The San Antonio Spurs partner giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
247Sports
Traylor: ‘I couldn’t be more proud’
UTSA is on the verge of clinching a spot in and hosting the 2022 Conference USA Championship Game following a resounding 51-7 triumph over Louisiana Tech this past week. The win pushed the Roadrunners overall record to 8-2. UTSA is a perfect 6-0 in league play. A win this upcoming...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Hardin-Simmons Football Team Selected For NCAA Playoffs
INDIANAPOLIS– Hardin-Simmons’ ninth-ranked football team earned one of the five at-large berths into the NCAA playoffs and will travel to San Antonio for a first round game at Trinity on Saturday at noon. The Cowboys, who were surprisingly left out of the playoffs last year, had a long...
San Antonio, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KSAT 12
Davis’ return helps New Braunfels stun Reagan in playoff opener; Southside edges Victoria East in thrilling finish; No. 1 Steele fends off Johnson
If the Bi-District round is any indication, the rest of the playoffs are going to be insane. From the warm weather on Thursday to the bitter cold and windy conditions on Friday, the first round of the 2022 high school football playoffs delivered incredible drama and back-and-forth action on and off the field. KSAT 12′s Game of the Week was a prime example, featuring a pair of top ten teams battling the elements with back-up quarterbacks. Meanwhile, the top-ranked team in KSAT 12′s Top 12 was tested in their first playoff game, and Southside survived a pair of rallies to win at home.
World Famous Fried Chicken Joint Announces New Texas Location
You can never have too many fried chicken joints!
territorysupply.com
The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas
Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
news4sanantonio.com
Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio
Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
texasstandard.org
Teacher resignations drive teacher shortage in San Antonio
This is the first in a three-part series on San Antonio’s teacher shortage. Read part two and part three. Erin Deason had to fill more teacher vacancies this year than she’s had to fill in any other year in her nearly two decades as principal of Jackson Middle School on San Antonio’s near North East side.
Freezing cold temps have San Antonians acting different this fall season
Stay warm San Antonio!
news4sanantonio.com
Morning temperatures will be near freezing as cold front blankets San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO - You're going to been a bigger jacket Tuesday morning, as the temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Those temperatures will increase into the upper 50s in the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is expected to be 58 degrees.
tpr.org
Cold front to produce the first 30-degree temperatures of the season for San Antonio
A cold front pushing through South Texas on Monday will clear out the fog and mist and by Thursday morning drop temperatures into the 30s. The temperature will not dip to freezing in the city, but it will be the chilliest morning of the year so far. Many spots in the Hill Country have already recorded their first fall freeze. The average first freeze for San Antonio is usually around Nov. 30, according to forecasters.
'I stand with you': San Antonio Chili's server pays for Uvalde family's meal
Mata-Rubio was vocal about the results of the Texas governor race.
San Antonio activist hopes to replace gang violence with youth sports
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio activist is hoping to end a plague of gang violence in one west-side neighborhood through youth sports. But he needs the community’s help to make it a reality. The athletic field at West End Park is often empty, but for Kenneth Dickson...
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
KSAT 12
Get ready, San Antonio! We’ll have ‘sweater weather’ all week long
Our fireplaces and chimineas will be working overtime around South Central Texas throughout the week, as temperatures are expected to be some 10 to 15 degrees below average for mid-November. Here’s how the forecast shakes out:. MONDAY, NOV. 14. It’ll be a chilly and damp morning with temperatures near...
worldatlas.com
5 Most Beautiful Lake Towns in Texas
Every state has its own unique personality, and that’s especially true in the Lone Star State. Named after the Spanish word for “lonely,” Texas is known as a big-hearted place where people are happy to help each other. That spirit extends well beyond city limits, too. From...
fox26houston.com
Texas mother shares secrets to making $5 dinners every night
HOUSTON - As inflation has driven up food prices by 10% this year, a Texas mother has figured out a way to make 5 dollar dinners every night. She shares her secrets with us. One of the most important ways San Antonio mom Erin Chase saves money on groceries is through what she calls Freezer Cooking.
sanantoniomag.com
These San Antonio Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Meals
Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails at the Hotel Contessa is offering a prix-fixe menu that will only be available on Thanksgiving. Menu items include roasted persimmons, roasted turkey and noodle soup, free range turkey, herb roasted prime rib and more. The cost is $85 per person and valet is complimentary that night. 306 W. Market St.
Local comedian dies after contracting RSV
An Odem man, well known in the comedy community, died on November 11 at a San Antonio hospital after contracting RSV.
San Antonio’s StreetFare SA food truck park closing permanently this weekend
StreetFare opened in 2018 and has hosted live music nights, themed parties and mini food festivals during its run.
