The Amherst Regional High School girls’ cross country team won the state sectional Division 2A title at Stanley Park in Westfield on Sunday (11/13), finishing first among 16 teams with 76 points. Local rival Northampton was second with 89 points and Nashoba Regional (Bolton, MA) was third with 96. Amherst senior Tamar Byl-Brann was the individual champion, covering the 5k course in 18:42, 14 seconds ahead of runner up Caroline Collins of Nashoba. Also scoring for Amherst were April Schilling 14th (19:59), Elizabeth Sawicki 16th (20:16), Isla Cusik 17th (20:17), and Claire Kennedy 38th (21:28). The top seven teams from this race qualified for the Division 2 State Meet which will be run at Fort Devens on Saturday November 19. It was the 34th consecutive year (excluding pandemic year 2020 when no competitions were held) that the Amherst girls have qualified for the state meet, a record for girls’ high school cross country teams in Massachusetts.(complete results here).

AMHERST, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO