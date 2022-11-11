Read full article on original website
Georgia city council member arrested on charges of impersonating police officer
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WRBL) — A city council member of Lumpkin, Georgia, is facing charges relating to impersonation of a police officer, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI began investigating this case on Sept. 30 at the Lumpkin Police Department’s request. Lumpkin City Council Member Nikita Seay was arrested on Oct. 28 […]
Opelika police searching for suspects in breaking and entering, theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department investigates a theft and an unlawful breaking and entering incident at the Opelika SportsPlex. According to authorities, on Oct. 16 at about 3:20 p.m., a silver Chevrolet Traverse was seen parked next to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then broke the victim’s passenger window and stole a purse.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. According to officers, on November 12 at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to West Point Depot in reference to multiple people being shot. Upon arrival, officers found two males and one female with gunshot wounds.
Meriwether County 2-month-old infant dies from illegal narcotics, mother found to be in possession of 17 grams of meth
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On May 18, 2022, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Meriwether County EMS responded to the 1000 block of River Road about a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old child. EMS transported the child to a local area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office […]
Georgia man facing two dozen charges relating to gang activity and drugs
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WRBL) — A Lumpkin, Georgia, man is facing over twenty charges relating to drug and gang activity, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Jamarion Arkeiaz Beauford faces the following charges: three counts of possession of narcotics three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime possession of […]
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Homewood native Aniah Blanchard indicted on capital murder charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old woman from a gas station in Auburn has been indicted on three counts of capital murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday. On Monday, a grand jury in Macon County indicted Ibraheem Yazeed, 32, on...
Lee County sheriff talks about holiday theft and scam prevention
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As the holiday season is fast approaching, scams and retail crime are rising and are expected to increase during the next few months. Sherriff Jay Jones says first he wants to remind everyone about email and phone scams to not click on any suspicious links that can lead to stolen personal information. He says, as of this year, more security cameras have been placed around Lee County.
UPDATE: 14-year-old in custody following armed robbery on Floyd Road
UPDATE 11/11/2022 : Columbus Police say they spotted a 14-year-old suspect near Ridgeview Road shortly after the robbery and took him into custody. Police were able to recover money taken in the robbery as well as a firearm. UPDATE 11/10/2022 4:42 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department says the initial incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6. […]
UPDATE: U.S. 431 North and AL 165 re-opened after fatal car accident
UPDATE 11/14/2022 5:39 p.m.: The Russell County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the the woman killed in the crash — Cindy Deal, 53, from Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Deal’s next of kin has been notified. UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:18 p.m.: Our News 3 reporter says both U.S. 431 North and AL 165 have re-opened following the […]
Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
Two killed in wrong-way crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – We know the names of two people killed Sunday night when Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a deadly crash along Interstate 85 north around 8:00. According to Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton the driver of vehicle one died around...
2 babies killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 1-year-old children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home...
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
Stranger runs off with 10-week-old puppy at Gwinnett County dog show, family says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia family is desperate to find a puppy they say was stolen from them while at a dog show in Gwinnett County over the weekend. The Harris County family breeds dogs, but planned to keep 10-week-old Gremlin, a French Bulldog, because their son had grown attached.
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A three-vehicle crash in Russell County has left one person dead. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., on November 14, a crash occurred between a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. 59-year-old Cindy Deal was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:50 p.m. It...
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
Local Church receives 2,053 shoeboxes by end of first day of Operation Christmas Child
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Lakewood Baptist Church in Phenix City was full of activity Monday afternoon as volunteers brought in and organized shoeboxes full of gifts for their first day of Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse. By the end of the day, the church had received 2,053 boxes filled with hygiene […]
High school friends start holiday light installation business
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a […]
Alleged gang member gets life in prison for shooting death of Newnan 19-year-old
A suspected gang member was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder, related to the 2018 killing of a 19-year-old girl in Coweta County, officials said.
Columbus: Local government announces Thanksgiving holiday hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up on Nov. 24. Here’s a look at how Columbus’ government services will operate during the Holiday period. For more information, visit https://www.columbusga.gov/.
