Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are now dads times two! The Modern Family actor, 47, and his lawyer husband of nearly a decade, 37, took to Instagram to share a sweet joint announcement on Tuesday, November 15. “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” the couple wrote alongside a pic of the infant in an Empires onesie. “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.” Jesse completed the post with a shoutout to the Tony Award winning live Broadway show he’s been starring in, Take Me Out.

