 15, Doors Open 6-9 pm, Showtime 7-9 pm. TICKETS $30 per person, includes one appetizer per table & one cocktail or beer per person.
Respiratory infections are increasing in Pierce County. Help keep your family safe this fall
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. COVID-19 is still circulating in Pierce County. Flu season has begun. And now, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report an increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV). According to healthcare providers at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, the rise in...
Sound Transit seeks feedback on ORCA LIFT $1 fare pilot
Sound Transit announcement. Earlier this year Sound Transit reduced the one-way ORCA LIFT fare on all Sound Transit services from $1.50 to $1.00 as part of a six-month pilot project. A brief survey and service area-wide public engagement process will gather feedback and help develop a Fare Equity Analysis to support a possible Board decision on making this a permanent fare change.
Lakewold Gardens seeks volunteers for annual Solstice Lights event
Lakewold Gardens announcement. Creative lighting and sound both live and recorded, create a visual and sonic look into space, the ocean, and other perspectives that accentuate the Garden’s form in ways previously unseen. As a volunteer at this fun event, your duties will be varied from helping set-up, greet...
q13fox.com
Investigation underway into deadly bus crash in Seattle
Police are searching for surveillance video that shows a deadly crash involving a King County metro bus. It happened Thursday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.
Salt & Light Concert at Christ Lutheran
Submitted by Christ Lutheran Church. All are invited to the Salt and Light concert at Christ Lutheran Church. Come and hear some great music and hear some thoughts on how God can speak to us through secular pop music. There will be a sampling from Joan Osbourne, U2, and James Taylor, just to name a few. This is a free event. Bring a friend. Christ Lutheran Church is located at 8211 112th St SW in Lakewood and online at christlutheranlakewood.com.
Final new light rail vehicle arrives for Hilltop Tacoma link
Sound Transit announcement. The final light rail vehicle to support the Sound Transit’s T Line Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension has arrived in Tacoma. The car, the last of five new vehicles, is part of a $26.5 million contract with Brookville Equipment Corporation that doubled the existing fleet. Each of...
Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
