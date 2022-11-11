Although we had a family dog, an old cocker spaniel, my personal dog came via Cub Scouts. My mother worked in the downtown Tacoma office. She came home one Friday and announced we were going to visit a friend’s house on Saturday morning and look at their litter of puppies. The friend was a fellow worker for the Boy Scouts. Saturday we drove to a farm and I looked at the puppies. I chose one based on his color and the look in his eye. I think the mom looked more like a police dog, but Pal looked more like Lassie. Pal whimpered most of the way home, until I held him. I never bonded with the cocker, Cindy, and later when I had a Shetland Pony, we never bonded, but Pal . . . we roamed the hills and woods that overlooked Nalley Valley. He was my buddy from first grade through fourth and then we moved to Lakewood, where he was only able to play in the back yard. We moved to Ponder’s Corner when I was in the seventh grade and someone poisoned him while I was at school. My mother was more broken up than I was. Pal and I hadn’t been a team since we moved away from the hills and woods on South Ferry Street. I felt bad about his loss, but the bond had long been broken. I felt guilty and hugged my mother and let her believe that Pal and I had been best friends forever. I never told her anything different. I didn’t want to hurt her . . . and Pal at the same time.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO