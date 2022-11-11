Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
1923 teaser: First look at Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in Yellowstone prequel
During the Yellowstone season 5 premiere, Paramount+ revealed the first teaser trailer for 1923. Acting as a prequel and origin story to Yellowstone, the new series stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford and follows a new generation of the Dutton family. Mirren and Ford star as Cara and Jacob Dutton...
‘Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita Welcome Baby 2 Via Surrogate
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are now dads times two! The Modern Family actor, 47, and his lawyer husband of nearly a decade, 37, took to Instagram to share a sweet joint announcement on Tuesday, November 15. “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” the couple wrote alongside a pic of the infant in an Empires onesie. “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.” Jesse completed the post with a shoutout to the Tony Award winning live Broadway show he’s been starring in, Take Me Out.
Digital Trends
Peacock drops new teaser for Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies
Casey Anthony isn’t exactly the most sympathetic figure. Although Anthony was found not guilty of murdering her young daughter, Caylee Marie Anthony, in 2011, that has done little to deter the public from believing otherwise. And few have forgotten that Anthony took 31 days to report that Caylee was missing. Nor has Anthony put forth a convincing explanation for that troubling gap. But later this month, Anthony will get a shot at telling her side of the story in a new three-part Peacock miniseries, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.
Digital Trends
The best movies and TV shows to watch after playing God of War Ragnarök
After the widely acclaimed success of developer Santa Monica Studio’s return to the franchise with God of War, fans have been counting down the days to the freshly released and equally lauded Ragnarök. Now with the game out, countless are surely continuing this exciting soft-rebooted adventure filled with cathartic action and the thoughtful character development of its redeemed protagonist.
realitytitbit.com
Kody feels 'off' with adult kids on Sister Wives while Gwen 'slays adulthood'
TLC‘s Sister Wives has been airing on the network for over 10 years. Kody Brown and his four wives have been the focus of the reality show for 17 seasons in 2022. However, the family has experienced many changes in recent years. Christine and Kody are no longer together, but their relationship is still playing out on season 17.
Digital Trends
Chris O’Dowd, Weruche Opia, and Kyle Chandler talk Netflix’s Slumberland
Where do we go when we fall asleep? For young Nemo (Marlow Barkley), it’s a dream world called Slumberland, the official title of Netflix’s latest adventure film. After losing her father, Peter (Kyle Chandler), Nemo moves in with her uncle (Chris O’Dowd), but fails to connect with him and her new classmates as she would rather live in Slumberland. With her spirits low, Nemo’s luck turns around when she meets Flip (Jason Momoa), a half-man/half-monster, in Slumberland.
Digital Trends
The English review: an occasionally transcendent Western
Cornelia Locke believes in magic. For that reason, the British aristocrat, as played by Emily Blunt, feels uniquely modern in The English. The new limited series from Hugo Blick, which premieres in the U.S. today on Amazon Prime, opens with a flashforward monologue from Blunt about the power of fate. and its first episode concludes with Cornelia boasting about her star sign (she’s a Scorpio because, of course, she is) and sharing her belief in the magic of the universe. The English’s premiere also makes it clear that Cornelia is a woman on a dangerous mission, a fact that adds a surprising edge to her more eccentric astrological beliefs.
