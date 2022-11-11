ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

247Sports

Traylor: ‘I couldn’t be more proud’

UTSA is on the verge of clinching a spot in and hosting the 2022 Conference USA Championship Game following a resounding 51-7 triumph over Louisiana Tech this past week. The win pushed the Roadrunners overall record to 8-2. UTSA is a perfect 6-0 in league play. A win this upcoming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Hardin-Simmons Football Team Selected For NCAA Playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS– Hardin-Simmons’ ninth-ranked football team earned one of the five at-large berths into the NCAA playoffs and will travel to San Antonio for a first round game at Trinity on Saturday at noon. The Cowboys, who were surprisingly left out of the playoffs last year, had a long...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

San Antonio, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Burbank High School basketball team will have a game with Harlandale High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Davis’ return helps New Braunfels stun Reagan in playoff opener; Southside edges Victoria East in thrilling finish; No. 1 Steele fends off Johnson

If the Bi-District round is any indication, the rest of the playoffs are going to be insane. From the warm weather on Thursday to the bitter cold and windy conditions on Friday, the first round of the 2022 high school football playoffs delivered incredible drama and back-and-forth action on and off the field. KSAT 12′s Game of the Week was a prime example, featuring a pair of top ten teams battling the elements with back-up quarterbacks. Meanwhile, the top-ranked team in KSAT 12′s Top 12 was tested in their first playoff game, and Southside survived a pair of rallies to win at home.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
territorysupply.com

The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas

Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio

Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texasstandard.org

Teacher resignations drive teacher shortage in San Antonio

This is the first in a three-part series on San Antonio’s teacher shortage. Read part two and part three. Erin Deason had to fill more teacher vacancies this year than she’s had to fill in any other year in her nearly two decades as principal of Jackson Middle School on San Antonio’s near North East side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Cold front to produce the first 30-degree temperatures of the season for San Antonio

A cold front pushing through South Texas on Monday will clear out the fog and mist and by Thursday morning drop temperatures into the 30s. The temperature will not dip to freezing in the city, but it will be the chilliest morning of the year so far. Many spots in the Hill Country have already recorded their first fall freeze. The average first freeze for San Antonio is usually around Nov. 30, according to forecasters.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
worldatlas.com

5 Most Beautiful Lake Towns in Texas

Every state has its own unique personality, and that’s especially true in the Lone Star State. Named after the Spanish word for “lonely,” Texas is known as a big-hearted place where people are happy to help each other. That spirit extends well beyond city limits, too. From...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Texas mother shares secrets to making $5 dinners every night

HOUSTON - As inflation has driven up food prices by 10% this year, a Texas mother has figured out a way to make 5 dollar dinners every night. She shares her secrets with us. One of the most important ways San Antonio mom Erin Chase saves money on groceries is through what she calls Freezer Cooking.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

These San Antonio Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Meals

Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails at the Hotel Contessa is offering a prix-fixe menu that will only be available on Thanksgiving. Menu items include roasted persimmons, roasted turkey and noodle soup, free range turkey, herb roasted prime rib and more. The cost is $85 per person and valet is complimentary that night. 306 W. Market St.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

