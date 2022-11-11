ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

THV11

Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Disassembled gun & marijuana found in student’s backpack at Little Rock Central High School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Central High School officials said that they confiscated a disassembled gun and a small amount of marijuana from a student Tuesday morning. Principal Nancy Rousseau said that the items were found in the student’s backpack during a daily random scan. She said that the school started conducting random scans as part of increased security measures.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police seeking information into Hanger Hill homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police are seeking information regarding a homicide that happened earlier this year. On June 5, around 8 p.m. police responded to 15th Street and Hanger Hill for a shooting in progress. Officers arrived and made contact with a black male, who they...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Man ends up in pond before trip to jail

A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

2 Arkansas men, two minors arrested after gun, vehicle theft in several cities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of a Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This vehicle was later used to drive down to Fort Smith, which is where the four broke into several businesses.
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

Search underway for runaway Benton teen

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has requested help in locating a runaway teen. 15-year-old Elisah "Eli" Blackmer was last seen near Benton High School wearing jeans, a navy blue raincoat with "ERCOT" on the front, a peach-colored t-shirt, and white Nike shoes. He is described as being...
BENTON, AR
THV11

Hot Springs police investigate deadly shooting on Penn Street

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs police are now investigating a deadly shooting that left a 70-year-old man dead on Penn Street. According to reports, police responded to the incident around 8:09 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were able to make it to the scene around 8:15 a.m., which is where they located 70-year-old James Wilkie.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road Tuesday morning. According to police, the collision occurred near the intersection of Cantrell Road and Foxcroft Road. "If traveling in the area, please plan alternate routing to avoid traffic," police said on Twitter.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

