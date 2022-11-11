ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

2 charged in deadly shooting of men in Houston restaurant booth

HOUSTON - Two suspects have been arrested in the deadly shooting of two men in a booth at a Houston restaurant. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, and Hieu Trong Nguyen, 49, are charged with capital murder. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Tai Loi...
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

Local man charged with murder

COLDSPRING — A Coldspring man is facing murder charges after an argument led to the Oct. 25 shooting death of his sister. David Kenneth Fulcher, also known as Bubba, 49, of Coldspring, was arrested Oct. 25 at his home. Lt. Charles Dougherty of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department...
COLDSPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend

CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
CONROE, TX
cw39.com

Deputies investigating baby’s death at north Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating an infant’s death early Monday morning. Deputies say they received a call from EMS about an unresponsive baby around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the 5200 block of Pebble Springs Drive in north Harris County. Deputies said EMS units...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton man killed in crash Saturday night

A three-vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Saturday claimed the life of a Dayton man. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, 43-year-old Soraida Rodriguez-Reyna was traveling eastbound on FM 1960 just west of the Grand Parkway when she make a U-turn and pulled directly into the path of an eastbound motorcycle driven by William Devening, 41, of Dayton. Devening’s wife, Deanna, 48, was a passenger on the motorcycle.
DAYTON, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Crash leaves 18-wheeler dangling off overpass

HOUSTON — A crash on a Texas highway left a dramatic scene behind when a semi-truck was left dangling from an overpass. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday, when officials say a box truck left a Houston road and the 18-wheeler almost followed, KHOU reported. The...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy