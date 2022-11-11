Police raid two Scranton businesses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police officers swarmed the corner of Capouse Avenue and Ash Street in the city’s Pine Brook section Friday afternoon.

It’s where police and K9 units searched multiple cars and two adjoining businesses, Pop’s Tires and Prime Kutz Barbershop where barber Kevin Hairston works.

“My customers pulled up and was trying to figure out what was going on, trying to get a haircut,” Hairston told Eyewitness News.

Police Lieutenant James Weaver says officers served a search warrant, but would not say why or if anything was seized. Officers detained at least three people.

In August 2021, Eyewitness News was on the scene of Pop’s Tires where the owner shot a man. It’s unclear if there’s a connection to the raids.

After city officials condemned the property and utility crews cut power and water, Hairston and some other employees came to collect their belongings.

“I’m just trying to get my clippers. I guess I have to go to people’s houses to cut hair until I figure it out because I’m not gonna stop trying to provide for my family,” Hairston said.

Police have not yet said if the raids are connected to last year’s shooting. Eyewitness News has reached out to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office but we have not heard back.

Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.

