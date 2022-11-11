Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadlyJoAnn RyanOrlando, FL
Related
Disney World announces ticket price hikes, more changes
Disney announced Tuesday new park-specific prices for one-day, one-park tickets that are set to go into effect on Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date.
allears.net
FIRST LOOK: Ride Vehicle for SeaWorld Orlando’s NEW Coaster Unveiled
Theme park ride manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard has unveiled the ride vehicle her created for a NEW roller coaster coming to Orlando!. Pipeline: The Surf Coaster will open at SeaWorld Orlando in Spring 2023. Riders will not be seated on the vehicle, but SeaWorld executives were quick to point out...
click orlando
SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday deals include annual pass, fun card discounts
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering Black Friday deals with discounts on entry to the park, food, tours and more. SeaWorld’s Black Friday sale starts Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 25. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter...
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando home designed by NSYNC's Joey Fatone on sale for $7.9M
NSYNC's Joey Fatone long ago said "bye bye bye" to the Orlando mansion he designed, but the home known as Grande Oaks is anything but gone. The five-bed, nine-bath lakefront palace hit the market this week, offering us a look inside the sort of home that topping the charts during the CD boom can get you. And what a home it is. It comes complete with its own movie theater, billiards room and a full gym.
Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Festive Orlando holiday events that get everyone in the spirit
While the real snow might not be falling and the temperatures might be far above freezing, festive Orlando holiday events bring the spirit of the season. From popular theme park events to the triumphant return of an Orlando resort tradition, the end of 2022 is definitely merry and bright. From...
kennythepirate.com
New thanksgiving meal offered in the Orlando area
A quirky, coastal bistro in the heart of Celebration is offering a Thanksgiving meal this year!. The Wilson Cocktails & Seafood at Meliá Orlando Celebration features a menu of coastal cuisine with global influences and seasonal craft cocktails, beer, and wine. The culinary team will showcase a selection of fresh crudo from the raw bar, creative and interesting appetizers, sandwiches, tacos, and main dishes featuring fresh fish, pastas, chicken, and steaks.
allears.net
One Bus Service to Disney World Needs Your Help to Design Its Newest Bus!
If you’ve needed transportation from Orlando International Airport to Disney World over the past year, you probably know you now have two bus options: Mears Connect and the Sunshine Flyer. The Sunshine Flyer has uniquely-designed buses that look like train cars. However, Sunshine Flyer is creating a NEW bus...
disneydining.com
Brightline High-Speed Rail Project to Disney World Back On…Sort of
When Disney’s Magical Express ended earlier this year, a big gap in coverage between Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World was created. Disney likely hoped that people would utilize their Minnie Van service. But the price proved too high for many to tolerate when similar services were available at a much lower cost. Enter Brightline.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WDW News Today
New Grinch Head Popcorn Bucket Available at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Our hearts grew three sizes when we saw the new popcorn bucket available at Universal Orlando Resort for the holidays. We found this Grinch head popcorn bucket in the Universal Studios Store at CityWalk. Grinch Head Popcorn...
WESH
Jetty Park closed for launch viewing
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of the popular locations to watch a lunch will not be available this time around. A sign outside Jetty Park and Campground tells people it is closed. Crews are still cleaning up debris left over from Hurricane Nicole and the park will not be...
westorlandonews.com
How Does Orlando Rank for Fast Food Lovers?
From the drive-in to the drive-thru, America loves finger-lickin’ good fast food – and so does Orlando apparently. To mark National Fast Food Day on November 16th, LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities to rank 2023’s Best Cities for Fast Food Lovers. Florida cities topped the...
Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is here
The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
Check out the ZIP codes where homes fetch the most money
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Home prices in Orange County’s most expensive communities climbed last quarter even as the broader housing market faltered. Why it matters: Local housing market...
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
Here's when Orlando-area theme parks plan to reopen as Nicole moves out of the area
As Nicole moves through Florida on Thursday, it's anything but business as usual at area theme parks. Closings and late openings are the rule of the day as parks wait out the wind and rain. Here is a rundown of what's happening with theme park hours day: Walt Disney World: All Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs are somewhat ambitiously slated to reopen in phases starting at noon on Thursday, Nov. 10.
click orlando
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
Comments / 1