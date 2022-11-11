ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Why Is The Town Of Amherst Still Called Amherst?

In 1757, John Nash, Isaac Ward, and Nehimieh Dickinson, three of the leading citizens of “East Hadley”, petitioned Governor Thomas Pownall Esquire, Commander-in-Chief of His Majesty’s Provinces in Massachusetts, to create a new precinct, independent of Hadley, which they recommended be named Amherst. In their letter, the petitioners extolled the virtues of Major General Jeffrey Amherst, who was being hailed as a hero in England’s war with France and had not yet been associated with the heinous recommendation to use germ warfare against the indigenous peoples of New England.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Town Awarded Funds To Support Recycling And Waste Reduction

The Town of Amherst has been designated to receive assistance and funding from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) through several of their programs, including the Technical Assistance program and the Recycling Dividends program. Technical Assistance Grant Through MassDEP. The Department of Public Works was selected to receive assistance...
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

ARHS Girls Cross Country Team Wins Western Mass And State Sectional Titles

The Amherst Regional High School girls’ cross country team won the state sectional Division 2A title at Stanley Park in Westfield on Sunday (11/13), finishing first among 16 teams with 76 points. Local rival Northampton was second with 89 points and Nashoba Regional (Bolton, MA) was third with 96. Amherst senior Tamar Byl-Brann was the individual champion, covering the 5k course in 18:42, 14 seconds ahead of runner up Caroline Collins of Nashoba. Also scoring for Amherst were April Schilling 14th (19:59), Elizabeth Sawicki 16th (20:16), Isla Cusik 17th (20:17), and Claire Kennedy 38th (21:28). The top seven teams from this race qualified for the Division 2 State Meet which will be run at Fort Devens on Saturday November 19. It was the 34th consecutive year (excluding pandemic year 2020 when no competitions were held) that the Amherst girls have qualified for the state meet, a record for girls’ high school cross country teams in Massachusetts.(complete results here).
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Letter: Board Of Health Must Weigh In On PFAS Hazard In Synthetic Turf

The following letter was sent to Amherst Health Director Jennifer Brown and the Amherst Board of Health on November 10, 2022. We are writing to you and to the Board of Health (BOH) to request that you do due diligence on the directive you received from the Town Council on October 17, to evaluate the safety of synthetic turf, prior to the council’s vote to approve funding such an installation at Amherst Regional High School. My understanding is that the Board has postponed those investigations until BOH Chair Nancy Gilbert, who is currently out of the country, returns to Amherst.
AMHERST, MA
WUPE

Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”

The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Amherst: $715,000 for a three-bedroom home

Matthew Watkins and Rebecca Watkins acquired the property at 129 Heatherstone Road, Amherst, from E Turner Ret Faythe on Oct. 18, 2022. The $715,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $416. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot. These...
AMHERST, MA
94.9 HOM

New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area

As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
AVON, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Westborough for $1.2 million

David Chapleau and Shannon Chapleau bought the property at 5 Sawmill Drive, Westborough, from Edwin E Hastings and Constance V Hastings on Oct. 27, 2022. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $366 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
amherstindy.org

Letter: It’s Time To Fund Town’s Climate Action Goals

The following letter was sent to the Amherst Town Council, Finance Committee, and Town Manager on November 15, 2022. We write on behalf of the Amherst Climate Justice Alliance (ACJA), to present our FY23 and FY24 climate action funding and policy requests of the Town Council, Finance Committee, and Town Manager.
MassLive.com

See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)

As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

