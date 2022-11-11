Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Related
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Why Is The Town Of Amherst Still Called Amherst?
In 1757, John Nash, Isaac Ward, and Nehimieh Dickinson, three of the leading citizens of “East Hadley”, petitioned Governor Thomas Pownall Esquire, Commander-in-Chief of His Majesty’s Provinces in Massachusetts, to create a new precinct, independent of Hadley, which they recommended be named Amherst. In their letter, the petitioners extolled the virtues of Major General Jeffrey Amherst, who was being hailed as a hero in England’s war with France and had not yet been associated with the heinous recommendation to use germ warfare against the indigenous peoples of New England.
amherstindy.org
Town Awarded Funds To Support Recycling And Waste Reduction
The Town of Amherst has been designated to receive assistance and funding from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) through several of their programs, including the Technical Assistance program and the Recycling Dividends program. Technical Assistance Grant Through MassDEP. The Department of Public Works was selected to receive assistance...
Holyoke resident keeps Anniversary Hill clear as city moves to restore the abandoned parkland
HOLYOKE – A leisurely walk to Scott Tower doesn’t last long for Robert Gubala, who stops 50 feet up his first trail to pick up a thick piece of broken glass. He turns it over and notes it’s a 1970s era Budweiser bottle, easily spotted from the raised logo on the amber glass.
amherstindy.org
ARHS Girls Cross Country Team Wins Western Mass And State Sectional Titles
The Amherst Regional High School girls’ cross country team won the state sectional Division 2A title at Stanley Park in Westfield on Sunday (11/13), finishing first among 16 teams with 76 points. Local rival Northampton was second with 89 points and Nashoba Regional (Bolton, MA) was third with 96. Amherst senior Tamar Byl-Brann was the individual champion, covering the 5k course in 18:42, 14 seconds ahead of runner up Caroline Collins of Nashoba. Also scoring for Amherst were April Schilling 14th (19:59), Elizabeth Sawicki 16th (20:16), Isla Cusik 17th (20:17), and Claire Kennedy 38th (21:28). The top seven teams from this race qualified for the Division 2 State Meet which will be run at Fort Devens on Saturday November 19. It was the 34th consecutive year (excluding pandemic year 2020 when no competitions were held) that the Amherst girls have qualified for the state meet, a record for girls’ high school cross country teams in Massachusetts.(complete results here).
amherstindy.org
Letter: Board Of Health Must Weigh In On PFAS Hazard In Synthetic Turf
The following letter was sent to Amherst Health Director Jennifer Brown and the Amherst Board of Health on November 10, 2022. We are writing to you and to the Board of Health (BOH) to request that you do due diligence on the directive you received from the Town Council on October 17, to evaluate the safety of synthetic turf, prior to the council’s vote to approve funding such an installation at Amherst Regional High School. My understanding is that the Board has postponed those investigations until BOH Chair Nancy Gilbert, who is currently out of the country, returns to Amherst.
Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”
The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
Police are looking to return property to this couple at West Springfield Town Hall
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people that lost their property in Town Hall.
How much will it snow in Massachusetts?
The 22News Storm Team is tracking snow, sleet, and rain. View the live radar and latest snowfall forecast for your area.
Stanley Park’s new director calls Westfield institution the ‘gold standard’ of parks
WESTFIELD — Victoria Connor grew up in Newburyport, but now calls Westfield home. And although she did not grow up visiting Stanley Park, her daughter Keely did. Connor spent years on the fields and playgrounds of Stanley Park with her now 19-year-old daughter, and now, she is at the helm of this treasured park.
Sale closed in Amherst: $715,000 for a three-bedroom home
Matthew Watkins and Rebecca Watkins acquired the property at 129 Heatherstone Road, Amherst, from E Turner Ret Faythe on Oct. 18, 2022. The $715,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $416. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot. These...
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area
As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
Mass. real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Nov. 13, 2022
Aleksandr V. Radionov and Yekaterina K. Radionova to Roman Shtefan, 251 Meadow St., $680,000. Dan A. Major to Plaza LLC, 174 River Road, $140,000.
VIDEO: Mama Bear, 2 Cubs Hunt For Late-Night Snack At Chicopee Home
A security camera at a Chicopee home captured a mama bear and her two cubs going for a late-night snack earlier this week. The bears wandered around the cars and sniffed at some areas on Monday, Nov. 14, before lumbering off for more fertile feeding grounds. Bear sightings in Massachusetts...
Four-bedroom home sells in Westborough for $1.2 million
David Chapleau and Shannon Chapleau bought the property at 5 Sawmill Drive, Westborough, from Edwin E Hastings and Constance V Hastings on Oct. 27, 2022. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $366 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
amherstindy.org
Letter: It’s Time To Fund Town’s Climate Action Goals
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Town Council, Finance Committee, and Town Manager on November 15, 2022. We write on behalf of the Amherst Climate Justice Alliance (ACJA), to present our FY23 and FY24 climate action funding and policy requests of the Town Council, Finance Committee, and Town Manager.
Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as a storm packing snow and rain approaches the region. The advisory is in effect for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Hampden, Berkshire, and Hampshire counties from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Portions...
Springfield family stuck with cleanup after 100 gallons of oil accidentally pumped into their basement
"There was a terrible mishap at their home last week…..an oil delivery truck delivered 100 gallons of oil to their home, EXCEPT they DONT use oil to heat!!!" One hundred gallons of oil reportedly flooded into the basement of a Springfield home after a fuel company mistook the house they were meant to be delivering the oil to.
See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)
As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
Chicopee Knights of Columbus cancel annual Thanksgiving dinner
Knights of Columbus Council 4044 announced that they will not be having their annual Thanksgiving Dinner this year.
