Man arrested, charged after shooting into crowd watching women fight, killing 19-year-old, HPD says
The victim reportedly was driving with his brother and some friends when passengers in another vehicle began fighting with them before the deadly shooting.
fox26houston.com
2 charged in deadly shooting of men in Houston restaurant booth
HOUSTON - Two suspects have been arrested in the deadly shooting of two men in a booth at a Houston restaurant. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, and Hieu Trong Nguyen, 49, are charged with capital murder. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Tai Loi...
Suspected Texas home invader impersonating cop inadvertently shoots accomplice, meets own death: Authorities
A suspected home intruder impersonating police in Texas inadvertently shot his accomplice, according to authorities, and was then fatally shot by homeowner's son.
Deputies find Texas woman wanted for hit-and-run hiding in closet
A Houston woman was arrested Sunday, months after a dispute led to her allegedly attempting to run over a woman with her vehicle several times.
Home Invader Accidentally Shoots Accomplice, Gets Fatally Shot By Homeowner
Police are searching for two other suspects who fled the scene.
Click2Houston.com
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside gas station near Houston’s south side, police say
HOUSTON – A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside a gas station near Houston’s south side late Saturday night, police say. It happened in the 7400 block of Cullen Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. Details on what led to the shooting were not immediately available....
HPD looking for suspect after man withdrawing money was shot to death at Cullen Blvd gas station
According to the police, there was allegedly an argument between the victim and another man outside the gas station parking lot.
East Texas News
Local man charged with murder
COLDSPRING — A Coldspring man is facing murder charges after an argument led to the Oct. 25 shooting death of his sister. David Kenneth Fulcher, also known as Bubba, 49, of Coldspring, was arrested Oct. 25 at his home. Lt. Charles Dougherty of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department...
HPD: Guy who jumped onto big rig on Eastex Freeway and started dancing gets knocked off and killed
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a bizarre incident that led to the death of a 25-year-old man last week. Investigators said the man jumped or climbed onto an 18-wheeler headed southbound in the 2500 block of Eastex Freeway near Liberty Road. It happened around 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 10.
mocomotive.com
MCTX Sheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect in Connection with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Debit Card Abuse
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards…
Person extracted from inside vehicle after crashing into apartments near Gulf Freeway, video shows
The driver appeared to have left the road and slammed into the apartment, video shows. One resident said he was getting ready for work when he said a loud 'Boom' and ran out.
fox26houston.com
One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend
CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
Family files lawsuit against company whose garbage truck driver hit, killed young woman on bicycle
HOUSTON — The family of a cyclist who was killed is suing the company who owns the garbage truck that hit her last month near Hobby Airport. Bre’Ana Powell, 27, was riding her bike on her way home from work like she did every day when she was hit by a garbage truck at the intersection of Broadway and Morley streets.
cw39.com
Deputies investigating baby’s death at north Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating an infant’s death early Monday morning. Deputies say they received a call from EMS about an unresponsive baby around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the 5200 block of Pebble Springs Drive in north Harris County. Deputies said EMS units...
Witnesses say driver that hit and killed 15-year-old crossing road had right of way
It was a deadly Sunday night on Houston roadways, and one of the two pedestrians killed was a 15-year-old. Witnesses told authorities the driver in that incident had the right of way.
fox26houston.com
Passenger shoots driver of the truck he's in while trying to shoot at another driver
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A road rage incident near northwest Houston led to a shooting where one man was injured. Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalaz reported that a road rage incident involving two vehicles started near the Tollway Service Road at Clay Road and ended at the 5000 block of Kleinbrook.
HCSO: Passenger accidentally shoots driver in same vehicle during suspected road rage case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accidentally shot the driver of the truck he was riding in while trying to shoot at another vehicle in a presumed road rage incident on Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the incident started near Beltway 8 and Clay...
2 men in body armor claiming to be HPD, kick in family's front door during deadly home invasion, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men in body armor kicked in a family’s front door claiming to be Houston police officers during a deadly home invasion robbery at a Katy-area home late Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just before 11:30 p.m. at...
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton man killed in crash Saturday night
A three-vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Saturday claimed the life of a Dayton man. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, 43-year-old Soraida Rodriguez-Reyna was traveling eastbound on FM 1960 just west of the Grand Parkway when she make a U-turn and pulled directly into the path of an eastbound motorcycle driven by William Devening, 41, of Dayton. Devening’s wife, Deanna, 48, was a passenger on the motorcycle.
Crash leaves 18-wheeler dangling off overpass
HOUSTON — A crash on a Texas highway left a dramatic scene behind when a semi-truck was left dangling from an overpass. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday, when officials say a box truck left a Houston road and the 18-wheeler almost followed, KHOU reported. The...
