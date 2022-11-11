ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

gojsutigers.com

Miller Jr. Earns SWAC Honors, Receives Invitation To Reese's Senior Bowl

Jackson State University football linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers' Eastern Division title-clinching win over Alabama A&M. Miller earned SWAC honors for the third time this season after recording a season-high 17 tackles (nine...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Women's Basketball Seeks to Continue WNIT at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas| The Jackson State women's basketball team will head to Texas Tech to continue play in the Preseason Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) as the Tigers take on the Lady Raiders and Louisiana on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Tigers open day eight of their season-opening road trip with a...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Football Wins SWAC East Title, To Host SWAC Championship Game On Dec. 3

Box Score MOBILE, Ala. – The Jackson State Tigers defeated Alabama A&M 27-13 Saturday in the Gulf Coast Challenge to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division crown for the second straight year. Jackson State (10-0 overall, 7-0 SWAC) will host the Cricket SWAC Championship Game for the second...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Jackson State falls 85-79 to Tulsa

TULSA, OK --The Jackson State men's basketball team got a 26-point performance from the bench, but fell 85-79 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on the road Saturday. The Tigers (0-2) had four players score in double figures, led by Trace Young, who put together a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Ken Evans added 15 points and two steals and Jayme Mitchell helped out with 12 points from the bench.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Sanders throws 4 TD passes, Jackson State remains unbeaten

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders had four touchdown passes and undefeated Jackson State beat Alabama A&M 27-13 on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Challenge to earn the Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division berth to the league championship game for the second straight season. The Tigers (10-0, 7-0), ranked...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

SWAC Football Championship Game Tickets On Sale Tuesday

General admission tickets for the 2022 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Presented by Pepsi will go on sale Tuesday, November 15 at 9 a.m. Jackson State, the defending SWAC Champions and the SWAC's Eastern Division Champions for the second straight consecutive year, will host the league's championship game Saturday, December 3 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium at 3 p.m. JSU's opponent as Western Division Champion is still to be determined.
gojsutigers.com

Volleyball Falls at FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.| The Jackson State volleyball team took on Florida A&M Saturday afternoon as the Tigers prepare to close out its regular season slate in the Sunshine State. The Tigers fell to the Rattlers, 3-1 at the Al Lawson Center. HOW IT HAPPENED. -Jackson State (12-15, 11-4 SWAC) took a...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Jackson State Falls 77-53 to Colorado

BOULDER, Colo.| The Jackson State women's basketball team got a 29-point showing from the bench, but fell 77-53 to the Colorado Buffaloes on the road Saturday. The Lady Tigers (0-2) had two players score in double figures, led by Daphane White, who had 12 points and nine rebounds. Miya Crump added 10 points off the bench and Daja Woodard added seven points and seven rebounds.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

VIDEO: Flash mob surprises Belhaven University students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University students were in for a surprise when the school’s Chorale and Vocal Chamber Ensembles orchestrated a flash mob on Friday, November 11. Students got a sneak peek of the ensembles’ upcoming concert. The flash mob included a performance of “Masquerade” from Phantom of the Opera. It’s one of many […]
JACKSON, MS
AL.com

How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties

Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WLBT

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson city councilman hosts Crop Drop ahead of holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As families begin shopping for holiday meals, many are noticing how the cost of groceries has gone up. One Jackson leader stepped in to help. Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted a Crop Drop at Grove Park Community Center to help fight food inflation. He said as family holiday menu preparations are underway, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
