crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Hammond’s Jahiem Johnson commits to Tulane football for 2023
Tulane’s 2023 class expanded by one on Modday with the addition of Hammond High’s Jahiem Johnson. The 6-foot-1, 175 pounder with 4.45 speed plays both cornerback and wide receiver for the Tornadoes but he is expected to make a big contribution in the Green Wave secondary. Johnson held...
WWL-TV
LSU keeps rising, Tulane slips in latest AP poll
NEW ORLEANS — Amazingly LSU likely controls its own fate as far as getting into a college football playoff. A gritty 13-10 win over Arkansas has the Tigers at 8-2 with a berth in the SEC Championship game against Georgia. Two wins to finish the season and a win over currently top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship would likely give the Tigers a berth in the CFP over Tennessee despite losing to the Vols earlier this year.
fox8live.com
LHSAA football playoffs move to week 2
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin vs. St Augustine and Jesuit vs. John Curtis highlight week 2 of the LHSAA playoffs. The top-8 seeds in the Select playoffs held byes in week 1 of the playoffs. In the non-select bracket, the top-4 seeds received byes in week 1. You can...
NOLA.com
See which new cities Breeze Airways will fly to from New Orleans starting in February
Budget carrier Breeze Airways said Tuesday it will start direct flights from New Orleans to Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and one-stop flights to Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island, beginning in February. The airline, which started flying from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in July 2021, has been...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Dorothy and Joe Brown were prominent names at the Fair Grounds Race Course
The Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots opens its racing season on Friday, Nov. 18. A prominent name in the Fair Grounds Hall of Fame is Dorothy Dorsett Brown, who with her husband Joe W. Brown, was a fixture at the racetrack from the 1940s through the 1980s. The Browns...
A history of Hubig's pies.
Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
What’s in this yellow box you see around New Orleans?
Thinking outside and inside the box. The Yellow Box in New Orleans
Anita Baker is coming to New Orleans to celebrate 40 years as a songstress
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced she will be going on tour 40 years after her first debut album. Last year after taking to Twitter to announce to fans that she has earned back the rights to her masters, Baker will officially be going on tour next year starting […]
fox8live.com
SeaBrook Harbor fire 111322
A three-alarm fire raged early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine, destroying a building and several boats, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Darnell Greene has filed suit against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, seeking over $10 million in damages after he was allegedly attacked by the football player outside of a Las Vegas nightclub.
WWL-TV
How to rescan your antenna TV to watch WUPL
NEW ORLEANS — We are changing the over the air signal that people use to receive WUPL with an antenna. On December 15, New Orleans TV stations are switching to a new format of broadcast signal called ATSC 3.0, or NextGen TV. In order to keep watching WUPL over the air, you will need to rescan your antenna TV on December 14.
fox8live.com
Heavy storms expected Monday night
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quick changes are on the way in weather over the next 12 to 24 hours with heavy storms expected later tonight. Most of your back to work forecast on this Monday looks quiet as clouds increase but the rain stays away. I’ve included a 20% chance for maybe a shower during the daylight hours but the big story will be what happens tonight. Highs to start the week will be cool, in the low 60s.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting on North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday on North Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). The man died at the scene, police said.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?
Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
Hubig's Pies are back
Hubig’s pie factory in New Orleans burned down ten years ago, leaving residents craving the hand-held pie’s return. Hubig’s pies have been a New Orleans delicacy since 1921, reopened this year at a facility near New Orleans, LA, off Jefferson Highway,
wbrz.com
Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
WDSU
Louisiana Bayou King Fest to celebrate all things in Elvis
COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Bayou King Fest is coming to Covington next week. Fans of all things Elvis are invited to attend from Nov. 17-20. The festival is located at the Fuhrmann Theater on West 23rd Avenue. For more information on the fest, click here.
Man pulled from car, beaten and carjacked, the NOPD says
Detectives have released pictures of three suspects accused of beating a man and stealing his car outside his Algiers home late Friday (Nov. 11) night.
NOLA.com
Parish Line Bistro brings rooftop dining, New England-inspired dishes to Old Metairie
When chef Chris Wilson sat down to craft the opening menu for Parish Line Bistro in Metairie, he didn’t have to look for a focus group to inform the process. Instead, his wife and the wives of business partners Gabe Corchiani, founder of Fat Boy’s Pizza, and Mickey Loomis, general manager of the New Orleans Saints, already had more than a few ideas prepared.
First of its Kind Holiday Parade Coming to New Orleans This Year
Christmas is right around the corner and if you are planning on heading to New Orleans to celebrate the holiday then we have the perfect family event for you to attend. This year a new parade will be hitting the streets of New Orleans… a holiday parade. The Children’s...
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
