Columbus, GA

WTVM

Opelika police searching for suspects in breaking and entering, theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department investigates a theft and an unlawful breaking and entering incident at the Opelika SportsPlex. According to authorities, on Oct. 16 at about 3:20 p.m., a silver Chevrolet Traverse was seen parked next to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then broke the victim’s passenger window and stole a purse.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. According to officers, on November 12 at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to West Point Depot in reference to multiple people being shot. Upon arrival, officers found two males and one female with gunshot wounds.
WEST POINT, GA
WRBL News 3

Meriwether County 2-month-old infant dies from illegal narcotics, mother found to be in possession of 17 grams of meth

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On May 18, 2022, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Meriwether County EMS responded to the 1000 block of River Road about a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old child. EMS transported the child to a local area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
WKRG News 5

Georgia man facing two dozen charges relating to gang activity and drugs

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WRBL) — A Lumpkin, Georgia, man is facing over twenty charges relating to drug and gang activity, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Jamarion Arkeiaz Beauford faces the following charges: three counts of possession of narcotics three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime possession of […]
LUMPKIN, GA
WTVM

Lee County sheriff talks about holiday theft and scam prevention

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As the holiday season is fast approaching, scams and retail crime are rising and are expected to increase during the next few months. Sherriff Jay Jones says first he wants to remind everyone about email and phone scams to not click on any suspicious links that can lead to stolen personal information. He says, as of this year, more security cameras have been placed around Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: 14-year-old in custody following armed robbery on Floyd Road

UPDATE 11/11/2022 : Columbus Police say they spotted a 14-year-old suspect near Ridgeview Road shortly after the robbery and took him into custody. Police were able to recover money taken in the robbery as well as a firearm. UPDATE 11/10/2022 4:42 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department says the initial incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
wdhn.com

Two killed in wrong-way crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – We know the names of two people killed Sunday night when Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a deadly crash along Interstate 85 north around 8:00. According to Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton the driver of vehicle one died around...
AUBURN, AL
11Alive

2 babies killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 1-year-old children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home...
PIKE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

High school friends start holiday light installation business

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA

