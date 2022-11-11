ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WWL-TV

LSU keeps rising, Tulane slips in latest AP poll

NEW ORLEANS — Amazingly LSU likely controls its own fate as far as getting into a college football playoff. A gritty 13-10 win over Arkansas has the Tigers at 8-2 with a berth in the SEC Championship game against Georgia. Two wins to finish the season and a win over currently top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship would likely give the Tigers a berth in the CFP over Tennessee despite losing to the Vols earlier this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

LHSAA football playoffs move to week 2

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin vs. St Augustine and Jesuit vs. John Curtis highlight week 2 of the LHSAA playoffs. The top-8 seeds in the Select playoffs held byes in week 1 of the playoffs. In the non-select bracket, the top-4 seeds received byes in week 1. You can...
BOGALUSA, LA
peaceful prospects

A history of Hubig's pies.

Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
fox8live.com

SeaBrook Harbor fire 111322

A three-alarm fire raged early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine, destroying a building and several boats, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Darnell Greene has filed suit against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, seeking over $10 million in damages after he was allegedly attacked by the football player outside of a Las Vegas nightclub.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

How to rescan your antenna TV to watch WUPL

NEW ORLEANS — We are changing the over the air signal that people use to receive WUPL with an antenna. On December 15, New Orleans TV stations are switching to a new format of broadcast signal called ATSC 3.0, or NextGen TV. In order to keep watching WUPL over the air, you will need to rescan your antenna TV on December 14.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Heavy storms expected Monday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quick changes are on the way in weather over the next 12 to 24 hours with heavy storms expected later tonight. Most of your back to work forecast on this Monday looks quiet as clouds increase but the rain stays away. I’ve included a 20% chance for maybe a shower during the daylight hours but the big story will be what happens tonight. Highs to start the week will be cool, in the low 60s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?

Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA Chic

Hubig's Pies are back

Hubig’s pie factory in New Orleans burned down ten years ago, leaving residents craving the hand-held pie’s return. Hubig’s pies have been a New Orleans delicacy since 1921, reopened this year at a facility near New Orleans, LA, off Jefferson Highway,
wbrz.com

Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Bayou King Fest to celebrate all things in Elvis

COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Bayou King Fest is coming to Covington next week. Fans of all things Elvis are invited to attend from Nov. 17-20. The festival is located at the Fuhrmann Theater on West 23rd Avenue. For more information on the fest, click here.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Parish Line Bistro brings rooftop dining, New England-inspired dishes to Old Metairie

When chef Chris Wilson sat down to craft the opening menu for Parish Line Bistro in Metairie, he didn’t have to look for a focus group to inform the process. Instead, his wife and the wives of business partners Gabe Corchiani, founder of Fat Boy’s Pizza, and Mickey Loomis, general manager of the New Orleans Saints, already had more than a few ideas prepared.
METAIRIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
ARABI, LA

