Florence, KY

WKRC

Downtown hotel celebrates 10 year anniversary

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 21c Hotel on Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati celebrated ten years. It marked the anniversary from five to nine Tuesday evening on the ground floor of the hotel. People enjoyed light bites and birthday cake. There was also live music and other activities. The hotel also...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ice rink in Lawrenceburg park opens for the season

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Ice rinks are opening all over the Tri-State. Lawrenceburg's ice rink in Todd Creech Park is officially open. There's a protective roof over the rink so people can enjoy it in all kinds of weather. There's also a fire pit nearby where you can warm up. An $8 admission includes skate rental with discounts for kids.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

2 hospitalized after shipping container falls on car in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shipping container fell on their car. The Fairfield Police Department says that the container fell on a car at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue. The portable storage unit struck the car at the railroad overpass.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Crews battle fire at vacant house in NKY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire was reported in Boone County early Monday. The call came in just before 5 a.m. reporting a fire on Dixie Highway near Richwood Road. Crews were able to get the fire out fairly quickly. The house was abandoned. There's no word on a...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Police: 2 vehicle crash in College Hill causes ambulance entrapment

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police were called to the scene of an ambulance entrapment Tuesday night. Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Hamilton Avenue. The accident temporarily shut down Hamilton Avenue between S Ridge Drive and Rockford Place. Police have not said how...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
UNION, KY
WKRC

Black Friday is here - and so are Watson's best deals of the season

Are you ready to get your family and friends together for the holiday season? Be the first to know about Watson's upcoming Black Friday sale to help you get your space prepared for holiday entertaining. Watson's of Cincinnati – the city's go-to retailer of living room, home theater, game room...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati mom can't get amoxicillin for sick daughter due to shortage

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The nationwide shortage of a popular antibiotic is having devastating consequences for a Tri-State family. Santana Benton’s 14-month-old daughter came down with an ear infection over the weekend, which quickly led to a 102-degree fever. Sunday, Benton’s daughter was prescribed amoxicillin. “I thought she...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police looking for missing woman showing early signs of dementia

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for a missing College Hill woman showing early signs of dementia. Karen Holder was last seen on Nov. 2 and family members have been unable to contact her. The 70-year-old is 5'2" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin Township home

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A home is damaged after a fire in Warren County. Crews were called to a heavy fire at a house on Bevis Lane in Franklin Township around 2:30 a.m. Everyone was able to make it out of the home and no one was injured. The...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
CINCINNATI, OH

