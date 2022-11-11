All-glass buildings may be a contemporary architect’s dream, but for migratory birds, they’re an invisible threat. Associated Student Government’s Sustainability Committee hopes to address that threat with its “Petition to Make Mudd Library Bird Safe.” Created in October, the document calls on Northwestern to apply patterned plastic film on windows at Mudd Science and Engineering Library, the site of more than 14% of annual bird deaths and injuries on campus, according to data from Chicago Bird Collision Monitors.

