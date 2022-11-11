Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Westbound I-64 lanes closed after crash near South Charleston; one person injured
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Westbound lanes of Interstate 64 were closed Monday afternoon after a crash near South Charleston, dispatchers said. One person was injured in the two-vehicle crash near the Montrose Drive exit, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. No information was provided on the extent of their injuries.
Kanawha County school bus involved in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (4:50 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022) – According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, low lighting and rain are believed to have been a factor in a crash between a Kanawha County school bus and a sedan. A spokesperson for the KCSO says the school bus allegedly pulled out in front of the sedan. […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Authorities: Gallia County car crash leaves driver dead
GALLIPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Ohio 141 in Gallia County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Gregory C. Martin, 24, Gallipolis, was driving south on Route 141 in a 1997 Honda Civic that went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
WTAP
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
WSAZ
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes Route 2
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of state Route 2 remain closed late Thursday afternoon in the Glenwood area after a tractor-trailer rollover crash, Mason County 911 dispatchers say. The accident happened around noon. No other vehicles were involved. Both sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers are...
WSAZ
Driver crashes into mortuary; one person injured
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon sent a car into Beard Mortuary in Huntington. Dispatchers tell us before the crash, one of the drivers had been travelling the wrong direction along 3rd Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this...
WSAZ
Man dies in overnight crash
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash. It happened just before 12:30 Friday morning on State Route 141 near mile post 2. Troopers say Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis died in the crash. According to...
I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
Tractor-trailer crash closes road in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash in Mason County has had Route 2 shut down for nearly six hours. According to Mason County dispatchers, the crash happened shortly after noon when a tractor trailer blew a tire on Rout 2 just north of Glenwood. Dispatch says the driver then lost control causing the […]
WTAP
A two-car crash on the 500 block of Division Street occurred in Parkersburg Thursday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-car crash occurred on the 500 block of Division St. in Parkersburg Thursday morning. The call for the crash came in at 8:19 am. The Silver Ford Sedan traveling to Downtown Parkersburg went left of center into oncoming traffic and struck a Toyota 4Runner. The...
wchstv.com
Project underway in Nitro to clean up, demolish vacant commercial property
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — A demolition project in the city of Nitro is underway. Mayor Dave Casebolt said he thinks this will attract new business and families to the city. The plan to bring down dilapidated properties started Tuesday morning. Officials said this is phase-one of the project, which...
wchstv.com
Man accused of firing four shots from Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a man faces a charge after he allegedly walked out of stairwell at of an apartment complex and fired four shots toward the city. Roger Wayne Legg, 31, of Charleston was booked Tuesday at the South Central Regional Jail on a wanton...
WSAZ
Man dies in rural ATV crash; name released
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Thursday in an ATV crash in the Spencer area, West Virginia State Police said. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74 of Spencer, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said -- just minutes after the crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. Investigators say...
wchstv.com
City of Charleston announces changes to refuse collection during week of Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Charleston has announced changes to its refuse collection schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. Crews will be collecting trash on a slightly different schedule in the coming week to allow workers to enjoy Thanksgiving off, a news release from the city said.
wchstv.com
Man killed in Roane County ATV crash, State Police say
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed in an ATV crash Thursday in Roane County, West Virginia State Police said. Henry Longfellow, 74, of Spencer was killed after an ATV he was riding on crashed about 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from West Virginia State Police.
WSAZ
Crews battle flames at Boone County mine
Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
wchstv.com
Putnam County boy's wish granted to become honorary deputy
WINFIELD, W.Va (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies and the Make A Wish Foundation helped a little boy's dream of becoming a deputy come true. Three-year-old Mattix Snedgar, who has been courageously battling brain cancer since he was six-months-old, has always wanted to be in law enforcement. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton...
WSAZ
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Woman taken to hospital after she was found in the road in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday after she was found laying in a roadway in Lincoln County, dispatchers said. The woman was found in the roadway along McClellan Highway near Harts about 2:15 p.m., according to Lincoln County dispatchers. She was taken...
wchstv.com
Woman pleads guilty to buying gun used in shooting death of Nicholas County deputy
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to buying a gun for a man who used it months later in a shootout that left one Nicholas County deputy dead and another injured, federal prosecutors said. Melanie Clodfelter, 41, of Summersville, is accused of falsely certifying that...
