FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference
The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Takes Hilarious Shots at Brian Bosworth, Jamelle Holieway Ahead of Bedlam
The famous never-ending feud between Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State legend, and Brian Bosworth, Oklahoma legend, took yet another fun turn Monday as Gundy in his weekly presser took a not-so-subtle jab at The Boz’s, ahem, nutritional intake while he was at Oklahoma as the star linebacker of the Sooners.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
publicradiotulsa.org
Early snow for Tulsa?
A strong upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains on Monday. Areas of rain will spread into the area Monday morning, likely transitioning to snow in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. Although specific snow amounts are somewhat uncertain, there remains the potential for a swath of accumulating snow across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
anadisgoi.com
Darci Lynne cancels stop at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – Due to unforeseen circumstances, Darci Lynne is canceling the shows at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa that were scheduled for March 10 & 11, 2023. All tickets purchased for the "My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)" National Tour will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment. Please allow 5-7 business days for the refund to appear on your account.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
Standstill traffic southbound on I-35
Due to an accident, I-35 southbound, north of Edmond, is at a standstill.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
1600kush.com
Man gets 5-year prison term for choking & beating girlfriend
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 35-year-old man with a history of domestic violence has been given a five-year prison term followed by five years of probation for choking and beating his girlfriend at their Stillwater residence. Before Adam Drew Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic assault and battery,...
kaynewscow.com
Marriages and Divorces Oct. 24-Nov. 11
NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court Oct. 24-Nov. 11. Chad Wayne Shaffer and Brittney Michelle CarsonSkyler Hawk Rhynard and Abigaile Zaine Freeman. David Matthew Arnold and Phyllis Lue Williams. Shane Davis Hogan and Shannon Nicole Fahs. Stephen Craig Hamel and...
1600kush.com
Perkins mother ordered tried on manslaughter charge in child’s death in SH 33 crash
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins mother who was driving a van carrying four children when it crashed on Highway 33 — causing the death of her 9-year-old stepson — was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
‘I didn’t buy any gas whatsoever’ : Local woman says she being charged for gas she didn’t buy
The pain at the pump started for Karen Cross back in May when she visited a Shell station at the corner of Northwest Expressway and County Line Road in Oklahoma City.
‘They Left Her There To Die’: Victim’s Family In Disbelief After Woman Was Killed In NW OKC
Lorraine Young was walking around the intersection of Northwest 5th Street and MacArthur on the morning of Nov. 4 when a vehicle hit her and left the scene. Young died after the collision. She was 61 years old. “A lover, a caregiver, really supportive, and always trying to take care...
KTUL
TPD trying to identify woman suspected of withdrawing money from victim's bank account
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is requesting assistance in identifying a person of interest. Police say this woman is suspected of presenting herself as the victim and attempting to withdraw money out of the victim's bank account. Anyone that can help identify is...
