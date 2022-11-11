Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Former Demon Makes Big Play in Iowa Football Managers’ Game
A former Washington Demon athlete got to leave his mark on a big Iowa Hawkeye football rivalry-albeit in a friendly competition before Saturday. Washington graduate Cade Hennigan helped the Iowa football managers defeat Wisconsin in the annual flag football game between the two manager groups Friday night. That included an impressive one-handed catch for a touchdown. It was one of the plays that helped the Iowa managers secure the coveted “Rusty Toolbox” before the Hawkeyes also defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 24-10 in Saturday’s showdown for the Heartland Trophy. Before being a manager, Hennigan was a mutli-sport star for the Demons, including an all-conference basketball player. You can find the video of Hennigan’s big play by visiting the Hawkeye Heaven page on Facebook.
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Morning After: Coop and Score
Unlike many Hawkeye fans I don’t have a searing, white hot hatred for the Badgers, not in football anyway. Maybe it’s the shared Hayden Fry DNA in the program or an appreciation of a fellow physical, old school Big Ten identity. It’s hard not to admire the success Wisconsin has sustained for the better part of the last decade-plus, and I’m not too proud to admit there’s a little bit of jealousy thrown in there as well.
Iowa, Seton Hall face first true tests
Iowa and Seton Hall will get their first true tests of the season Wednesday night when they face off as
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
Iowa Parents Surprised By Sailor Son At Kinnick Stadium [WATCH]
There are always a lot of great moments at an Iowa Hawkeye home football game. There is The Wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter. The Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band at halftime. And singing 'In Heaven There is No Beer' after another Iowa victory. But there was another moment at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday that had fans shedding tears of joy.
iheart.com
U of Iowa Police Notice Trends, Since Alcohol Sales Allowed At Kinnick
(Iowa City, IA) -- It's been one year since alcohol sales were approved at Kinnick stadium and local healthcare providers and law enforcement have noticed a change. University of Iowa Police Chief Mark Bullock told the Iowa Board of Regents last week that officers have noticed less trash around the stadium, and they've also noticed fewer intoxicated people showing up at football games. Bullock says it appears the fans are not making pre-game drinking as much of a priority, now that alcohol is available for purchase during the game. He also says he's heard from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics that game-day admissions have been lower since the policy went into place.
ourquadcities.com
Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC
We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
ktvo.com
Wood stove determined to be cause of southeast Iowa house fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — A wood stove has been blamed as the cause of a house fire in southeast Iowa. Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, crews with the Washington Fire Department were called to the blaze at 2268 303rd Street in Washington. Firefighters found the structure fully engulfed when...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
KCJJ
Barbeque business to close Iowa City location
A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa couple relocating, renaming gym
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other developments...
Snowy conditions blamed for deadly Mahaska County crash
Investigators believe snowy road conditions early Tuesday morning were the cause behind a crash that claimed the life of a Fremont man.
ourquadcities.com
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
KWQC
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
Comments / 0