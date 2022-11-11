ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Authorities: Gallia County car crash leaves driver dead

GALLIPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Ohio 141 in Gallia County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Gregory C. Martin, 24, Gallipolis, was driving south on Route 141 in a 1997 Honda Civic that went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WSAZ

Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes Route 2

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of state Route 2 remain closed late Thursday afternoon in the Glenwood area after a tractor-trailer rollover crash, Mason County 911 dispatchers say. The accident happened around noon. No other vehicles were involved. Both sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers are...
GLENWOOD, WV
WSAZ

Driver crashes into mortuary; one person injured

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon sent a car into Beard Mortuary in Huntington. Dispatchers tell us before the crash, one of the drivers had been travelling the wrong direction along 3rd Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in overnight crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash. It happened just before 12:30 Friday morning on State Route 141 near mile post 2. Troopers say Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis died in the crash. According to...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WOWK 13 News

I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Project underway in Nitro to clean up, demolish vacant commercial property

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — A demolition project in the city of Nitro is underway. Mayor Dave Casebolt said he thinks this will attract new business and families to the city. The plan to bring down dilapidated properties started Tuesday morning. Officials said this is phase-one of the project, which...
NITRO, WV
wchstv.com

Man accused of firing four shots from Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a man faces a charge after he allegedly walked out of stairwell at of an apartment complex and fired four shots toward the city. Roger Wayne Legg, 31, of Charleston was booked Tuesday at the South Central Regional Jail on a wanton...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in rural ATV crash; name released

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Thursday in an ATV crash in the Spencer area, West Virginia State Police said. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74 of Spencer, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said -- just minutes after the crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. Investigators say...
SPENCER, WV
wchstv.com

Man killed in Roane County ATV crash, State Police say

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed in an ATV crash Thursday in Roane County, West Virginia State Police said. Henry Longfellow, 74, of Spencer was killed after an ATV he was riding on crashed about 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from West Virginia State Police.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle flames at Boone County mine

Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Putnam County boy's wish granted to become honorary deputy

WINFIELD, W.Va (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies and the Make A Wish Foundation helped a little boy's dream of becoming a deputy come true. Three-year-old Mattix Snedgar, who has been courageously battling brain cancer since he was six-months-old, has always wanted to be in law enforcement. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

