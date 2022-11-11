ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Police raid two Scranton businesses

By Madonna Mantione, Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police officers swarmed the corner of Capouse Avenue and Ash Street in the city’s Pine Brook section Friday afternoon.

It’s where police and K9 units searched multiple cars and two adjoining businesses, Pop’s Tires and Prime Kutz Barbershop where barber Kevin Hairston works.

“My customers pulled up and was trying to figure out what was going on, trying to get a haircut,” Hairston told Eyewitness News.

Woman killed by a car on Sans Souci identified

Police Lieutenant James Weaver says officers served a search warrant, but would not say why or if anything was seized. Officers detained at least three people.

In August 2021, Eyewitness News was on the scene of Pop’s Tires where the owner shot a man. It’s unclear if there’s a connection to the raids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDiRo_0j7hzzub00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8qFK_0j7hzzub00

After city officials condemned the property and utility crews cut power and water, Hairston and some other employees came to collect their belongings.

“I’m just trying to get my clippers. I guess I have to go to people’s houses to cut hair until I figure it out because I’m not gonna stop trying to provide for my family,” Hairston said.

Police have not yet said if the raids are connected to last year’s shooting. Eyewitness News has reached out to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office but we have not heard back.

Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 10

Kathleen Kern
4d ago

You guys are amazing. You make me feel so safe, not many cities like that anymore. Traveled to Philly last week, so dangerous, people don't realize how good we have it and it's all because of SPD.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Two women charged with buying guns for gang member

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging two women who they say bought five handguns and gave them to an alleged gang member. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, in August 2022 officers were alerted to a possible straw purchase of a Taurus and Ruger 9mm pistols by The Cabin Armory […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two NJ men arrested in cooking oil theft investigation

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plains Township Police have two New Jersey men in custody they say were involved in an attempted cooking oil theft. At 1:28 p.m. on November 14, police say they responded to the Burger King at 81 North River Street in Plains Township for the report of an attempted cooking […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for firing shots into occupied home

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for firing shots into an occupied home in Salem Township. On August 3, 2021, officials say Delade was talking with someone outside an occupied residence in Hamlin, PA. Following the conversation, investigators said Delade fired several rounds […]
HAMLIN, PA
Newswatch 16

Police raid home in Lackawanna County

SIMPSON, Pa. — Police raided a home in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officers, along with the county's SWAT team and Scranton Bomb Squad, swarmed the home along Shannon Street in Simpson around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. The chief says drugs and explosives were being sold at the home. Three...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for drug, ‘pipe-style bomb’ charges

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Wayne County man was sentenced for having drugs, rifles, ammo, and a “pipe-style bomb” on his property. According to the district attorney, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant at Jeffrey Johnson’s property on February 15. Sheriffs said they discovered a deer with no harvest tags, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Carbondale police raid uncovers drugs and multiple explosives

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Carbondale Police Department conducted a raid on Monday where they say various drugs and even materials for explosives were recovered. Chief Brian Bognatz of Carbondale Police Department says around 2:00 p.m., they raided a house on the 60 block of Shannon Street and arrested one person, Trevor Morris. According […]
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

PSP investigating hacks on Walmart accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating two separate hacks where multiple items were purchased through a victim’s Walmart accounts. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in Schuylkill County, troopers were told of a theft where an unknown suspect accessed the victim’s Walmart account. PSP says the hacker was able to place an order through the […]
WBRE

Teen charged with breaking nurse’s wrist

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a teen after they say she assaulted a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital, Carbon County Campus. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. troopers were called to St Luke’s Hospital in Franklin Township for a report of an assault. PSP said it […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hazleton man charged with selling suspected fentanyl

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man was arrested on numerous charges, last Monday, after being found in possession of suspected fentanyl, meth, and paraphernalia that indicated he was actively selling the drugs. According to law enforcement, on Monday, November 7, just before 4:15 p.m., members of the Hazleton City Police Department’s Narcotics Unit […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Suspect charged with repeatedly kicking woman in the face

SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say she was found assaulting another woman by kicking her in the face multiple times. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 8:00 a.m. officers responded to a reported fight at Gap View Drive in Scotrun. Investigators said they […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police investigate stolen EBT funds

TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of funds stolen from an EBT card. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, troopers were informed of a victim who had their identity stolen. PSP stated along with the identity theft, the 31-year-old victim also had a disposition of funds stolen from her […]
LEHIGHTON, PA
WBRE

Hit-and-run, multi-car crash leads to arrest

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he fled the scene of a multi-car crash in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 11 around 7:00 p.m., four cars were driving along Interstate 80 West in Pocono Township. At one point police say one car […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

The Unsolved: Jolene Lakey's family still searching

The Lakey family from Scranton lost their best hope for answers in Jolene's disappearance. Jolene Lakey, age 11, disappeared while walking back to her Scranton home in 1986. For decades, her family has hoped for a break in the case. But new information may mean Jolene's case will never be solved.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Junior fire chief raises thousands for department

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local fire departments are a huge part of our communities. One department touched the life of a local Plymouth boy and his family in more ways than one. Now, Brian Lyons has dedicated most of his life to giving back and helping local first responders. “I like riding on the […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
Newswatch 16

Car hits two homes in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two homes were damaged when a car went out of control in Scranton overnight. It happened around midnight on the 300 block of Maple Street. A car ran off the road, hitting the porch of one home and the side of another. A parked vehicle was also damaged.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Repairs underway on Scranton water main break

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are working on a 6-inch water main break in Scranton. A police officer spotted the water coming up from the pavement around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning and called it in. Around 30 customers are affected by the break along the 900 block of Monroe Avenue...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Road back open after fire in Montrose

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An officer with the Montrose Police Department spotted smoke coming out of a building while patrolling the area and knocked on the door, waking the family inside. Sgt. James Smith tells Eyewitness News that he was able to wake the family inside the house in the 500 block of Lower […]
MONTROSE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy