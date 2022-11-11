ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Strange Sunday: Bills’ Loss Is Patriots’ Gain

Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills aren't invincible. And the New England Patriots aren't dead. After another wild, unpredictable Sunday in the NFL, no team in the AFC has more than seven wins and every team in the AFC East has a pulse. The Patriots, who watched from their couch during their Bye, remain in last place in their division at 5-4. But thanks to the Bills' improbable loss to the Minnesota Vikings, New England only trails the preseason Super Bowl favorites (6-3) by one game heading into Week 11.
Tri-City Herald

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football

The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.
Tri-City Herald

Saints Pass Defense Must Create Havoc Against Steelers Rookie QB

The 3-6 New Orleans Saints play at the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon, with both teams facing a must-win situation. This is the 17th all-time meeting between these teams, with the Saints owning a 9-7 advantage in the series. New Orleans is 3-3 when playing in Pittsburgh, but five of those six meetings have been decided by one score.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21

PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

NFL Power Rankings: Buccaneers a Top 10 Team Following Win Over Seahawks

The NFL weekend schedule began with a fun win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Seattle Seahawks. It ended with another fun game on Monday night when the Washington Commanders sent the Philadelphia Eagles packing from the land of undefeated teams. That outcome impacts Tampa Bay because they're now...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Bo Nix’s Goose, Make That Duck, Was Cook-ed on Late-Game Hit

Big plays were everywhere for the University of Washington football team coming down the stretch last Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Heroic, hearty and head-hunting stuff. Working backwards, Husky edge rushers Bralen Trice and Jeremiah Martin terrorized Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and brought him down for just his second sack of the season to really stymie the final drive.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Why the Chargers Almost Shocked the 49ers

No NFL team is ever easy to beat, not even ones that are heavily injured. Especially when the referees do everything they can to help the injured team. The unwarranted ejection of Dre Greenlaw, the non-calls of helmet to helmet hits on Brandon Aiyuk and Elijah Mitchell, the non-call of a blatant facemask on Deebo Samuel and the repeated non-calls of false starts by Chargers offensive tackles, were just a few examples.
Tri-City Herald

Here’s Why ESPN Says Patrick Surtain II Could Earn DPoY Honors

For the disgruntled Denver Broncos fans that haven’t checked out on the 2022 season, it’s hard to find a silver lining from a boring 3-6 football team. After losing to the Tennessee Titans last week, the Broncos host the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders in Denver on Sunday in what is being billed as a ‘termination game’ for the losing head coach.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers

Let’s be clear: Charles Cross knows wild, loud, fun crowds. He played in front of college cathedrals packed with fans in the rabid Southeastern Conference. But he and the Seahawks, to a man, said Sunday they’ve never played, coached or seen a crowd like the unforgettable spectacle of football celebration inside Allianz Stadium in Munich for the first-ever real NFL game in Germany.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Cobb Designated for Return, Getting Ready to Play

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers designated receiver Randall Cobb from injured reserve and promoted running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad on Tuesday. Earlier Tuesday, the Packers released Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill. The promotion of Taylor, which was reported by the Packers, was the expected transaction following the release of Hill. The move with Cobb was reported by ESPN.com’s Field Yates; the team will announce it on Wednesday. For Cobb to play on Thursday night against the Titans, he’ll have to be activated by 3 p.m. Thursday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 11 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) were embarrassed on Sunday after another horrific loss to the Indianapolis Colts. DC Patrick Graham gave his weekly status update on the team moments ago, and you can watch the entire video, and read the transcript below. Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. Q: When you're...
Tri-City Herald

2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons’ Biggest Needs?

The Atlanta Falcons have officially entered the second half of the NFL season, holding a 4-6 record that's good enough to put them firmly in the race for the NFC South title. With a solid portion of the season in the rearview mirror, Atlanta's strengths and weaknesses are beginning to take shape, and with many looking forward to an offseason headlined by significant cap space, ideas of potential acquisitions have been thrown around.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Rodgers Has ‘No Confidence’ League Will Ban Dangerous Fields

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A number of NFL players, including Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, took to Twitter on Saturday to urge the league to ban slit-film artificial playing surfaces, such as the ones used by the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, even while...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Odell Beckham Jr. Talk Continues; Cowboys Work Out WR Antonio Callaway

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' level of interest in a new wide receiver is hardly a secret. That receiver would be Odell Beckham Jr. But the search for help - "no stone unturned,'' and all that - also mean an entry-to-the-weekend workout for another wideout with a reputation, and with a Cleveland tie, s the team played host to former Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a workout.
DALLAS, TX

