Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Approves Donating Land For Brazos County To Build A Medical Examiner’s Office
The Texas A&M system board of regents at last week’s meeting without discussion approved a request from the flagship to donate land at the health science center (HSC) to allow Brazos County to build a medical examiner’s office. A&M chief operating officer Greg Hartman, who presented the request...
wtaw.com
Kick Time Announced for LSU Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
wtaw.com
Twin City Mission Hosts Annual Coat and Blanket Drive
If you’re in need of extra warmth during this week’s colder temperatures and throughout the winter, Twin City Mission‘s annual coat and blanket drive is this Thursday. Ron Crozier says donations are still being accepted, including new and gently used winter accessories. “Hands get cold, top of...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Dominates Army, 73-49
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team maximized its rebounding and turnover advantages as the Aggies coasted to a 73-49 victory over the Army West Point Black Knights Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. Texas A&M dominated points off turnovers (26-5) and second-chance points (24-4) as...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Football Drops Sixth Straight, Falls to Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Texas A&M was unable to take advantage of three forced turnovers as the Aggies lost Saturday night’s game against the Auburn Tigers, 13-10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Demani Richardson and Edgerrin Cooper intercepted passes and McKinnley Jackson recovered a fumble as the Aggie defense kept the...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Manager Rejects Contract Proposal From The President Of The Firefighters Union
Bryan city manager Kean Register has rejected a contract proposal from the president of the firefighters union. WTAW News has e-mailed president Daniel Buford if another contract proposal will be sent to city officials. Documents obtained through an open records request shows Kean Register is opposed to several new demands...
wtaw.com
Aggie Men’s Hoops Debuts at No. 24 in Associated Press Top 25
NEW YORK – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team, off to a 2-0 start early in the 2022-23 season, debuted at No. 24 in The Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Monday. The Aggies, who were receiving votes in the preseason AP Top 25, earned its...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Holding A Special Meeting To Consider Adding Another Entertainment Center At Midtown Park
The Bryan council is holding a special meeting Monday at 5:30, in part to consider approving a third public-private partnership project at Midtown Park. The proposal calls for creating a $26 million dollar movie, bowling, and recreation complex. The 30 year ground lease is with the company running the Queen...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Involved In A High Speed Chase With A Stolen Pickup That Ends In Navasota
A College Station police officer spots at 3:30 Monday morning, a pickup on the freeway near Fitch that turns out to be stolen. That leads to a chase at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour that ends in Navasota. According to the CSPD arrest report, the stolen truck...
wtaw.com
Weekend Standoff Involving The College Station Police Department’s SWAT And Hostage Negotiations Teams
College Station police responding to a weekend domestic violence incident resulted in bringing out the SWAT and hostage negotiation teams. Residents of the Southgate Village apartments were displaced and a road was closed Saturday for more than three hours before a Bryan man who had barricaded himself was arrested. 25...
wtaw.com
Assault Arrests Follow A Woman Diving Out Of A Moving Vehicle And Injuries To Police And Detention Officers And Firefighters
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy sees a woman jump out of a moving SUV Saturday at three in the morning. According to a Bryan police arrest report, the woman was treated at the scene by firefighter EMT’s for injuries she said were caused by her ex-boyfriend. That led to the arrest of 36 year old Juan Arredondo Jr. for family violence assault. Arredondo denied causing the causing the injuries. The woman told officers that Arredondo hit her five times in the face, then he forced her head into the dashboard of the SUV. When the woman saw a patrol vehicle, she took off her seatbelt and dove out of the vehicle as it was turning from Leonard Road to Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Arredondo was released from jail Monday after posting a $20,000 dollar bond.
Comments / 0