Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T Act: OpinionJason MortonChicago, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s defense remedies poor offensive showing in win against Northern Illinois
With just under 11 minutes remaining in the second half of Northwestern’s clash against Northern Illinois, coach Chris Collins called a timeout. The Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) had broken the Huskies’ 2-2-1 full court press, but Collins needed to stymie the visitors’ momentum. After NU gained...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: Fourth-seeded Northwestern comfortably defeats SIUE 3-0 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament
When a team allows only one shot total in a match, that’s impressive on its own. Considering Northwestern did that while firing 24 shots – and three goals – of its own, there wasn’t much stopping the Wildcats on Saturday. Fourth-seeded NU (15-4-2, 7-2-1 Big Ten)...
Daily Northwestern
Field Hockey: Northwestern secures second straight ticket to Final Four after defeating Iowa in penalty strokes
For the second year in a row, Northwestern is dancing into the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Final Four after defeating Iowa 4-3 in penalty shootouts Sunday. Sixty minutes of regulation, two competitive overtimes and a shootout later, the Wildcats cruised past the Hawkeyes to book their tickets to Storrs, Connecticut.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Penn in home-opener
Northwestern opened the season at home in the win column. The Wildcats (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) entered Sunday’s contest against Penn looking to right the ship after a 43-point loss at Oregon. NU did just that, defeating the Quakers (1-1, 0-0 Ivy League) 63-55 to earn a much-needed first win of the year.
Daily Northwestern
Volleyball: New setter, defensive issues extend Northwestern’s losing streak to four
Northwestern is now on to its third setter of the season, and the constant adjustment is taking a toll. First, Michigan (15-11, 6-10 Big Ten) defeated the Wildcats (17-11, 6-10 Big Ten) in three sets to one on Friday. Then, Michigan State (11-6, 2-14 Big Ten) decisively swept NU on Saturday.
Daily Northwestern
Football: Cervantes: Different city, same result as Northwestern struggles to muster anything positive against Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Missed tackles, missed blocking assignments, lack of game-changing plays and opponents executing aptly, these are the four horsemen of the apocalypse for Northwestern football in 2022. The Wildcats have been plagued by the holy quartet of issues since their return to the United States. They have been...
Daily Northwestern
Football: Mo Ibrahim and Minnesota pummel Northwestern’s defense as Cats’ skid reaches nine games
MINNEAPOLIS — Northwestern’s hopes of snapping an eight-game losing streak at chilly Huntington Bank Stadium relied on holding its ground in a matchup of the Wildcats’ greatest weakness against Minnesota’s greatest strength — the NU rushing defense versus Golden Gopher running back Mohamed Ibrahim. Ibrahim...
Daily Northwestern
Mayor Daniel Biss talks town-gown relations at Northwestern, UChicago event
Mayor Daniel Biss spoke about the complexities of Northwestern’s economic, cultural and political relationship with the Evanston community Monday afternoon. About 15 students, faculty, staff and community members attended “The View from Two Sides of Chicago,” an event aimed at facilitating conversations between students and university representatives from NU and the University of Chicago and community leaders from their home cities.
Daily Northwestern
Everything Evanston: Edible Evanston’s growing gardening efforts
Podcast (everythingevanston): Play in new window | Download. Everything Evanston explores Edible Evanston, a non-profit growing food in the community and for the community. The podcast explores the initiatives they have been working on. TIM SONDER: I think we find that people really get a greater understanding of how they...
Daily Northwestern
Students express frustrations with midnight closing hours at Main and Deering
During the first week of Fall Quarter, Weinberg sophomore Olivia Sotos was sitting in Main Library at 11:45 p.m. when the building’s closing alarms began ringing. Used to studying at the library past midnight, Sotos said the new closing time took her by surprise. “I felt pretty upset about...
Daily Northwestern
ASG petition aims to save birds from campus window collisions
All-glass buildings may be a contemporary architect’s dream, but for migratory birds, they’re an invisible threat. Associated Student Government’s Sustainability Committee hopes to address that threat with its “Petition to Make Mudd Library Bird Safe.” Created in October, the document calls on Northwestern to apply patterned plastic film on windows at Mudd Science and Engineering Library, the site of more than 14% of annual bird deaths and injuries on campus, according to data from Chicago Bird Collision Monitors.
Daily Northwestern
D202 board of education discusses racial equity in scores and achievement
The Evanston Township High School District 202 Board discussed the school’s demographics and racial disparities at a Board of Education meeting Monday night. Director of Research, Evaluation and Assessment Carrie Levy presented the opening school report, highlighting data about the decrease of about 100 Black students in the last five years. Those changes coincided with a lower Black population in Evanston and higher educational disparities by race during the pandemic.
Daily Northwestern
Seesaw Theatre’s annual Inclusive Theatre Festival returns, brings local theatres for diverse audiences together
Seesaw Theatre presented its Seventh Annual Inclusive Theatre Festival on Saturday and Sunday — a weekend-long conference that invites local theatres intended for diverse audiences to celebrate progress and collaborate. At Northwestern, Seesaw’s mission is to produce shows for disabled audiences. Weinberg junior and ITF Conference Director Monica Williams...
Daily Northwestern
In Focus: Albany Care’s residents report violence and medical mistreatment. But many may have nowhere else to go
Content warning: This article contains discussion of medical mistreatment, assault, suicidal ideation and racism. Peter Basquin moved out of one Chicago-area residential mental health care facility because of bedbugs, cockroaches and lice. He left another because it lacked the counseling structure he needed. Basquin said he wound up at Albany...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston author launches publishing company, gives storytellers a platform to share their stories
Evanston resident Anne Beall started a consulting firm in 2003. Within five years, the firm had an office space in downtown Chicago, and it “was more successful than (she) ever imagined.” Then, the 2008 recession hit and “everything folded.”. “The phone stopped ringing, the emails stopped coming,...
Daily Northwestern
Community members criticize anti-Black workplace conditions at City Council
Community members packed the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center to stand with Evanston’s Black employees at Monday night’s City Council meeting. The action comes after an anonymous coalition of around 30 Black city employees released a letter earlier this month detailing workplace disparities in pay, promotion and discipline. More than 100 people attended the meeting, and a group of 15 stood up in solidarity each time a speaker expressed their support for the City of Evanston Black Employee Action Group. Several public commenters said Evanston’s HR failures reflect a continued pattern of racism and anti-Blackness, despite the city’s “diverse” and “equitable” reputation.
Daily Northwestern
A&O Productions presents night of stand-up comedy with Hannah Einbinder and Megan Stalter of HBO Max’s ‘Hacks’
A&O Productions will present a night of stand-up comedy featuring stars Hannah Einbinder and Megan Stalter of HBO’s comedy drama, “Hacks.” Stand-up comedian and Communication junior Orly Lewittes will perform as the event’s opener. The annual Fall Speaker event will take place at Cahn Auditorium Nov....
Comments / 0