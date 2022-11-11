Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WKRC
Bid on animal artwork through the Cincinnati Zoo's Holiday Art Auction
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's Holiday Art Auction is underway and it includes priceless works of art from the Zoo's inhabitants. Up for grabs is Fritz the baby hippo's first kiss painting. It joins a hippo kiss from Fiona, one with both of those hippos, tail paintings by African...
WKRC
Downtown hotel celebrates 10 year anniversary
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 21c Hotel on Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati celebrated ten years. It marked the anniversary from five to nine Tuesday evening on the ground floor of the hotel. People enjoyed light bites and birthday cake. There was also live music and other activities. The hotel also...
WKRC
Ice rink in Lawrenceburg park opens for the season
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Ice rinks are opening all over the Tri-State. Lawrenceburg's ice rink in Todd Creech Park is officially open. There's a protective roof over the rink so people can enjoy it in all kinds of weather. There's also a fire pit nearby where you can warm up. An $8 admission includes skate rental with discounts for kids.
WKRC
2 hospitalized after shipping container falls on car in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shipping container fell on their car. The Fairfield Police Department says that the container fell on a car at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue. The portable storage unit struck the car at the railroad overpass.
WKRC
CDL drivers in high demand as snow plow driver shortage rises
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said across the state the number of CDL drivers is down significantly. Those are often the people who plow and maintain our roads. "In 2018 we had almost 400 seasonal drivers ready to go for winter. This year we have...
WKRC
Rural King latest store targeted by Butler County auditor for pricing issues
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's auditor has added Rural King stores to those allegedly caught with pricing errors. Auditor Roger Reynolds said his office got two phone calls complaining about pricing problems. His office checked the store at 1416 Hamilton Richmond Road on Nov. 4. Of 50 items...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: 'Big baby' Sci-fi needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sci-fi is a terrier mix who is as "sweet as can be", according to Ray Anderson at Cincinnati Animal CARE. She is good with other dogs and needs a forever home.
WKRC
Crews battle fire at vacant house in NKY
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire was reported in Boone County early Monday. The call came in just before 5 a.m. reporting a fire on Dixie Highway near Richwood Road. Crews were able to get the fire out fairly quickly. The house was abandoned. There's no word on a...
WKRC
Police: 2 vehicle crash in College Hill causes ambulance entrapment
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police were called to the scene of an ambulance entrapment Tuesday night. Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Hamilton Avenue. The accident temporarily shut down Hamilton Avenue between S Ridge Drive and Rockford Place. Police have not said how...
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
WKRC
Charges to be filed against man who allegedly brought box cutters onto CVG flight
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Charges are expected to be filed at any time against the man accused of bringing two box cutters on board a flight from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Tampa, and then allegedly threatening to stab passengers and crew members with them. Lillian Hoffman was one...
WKRC
Black Friday is here - and so are Watson's best deals of the season
Are you ready to get your family and friends together for the holiday season? Be the first to know about Watson's upcoming Black Friday sale to help you get your space prepared for holiday entertaining. Watson's of Cincinnati – the city's go-to retailer of living room, home theater, game room...
WKRC
Cincinnati mom can't get amoxicillin for sick daughter due to shortage
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The nationwide shortage of a popular antibiotic is having devastating consequences for a Tri-State family. Santana Benton’s 14-month-old daughter came down with an ear infection over the weekend, which quickly led to a 102-degree fever. Sunday, Benton’s daughter was prescribed amoxicillin. “I thought she...
WKRC
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
WKRC
Police looking for missing woman showing early signs of dementia
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for a missing College Hill woman showing early signs of dementia. Karen Holder was last seen on Nov. 2 and family members have been unable to contact her. The 70-year-old is 5'2" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she...
WKRC
Fans upset at Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift presale slows to a crawl, freezes for some
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There was plenty of hype and anticipation when the presale began on November 15 for Taylor Swift tickets. Her upcoming tour includes two dates in Cincinnati; June 30 and July 1 at Paycor stadium. But all that excitement turned to disappointment for some and anger targeted at...
WKRC
Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
WKRC
Police cancel endangered missing alert for Middletown man with dementia
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A statewide endangered missing alert out of Middletown for an elderly man has been canceled. Jasper Thomas, 81, drove away from his home on 14th Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say he suffers from dementia. He was found safe Sunday around 3 p.m.
WKRC
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin Township home
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A home is damaged after a fire in Warren County. Crews were called to a heavy fire at a house on Bevis Lane in Franklin Township around 2:30 a.m. Everyone was able to make it out of the home and no one was injured. The...
WKRC
Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
Comments / 0