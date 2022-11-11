ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Man sentenced to prison for child endangerment

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
 4 days ago

SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty on Thursday.

According to Snyder County District Attorney (D.A), Mike Piecuch, 34-year-old, Michael B. Damgaard, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child, a felony charge of criminal use of a communications facility, and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

Damgaard was sentenced by Senior Judge Dudley Anderson to 9 to 23 and a half months in prison, followed by 7 years of probation, court papers say.

As the release reads, Damgaard met the victim, who is a female minor, online and drove from Mechanicsburg to Snyder County multiple times in May and June 2020 to have sexual encounters with the victim. The encounters would take place at a motel or in the woods near the victim’s house, officials say.

Woman killed by a car on Sans Souci identified

The D.A.’s office says Damgaard assaulted the victim’s mother as well when she confronted Damgaard as he was coming out of the woods. The victim reported that Damgaard threatened her to perform sexual acts for him, the release reads.

Officials say after sentencing Damgaard, who was out on bail, was immediately taken into custody and sexual offender conditions of supervision will apply to him. The judge ordered Damgaard to submit to a psycho-sexual evaluation before ever being paroled and he must comply with any recommended treatments.

“The mental and emotional torment the victim, in this case, has suffered is beyond description, and preventing her re-victimization on the witness stand was paramount. This plea agreement had three other basic goals: to hold the defendant publicly accountable, to punish his crimes with jail time, and to require long-term court supervision once he’s released. Because of the victim’s courage and resilience, these goals were achieved,” said D.A. Piecuch.

Damgaard is not to have any contact with minors other than family members and his digital communications/social media activity will be subject to monitoring by the probation department, court papers say.

