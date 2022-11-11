ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Penn in home-opener

Northwestern opened the season at home in the win column. The Wildcats (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) entered Sunday’s contest against Penn looking to right the ship after a 43-point loss at Oregon. NU did just that, defeating the Quakers (1-1, 0-0 Ivy League) 63-55 to earn a much-needed first win of the year.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Mayor Daniel Biss talks town-gown relations at Northwestern, UChicago event

Mayor Daniel Biss spoke about the complexities of Northwestern’s economic, cultural and political relationship with the Evanston community Monday afternoon. About 15 students, faculty, staff and community members attended “The View from Two Sides of Chicago,” an event aimed at facilitating conversations between students and university representatives from NU and the University of Chicago and community leaders from their home cities.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Everything Evanston: Edible Evanston’s growing gardening efforts

Podcast (everythingevanston): Play in new window | Download. Everything Evanston explores Edible Evanston, a non-profit growing food in the community and for the community. The podcast explores the initiatives they have been working on. TIM SONDER: I think we find that people really get a greater understanding of how they...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

ASG petition aims to save birds from campus window collisions

All-glass buildings may be a contemporary architect’s dream, but for migratory birds, they’re an invisible threat. Associated Student Government’s Sustainability Committee hopes to address that threat with its “Petition to Make Mudd Library Bird Safe.” Created in October, the document calls on Northwestern to apply patterned plastic film on windows at Mudd Science and Engineering Library, the site of more than 14% of annual bird deaths and injuries on campus, according to data from Chicago Bird Collision Monitors.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

D202 board of education discusses racial equity in scores and achievement

The Evanston Township High School District 202 Board discussed the school’s demographics and racial disparities at a Board of Education meeting Monday night. Director of Research, Evaluation and Assessment Carrie Levy presented the opening school report, highlighting data about the decrease of about 100 Black students in the last five years. Those changes coincided with a lower Black population in Evanston and higher educational disparities by race during the pandemic.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Seesaw Theatre’s annual Inclusive Theatre Festival returns, brings local theatres for diverse audiences together

Seesaw Theatre presented its Seventh Annual Inclusive Theatre Festival on Saturday and Sunday — a weekend-long conference that invites local theatres intended for diverse audiences to celebrate progress and collaborate. At Northwestern, Seesaw’s mission is to produce shows for disabled audiences. Weinberg junior and ITF Conference Director Monica Williams...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

In Focus: Albany Care’s residents report violence and medical mistreatment. But many may have nowhere else to go

Content warning: This article contains discussion of medical mistreatment, assault, suicidal ideation and racism. Peter Basquin moved out of one Chicago-area residential mental health care facility because of bedbugs, cockroaches and lice. He left another because it lacked the counseling structure he needed. Basquin said he wound up at Albany...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Community members criticize anti-Black workplace conditions at City Council

Community members packed the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center to stand with Evanston’s Black employees at Monday night’s City Council meeting. The action comes after an anonymous coalition of around 30 Black city employees released a letter earlier this month detailing workplace disparities in pay, promotion and discipline. More than 100 people attended the meeting, and a group of 15 stood up in solidarity each time a speaker expressed their support for the City of Evanston Black Employee Action Group. Several public commenters said Evanston’s HR failures reflect a continued pattern of racism and anti-Blackness, despite the city’s “diverse” and “equitable” reputation.
EVANSTON, IL

