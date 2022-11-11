ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup of Beer: Get paid to taste beer from around the globe and watch soccer

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
( WXIN ) — If watching games on the soccer pitch has you reaching for a cold one, you could be the perfect candidate for a unique job meant to celebrate the 2022 World Cup.

BonusFinder is looking for a World Cup Beer Tester , who, along with $500, will get a brand new TV they can use to watch one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The job requires you to sip your way through 32 beers from around the world and rank your favorites in a BonusFinder blog.

Christine Drazan concedes from Oregon’s gubernatorial race

“Whether it’s a Belgian lager, an English IPA or German wheat beer, our testers will get a taste of the countries participating in the World Cup while getting paid to watch the games and provide their all-important verdicts. Christmas will be coming early for the successful applicants!” said Fintan Costello, Managing Director at BonusFinder.

The contest is open to people in the United States and Canada who are at least 21 years old. People in the United Kingdom can apply if they are 18 or older.

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts on Nov. 20. Middle Eastern country Qatar is hosting for the first time.

You can enter at BonusFinder’s website . Applications will be open until Nov. 30.

