WKRC
Local high school band gets warm welcome home after competing in grand nationals
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Families and friends welcomed the Lakota West High School band home Sunday after competing in grand nationals. People showed up with signs, bells, and balloons as the buses pulled in at the school. The band made it all the way to semi-finals for the...
WKRC
Dispute at women's boxing event leads to shooting, numerous shots fired in Mt. Healthy
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) - A dispute at a women's boxing event in Mt. Healthy led to a shooting early Saturday morning. Mt. Healthy Police said the women's boxing event was held at Heat Event Center on Hamilton Avenue near the Hilltop Shopping Center. During the event, there was a...
WKRC
Driver in Green Township hit-and-run turns himself in to police
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver wanted in a Green Township hit-and-run over the weekend has turned himself in, according to police. Police say two pedestrians were walking on a grassy shoulder along Neeb Road near Wynneburne Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when a white sedan left the road and struck one of the pedestrians. The other person wasn't hit.
WKRC
CDL drivers in high demand as snow plow driver shortage rises
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said across the state the number of CDL drivers is down significantly. Those are often the people who plow and maintain our roads. "In 2018 we had almost 400 seasonal drivers ready to go for winter. This year we have...
WKRC
Man allegedly attacks teen daughter for telling mother he might be having an affair
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WKRC) - An Alabama man is accused of brutally attacking his teenage daughter, claiming she told her mother that he may be having an affair. Police were called to a trailer park on November 7 for a report of a father abusing his daughter. Responding deputies say when...
