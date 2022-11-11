Read full article on original website
Early snow totals in central Iowa
IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
Iowa, It’s Illegal To Be The Annoying Person That Does This In The Winter
Snow is literally on our doorstep and there are some things that are illegal to do in Iowa when it comes to snow accumulation. I don't handle snow well at all if I have to be out in it. I hate driving in it, hate being cold, and yes I'm aware I'm in for an absolute treat between now through May.
Winter set to strike central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A blast of Winter will soon be striking central Illinois. Unseasonably cold air is already in place coupled with a vigorous low pressure system moving out from the Missouri Valley and moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico, and the stage is set for some snow for the Land of Lincoln. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from Monday night until Noon on Tuesday.
Iowa enforcing traffic laws during peak Thanksgiving travel time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As travelers prepare to hit the roads for Thanksgiving, Iowa’s law enforcement will be partnering with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau to enforce traffic laws. November 15th through the 28th is considered a peak holiday travel time in Iowa. During that timeframe in 2021, 11 people died on Iowa’s roadways. Travelers are reminded to buckle up, drive defensively, and obey the speed limit. There were 33 deaths in 2021 in Iowa where speed was the cause.
Do you have a real ID? If not, it may be time to see the DOT
The deadline for drivers in Iowa to get their license upgraded to a real ID is now set, and officials say it's a change designed to make travel easier.
Driver receives 25-year sentence for deadly Iowa crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Quntonio Herron, the Iowa man who spent months on the run after adeadly crash, will serve up to 25 years behind bars. Last week, Herron pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.
La Salle Bar Fails State Alcohol Compliance Check
Another alcohol compliance check was carried out recently at area businesses. One bar in La Salle failed the test. Troopers checked in on 24 establishments late last week in La Salle, Peru, Marseilles and Ottawa. The only one to allegedly sell alcohol to a minor was Buzzy's in La Salle. Accused of making the illegal sale is 28-year-old Stephen Morris of La Salle.
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week
As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll
There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
SNOW! Ready or not, here it comes
We’ve had a trace of snow 3 different days in the Quad Cities so far this season. Now, our first measurable snow of the season is about to roll in. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday for light snow. The advisory includes the entire area. Light snow...
Midweek Snowstorm To Drop 2 Inches Of Snow On The Quad Cities
I hate to swear in an article but I have to do it here. I'm about to drop the 'S' word so do not show your children this article. Snow is on the way. That's right, SNOW! Our first large snowstorm of the 2022-2023 snow season is going to arrive early Tuesday morning and last through Wednesday. While we've seen bigger snowstorms in the Quad Cities, this will be the first one of the season to give us accumulating snow.
Here's Illinois Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish, According to a New Survey
The results are in -- and they are very, very tasty. As Thanksgiving approaches and guests scramble to decide which side dishes to make this year, Campbell's has released its annual "State of the Sides" survey, which uses consumer data and a nationwide survey to help determine the Thanksgiving eating habits of people both in each state and across the country.
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month
Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois
Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
Forgot how to drive in snow? IDOT has tips
While the Quad Cities saw a few flakes of snow yesterday, areas to the south got actual accumulation. Vandalia reportedly got five inches and Effingham picked up nearly three inches. That means it’s time to break out the snow brushes and try to remember those winter driving skills. The Illinois Department of Transportation’s “Winter Weather […]
