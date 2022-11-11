Read full article on original website
gojsutigers.com
Miller Jr. Earns SWAC Honors, Receives Invitation To Reese's Senior Bowl
Jackson State University football linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers' Eastern Division title-clinching win over Alabama A&M. Miller earned SWAC honors for the third time this season after recording a season-high 17 tackles (nine...
gojsutigers.com
Williams and Whitten Record Double-doubles in Tigers' 3-1 Loss to Bethune-Cookman
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.| Alexis Williams and Jylen Whitten both registered double-doubles, but the Jackson State volleyball team fell to the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 16-25, 21-25) Sunday on the road at the Al Lawson Center. The loss dropped Jackson State's record to 12-16 overall and 11-5 in SWAC play.
gojsutigers.com
Women's Basketball Seeks to Continue WNIT at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas| The Jackson State women's basketball team will head to Texas Tech to continue play in the Preseason Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) as the Tigers take on the Lady Raiders and Louisiana on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Tigers open day eight of their season-opening road trip with a...
gojsutigers.com
Football Wins SWAC East Title, To Host SWAC Championship Game On Dec. 3
Box Score MOBILE, Ala. – The Jackson State Tigers defeated Alabama A&M 27-13 Saturday in the Gulf Coast Challenge to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division crown for the second straight year. Jackson State (10-0 overall, 7-0 SWAC) will host the Cricket SWAC Championship Game for the second...
utv44.com
Jackson State takes home the win as the Gulf Coast Challenge comes to a close
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The ultimate HBCU experience played ball Saturday in Mobile!. The big football matchup between the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M vs. Tigers of Jackson State University lead by Deion Sanders or as most call him “Coach Prime” packed out Ladd PEEBLES Stadium. The final...
gojsutigers.com
Jackson State falls 85-79 to Tulsa
TULSA, OK --The Jackson State men's basketball team got a 26-point performance from the bench, but fell 85-79 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on the road Saturday. The Tigers (0-2) had four players score in double figures, led by Trace Young, who put together a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Ken Evans added 15 points and two steals and Jayme Mitchell helped out with 12 points from the bench.
WTOK-TV
Sanders throws 4 TD passes, Jackson State remains unbeaten
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders had four touchdown passes and undefeated Jackson State beat Alabama A&M 27-13 on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Challenge to earn the Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division berth to the league championship game for the second straight season. The Tigers (10-0, 7-0), ranked...
gojsutigers.com
SWAC Football Championship Game Tickets On Sale Tuesday
General admission tickets for the 2022 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Presented by Pepsi will go on sale Tuesday, November 15 at 9 a.m. Jackson State, the defending SWAC Champions and the SWAC's Eastern Division Champions for the second straight consecutive year, will host the league's championship game Saturday, December 3 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium at 3 p.m. JSU's opponent as Western Division Champion is still to be determined.
gojsutigers.com
Volleyball Falls at FAMU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.| The Jackson State volleyball team took on Florida A&M Saturday afternoon as the Tigers prepare to close out its regular season slate in the Sunshine State. The Tigers fell to the Rattlers, 3-1 at the Al Lawson Center. HOW IT HAPPENED. -Jackson State (12-15, 11-4 SWAC) took a...
gojsutigers.com
Jackson State Falls 77-53 to Colorado
BOULDER, Colo.| The Jackson State women's basketball team got a 29-point showing from the bench, but fell 77-53 to the Colorado Buffaloes on the road Saturday. The Lady Tigers (0-2) had two players score in double figures, led by Daphane White, who had 12 points and nine rebounds. Miya Crump added 10 points off the bench and Daja Woodard added seven points and seven rebounds.
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: Colorado storms past Jackson State as four score in double figures
Quay Miller started Saturday’s game like she was going to top Monday’s career performance. But after Miller got the Colorado women’s basketball team off to a strong start, Frida Formann and Aaronette Vonleh took over in the second half to lead the Buffaloes to a 77-53 win over Jackson State in the preseason WNIT on Saturday.
Velma Jackson’s Luckett Plays With Added Purpose to Honor Uncle, Close Friend
Velma Jackson senior Demontavious Luckett is having a different kind of season. He says he is having more accomplishments and playing stronger on the field. He is also playing with an added sense of purpose in 2022 as he honors his uncle and close friend by wearing a large, shiny necklace with their pictures on […]
One injured in shooting following Mississippi high school basketball game Friday night
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred after a Mississippi high school basketball game Friday night. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that a black male was shot in the parking lot after a basketball game between Raymond High School and Terry High School. The shooting in...
WTOK-TV
Vicksburg leaders pass resolution supporting new Jackson State University stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg leaders pass a resolution in support of a new Jackson State University stadium. Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen are calling on alumni and residents of the surrounding area to ask Governor Tate Reeves and state lawmakers to help JSU get the needed funding for an on-campus stadium.
VIDEO: Flash mob surprises Belhaven University students
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University students were in for a surprise when the school’s Chorale and Vocal Chamber Ensembles orchestrated a flash mob on Friday, November 11. Students got a sneak peek of the ensembles’ upcoming concert. The flash mob included a performance of “Masquerade” from Phantom of the Opera. It’s one of many […]
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
Jackson city councilman hosts Crop Drop ahead of holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As families begin shopping for holiday meals, many are noticing how the cost of groceries has gone up. One Jackson leader stepped in to help. Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted a Crop Drop at Grove Park Community Center to help fight food inflation. He said as family holiday menu preparations are underway, […]
NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
WLBT
Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
