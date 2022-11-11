Read full article on original website
Gateway Grove Gym Part Of Phase 3
WARSAW – Though the former Madison Elementary School on North Union Street is gone, the gymnasium still stands at the end of West Fort Wayne Street as part of the Gateway Grove subdivision. ON Monday night, Nov. 145, the Warsaw Plan Commission unanimously approved the final plat for the...
Warsaw Library Approves Updates To Volunteer Policy
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Public Library’s Board of Trustees approved updates to the library’s volunteer policy during a Nov. 14 meeting. One update clarifies classifications for junior and senior volunteers at the library. The clarification is as follows: “Junior volunteers are students in seventh and eighth grade. Senior volunteers are students in ninth grade through age 17. Once a volunteer turns 18, they must fill out a criminal/background check to continue volunteering at the library. Junior and senior volunteers are supervised by the Children’s Department and/or the Community Outreach Department.”
Pierceton Still Seeking To Hire Police Officer
PIERCETON — Pierceton is still working to fill a vacancy in the police department. At its meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, the Pierceton Town Council heard that news from Town Marshal Jim Bumbaugh. “The hiring process for the … full-time officer is open and resumes are being accepted until...
Mayor Thallemer Receives Distinguished Service Award From Aim
FRENCH LICK – Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer recently received the 2022 Russel G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award from Accelerate Indiana Municipalities. Thallemer was presented the award Nov. 3 during the Presidents’ Reception at the 2022 Aim Ideas Summit. Thallemer, a practicing optometrist, is currently serving his third term...
Warsaw Superintendent Reflects On Weekend Bus Accident
WARSAW — A Nov. 12 bus accident in Warsaw, which injured 20 high school students from Illinois, was on the Warsaw Community Schools’ Board of Trustees’ mind during a Nov. 14 meeting. WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert said the school district responded to the accident and aided...
City Celebrates Ensuing Transformation of ‘Blighted, Environmental Mess’
WARSAW — You’ll have to excuse Mayor Joe Thallemer if he appeared a bit eager Thursday, Nov. 10, in witnessing a reversal of fortunes for the old Arnolt property. Thallemer, who often says mayors “always want things done yesterday,” watched for years – many years – as the city wrestled with what to do with the blighted property visible from Argonne Road.
GOP Announces Caucuses For Treasurer and Coroner
WARSAW – Kosciusko County Republicans have released details for two caucuses needed after last week’s election created a pair of vacancies in county government. Republican precinct committee members will choose a new county treasurer and county coroner on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to Kosciusko County Republican Party Chairman Mike Ragan.
Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association Raises $1,000 For Thanksgiving Assistance
WARSAW — The Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association matched a challenge grant of $500 to raise $1,000 for Thanksgiving assistance, partnering with St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, Warsaw. Food assistance is given to families in coordination with Warsaw Community Schools. “We appreciate everyone who participated to help us reach this...
Syracuse Park Board Hears New Ball Field Is ‘Coming Along’
If all goes well, the Syracuse community can possibly play sports at the new ball field next year. The Syracuse Parks and Recreation Board heard an update on Schrock Fields at its Monday night, Nov. 14, meeting. “It’s coming along pretty well,” said Chad Jonsson, park superintendent. “It’s been a busy week.”
Wheels On Fire Gives $70K To Local Cancer Care Funds
AKRON — The fight against cancer got a $70,000 boost this week from a local organization. On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders presented two $35,000 checks to the Kosciusko and Fulton County cancer care funds. Both help those battling the disease with support for medications, utilities and other financial needs.
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer — PENDING
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
Milford Public Library Upgrading Evergreen App
MILFORD — Due to the upgrade to Evergreen 3.9.1 taking place over the Thanksgiving holiday, Milford Public Library will not be able to place holds or check items in. Patrons will not be able to download digital materials (Libby or OverDrive). The Evergreen app will not be available beginning Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20. It is suggested to download any digital items and place all holds before Friday.
Fulton County Tourism Commission Launches New Website With New Identity
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Tourism Commission announced the launch of a new website for visitors and residents of Fulton County. Guests can visit fultoncountyindiana.com and check out the brand new identity of Fulton County. The playful silhouette of the county and rounded type reflects the friendly and inviting nature of Fulton County. The colors used reflect the energy and vibrancy of opportunities that Fulton County has to offer.
Indiana Wesleyan Offers New Path To Elementary Education Licensing
MARION — Indiana Wesleyan University is addressing the current teacher shortage by creating a degree track that equips teachers and eliminates barriers to elementary education licensure. The new Bachelor of Science in integrative studies with a concentration in elementary teacher training and a minor in elementary education prepares future...
Alvin D. Elmore
Alvin D. Elmore, 69, Plymouth, died at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his residence in Plymouth. Alvin was born May 17, 1953. Alvin married Valerie Lantzer on Oct. 17, 1970, and she preceded him in death. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine Herbert
Maxine Herbert, 84, North Manchester, died Nov. 14, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 29, 1938. On Jan. 13, 1996, Maxine married Logan A. Herbert; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, David Fisher, North Manchester; daughters, Dianna “Joy” (Dan) Hoffman,...
Harold Lee Galloway — UPDATED
Harold L. Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision. Born Aug. 18, 1942, in Tunker, Whitley County, Harold was the son of Earl Galloway and Evaline (Dimmick) (Galloway) Cook. He was a 1960 graduate of Cromwell High School and spent more than 35 years working with R.R. Donnelly and Sons as a press operator. After retirement, he fixed and refurbished lawn tractors from his home shop; he truly enjoyed his retirement gig and often discounted or traded for his work to help those in need.
Patricia A. Kuhn — PENDING
Patricia Kuhn, 77, died Nov. 14, 2022, in her residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of North Webster.
John R. Morningstar
John R. Morningstar, 77, Wabash, died at 12:18 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. He married Marcia Ann Martin on June 19, 1971; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Jodi (Rich) Getz, Wabash; daughter-in-law, Leslie Morningstar, Wabash; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Joan) Morningstar, Kissimmee, Fla.; and sister, Rebecca (Joseph) Wise, Tiffin.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, East CR 500N, west of EMS T7 Lane, Leesburg. Driver: James L. Boggs, 53, South CR 900W, Mentone. Boggs was traveling west on East CR 500N when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
