Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Twin City Mission Hosts Annual Coat and Blanket Drive

If you’re in need of extra warmth during this week’s colder temperatures and throughout the winter, Twin City Mission‘s annual coat and blanket drive is this Thursday. Ron Crozier says donations are still being accepted, including new and gently used winter accessories. “Hands get cold, top of...
BRYAN, TX
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Dominates Army, 73-49

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team maximized its rebounding and turnover advantages as the Aggies coasted to a 73-49 victory over the Army West Point Black Knights Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. Texas A&M dominated points off turnovers (26-5) and second-chance points (24-4) as...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M Football Drops Sixth Straight, Falls to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Texas A&M was unable to take advantage of three forced turnovers as the Aggies lost Saturday night’s game against the Auburn Tigers, 13-10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Demani Richardson and Edgerrin Cooper intercepted passes and McKinnley Jackson recovered a fumble as the Aggie defense kept the...
AUBURN, AL
Assault Arrests Follow A Woman Diving Out Of A Moving Vehicle And Injuries To Police And Detention Officers And Firefighters

A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy sees a woman jump out of a moving SUV Saturday at three in the morning. According to a Bryan police arrest report, the woman was treated at the scene by firefighter EMT’s for injuries she said were caused by her ex-boyfriend. That led to the arrest of 36 year old Juan Arredondo Jr. for family violence assault. Arredondo denied causing the causing the injuries. The woman told officers that Arredondo hit her five times in the face, then he forced her head into the dashboard of the SUV. When the woman saw a patrol vehicle, she took off her seatbelt and dove out of the vehicle as it was turning from Leonard Road to Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Arredondo was released from jail Monday after posting a $20,000 dollar bond.
BRYAN, TX

