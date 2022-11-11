ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Early snow for Tulsa?

A strong upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains on Monday. Areas of rain will spread into the area Monday morning, likely transitioning to snow in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. Although specific snow amounts are somewhat uncertain, there remains the potential for a swath of accumulating snow across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
TULSA, OK
anadisgoi.com

Darci Lynne cancels stop at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Due to unforeseen circumstances, Darci Lynne is canceling the shows at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa that were scheduled for March 10 & 11, 2023. All tickets purchased for the "My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)" National Tour will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment. Please allow 5-7 business days for the refund to appear on your account.
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
KAY COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Man gets 5-year prison term for choking & beating girlfriend

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 35-year-old man with a history of domestic violence has been given a five-year prison term followed by five years of probation for choking and beating his girlfriend at their Stillwater residence. Before Adam Drew Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic assault and battery,...
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Marriages and Divorces Oct. 24-Nov. 11

NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court Oct. 24-Nov. 11. Chad Wayne Shaffer and Brittney Michelle CarsonSkyler Hawk Rhynard and Abigaile Zaine Freeman. David Matthew Arnold and Phyllis Lue Williams. Shane Davis Hogan and Shannon Nicole Fahs. Stephen Craig Hamel and...
NEWKIRK, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy