Read full article on original website
Related
Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
Salvation Army rolls out holiday giving campaigns in Arkansas
It's beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas which means the Salvation Army is rolling out its holiday campaigns.
Arkansas Association of Nigerians give away turkeys for the holidays
Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and this year many ingredients for a holiday meal are expected to set new records due to inflation.
KATV
Community yard sale helps White County residents with legal fees
Little Rock (KATV) — For the last two years, the Community Yard Sale team in Searcy has been holding a community yard sale to help White County residents with legal fees and fines. The event is with a partnership of several churches in the community. Donations are organized for...
KARK
Disassembled gun & marijuana found in student’s backpack at Little Rock Central High School
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Central High School officials said that they confiscated a disassembled gun and a small amount of marijuana from a student Tuesday morning. Principal Nancy Rousseau said that the items were found in the student’s backpack during a daily random scan. She said that the school started conducting random scans as part of increased security measures.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops in Little Rock to help fight food insecurity in the state
A national company is working to help feed people in Arkansas as food prices continue to rise.
Hot Springs man turns art into booming business while providing scholarships to college students
From a passion for art to a booming business, Shawn Newton is rewriting the story of his life, all thanks to a pen.
Logan County sheriffs arrest 4 after ‘criminal spree’ between Fort Smith and Little Rock
The Logan County Sheriff's Office has arrested multiple suspects following a "criminal spree" from Fort Smith to Little Rock.
KATV
Little Rock police seeking information into Hanger Hill homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police are seeking information regarding a homicide that happened earlier this year. On June 5, around 8 p.m. police responded to 15th Street and Hanger Hill for a shooting in progress. Officers arrived and made contact with a black male, who they...
whiterivernow.com
Man ends up in pond before trip to jail
A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
KATV
Local unsheltered community dealing with winter temperatures on the streets
Little Rock (KATV) — As temperatures begin to drop, warmth is a necessity and some have not been as fortunate. Many in the unsheltered community are turning to shelters during the winter months, but one unsheltered woman said she still lives on the streets. "Most of the shelters are...
LRFD: Woman found dead in Westside Creek Apartments fire on Sam Peck Road
Little Rock fire officials said that a woman was killed in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
5newsonline.com
2 Arkansas men, two minors arrested after gun, vehicle theft in several cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of a Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This vehicle was later used to drive down to Fort Smith, which is where the four broke into several businesses.
Search underway for runaway Benton teen
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has requested help in locating a runaway teen. 15-year-old Elisah "Eli" Blackmer was last seen near Benton High School wearing jeans, a navy blue raincoat with "ERCOT" on the front, a peach-colored t-shirt, and white Nike shoes. He is described as being...
A North Little Rock high school honors the life of a 17 year old shot and killed
A high school basketball team is grieving the loss of a teammate after a shooting Friday night in North Little Rock on McCain boulevard left two 17-year-olds dead.
These small Arkansas towns are facing problems after breaking speed trap law
ARKANSAS, USA — As many of us get in our vehicles and go for a drive, whether it be to go on a long commute, a road trip, or wherever it may be— Some people may have found either a city or stretch of open road, where they know to try and slow down in order to avoid a speeding ticket.
Hot Springs police investigate deadly shooting on Penn Street
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs police are now investigating a deadly shooting that left a 70-year-old man dead on Penn Street. According to reports, police responded to the incident around 8:09 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were able to make it to the scene around 8:15 a.m., which is where they located 70-year-old James Wilkie.
Man places shed in an Arkansas cemetery, attempts living there
WRIGHTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Wrightsville neighborhood is upset after a man purchased plots in a local cemetery, but not for the reason you might expect— the man wanted to put his home there. Not only does he want to place his home in the middle of their cemetery,...
People in West Little Rock react to city’s latest homicide, marking 75 for the year
Another violent night in the Capital City leaves one person dead, marking Little Rock’s 75th homicide of the year.
KATV
Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road Tuesday morning. According to police, the collision occurred near the intersection of Cantrell Road and Foxcroft Road. "If traveling in the area, please plan alternate routing to avoid traffic," police said on Twitter.
Comments / 0