Strange Sunday: Bills’ Loss Is Patriots’ Gain
Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills aren't invincible. And the New England Patriots aren't dead. After another wild, unpredictable Sunday in the NFL, no team in the AFC has more than seven wins and every team in the AFC East has a pulse. The Patriots, who watched from their couch during their Bye, remain in last place in their division at 5-4. But thanks to the Bills' improbable loss to the Minnesota Vikings, New England only trails the preseason Super Bowl favorites (6-3) by one game heading into Week 11.
WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Scores Huge Touchdown to Reclaim Lead vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts have been in control for the majority of Sunday's contest with the Las Vegas Raiders but after briefly losing their lead, running back Jonathan Taylor took it upon himself to reclaim it, gliding 66 yards down the field for his second touchdown of the season. The play...
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football
The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.
Saints Pass Defense Must Create Havoc Against Steelers Rookie QB
The 3-6 New Orleans Saints play at the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon, with both teams facing a must-win situation. This is the 17th all-time meeting between these teams, with the Saints owning a 9-7 advantage in the series. New Orleans is 3-3 when playing in Pittsburgh, but five of those six meetings have been decided by one score.
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
Doug Pederson: Jaguars’ Headsets Went Down on Wide-Open Kadarius Toney Touchdown
Week 10 didn't go great for the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense. This is to be expected against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs offense, but what is not to be expected is for touchdowns to be scored without a defender in sight. The first of Mahomes' four touchdown...
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
NFL Power Rankings: Buccaneers a Top 10 Team Following Win Over Seahawks
The NFL weekend schedule began with a fun win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Seattle Seahawks. It ended with another fun game on Monday night when the Washington Commanders sent the Philadelphia Eagles packing from the land of undefeated teams. That outcome impacts Tampa Bay because they're now...
Bo Nix’s Goose, Make That Duck, Was Cook-ed on Late-Game Hit
Big plays were everywhere for the University of Washington football team coming down the stretch last Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Heroic, hearty and head-hunting stuff. Working backwards, Husky edge rushers Bralen Trice and Jeremiah Martin terrorized Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and brought him down for just his second sack of the season to really stymie the final drive.
Why the Chargers Almost Shocked the 49ers
No NFL team is ever easy to beat, not even ones that are heavily injured. Especially when the referees do everything they can to help the injured team. The unwarranted ejection of Dre Greenlaw, the non-calls of helmet to helmet hits on Brandon Aiyuk and Elijah Mitchell, the non-call of a blatant facemask on Deebo Samuel and the repeated non-calls of false starts by Chargers offensive tackles, were just a few examples.
Here’s Why ESPN Says Patrick Surtain II Could Earn DPoY Honors
For the disgruntled Denver Broncos fans that haven’t checked out on the 2022 season, it’s hard to find a silver lining from a boring 3-6 football team. After losing to the Tennessee Titans last week, the Broncos host the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders in Denver on Sunday in what is being billed as a ‘termination game’ for the losing head coach.
‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers
Let’s be clear: Charles Cross knows wild, loud, fun crowds. He played in front of college cathedrals packed with fans in the rabid Southeastern Conference. But he and the Seahawks, to a man, said Sunday they’ve never played, coached or seen a crowd like the unforgettable spectacle of football celebration inside Allianz Stadium in Munich for the first-ever real NFL game in Germany.
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
DK Metcalf knew exactly what he was going to do now that the Seahawks’ and NFL’s first game is Germany was over. “I am going to sleep,” the Seahawks’ wide receiver said on his way out of Germany Sunday night. “For sure.”. That’s the first priority...
Cobb Designated for Return, Getting Ready to Play
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers designated receiver Randall Cobb from injured reserve and promoted running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad on Tuesday. Earlier Tuesday, the Packers released Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill. The promotion of Taylor, which was reported by the Packers, was the expected transaction following the release of Hill. The move with Cobb was reported by ESPN.com’s Field Yates; the team will announce it on Wednesday. For Cobb to play on Thursday night against the Titans, he’ll have to be activated by 3 p.m. Thursday.
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 11 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) were embarrassed on Sunday after another horrific loss to the Indianapolis Colts. DC Patrick Graham gave his weekly status update on the team moments ago, and you can watch the entire video, and read the transcript below. Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. Q: When you're...
2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons’ Biggest Needs?
The Atlanta Falcons have officially entered the second half of the NFL season, holding a 4-6 record that's good enough to put them firmly in the race for the NFC South title. With a solid portion of the season in the rearview mirror, Atlanta's strengths and weaknesses are beginning to take shape, and with many looking forward to an offseason headlined by significant cap space, ideas of potential acquisitions have been thrown around.
‘My Mother Would’ve Been Proud’: Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Delivers Emotional Speech After Eagles Win
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera delivered probably the shortest postgame speech of the season after their big 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football ... but it also was possibly the most powerful one he'll give all season. "My mother would've been proud," Rivera said as...
Rodgers Has ‘No Confidence’ League Will Ban Dangerous Fields
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A number of NFL players, including Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, took to Twitter on Saturday to urge the league to ban slit-film artificial playing surfaces, such as the ones used by the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, even while...
Odell Beckham Jr. Talk Continues; Cowboys Work Out WR Antonio Callaway
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' level of interest in a new wide receiver is hardly a secret. That receiver would be Odell Beckham Jr. But the search for help - "no stone unturned,'' and all that - also mean an entry-to-the-weekend workout for another wideout with a reputation, and with a Cleveland tie, s the team played host to former Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a workout.
