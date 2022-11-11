ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Things to do on a rainy November day in West Virginia

By Alexandra Weaver
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the fall foliage gone and the weather starting to cool down, you may be looking for things to do in north central West Virginia that don’t involve going outside.

In addition to trying some of the region’s roller skating rinks or bowling alleys , here are some ways to have fun while getting out of the dreary weather:

Monongalia County

The WVU Art Museum in Morgantown is open during the fall semester, November included. According to its website, it has more than 4,000 paintings, prints, works on paper, sculptures, and ceramics on display this year.

Virtual view of the Art Museum of WVU, McGee Gallery

The museum is located at 20 Fine Arts Drive. Information about the museum’s current exhibitions is online .

According to the museum’s website , its hours are 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Thursdays through Sundays and the nearest parking lots on the Evansdale Campus are ST-1 and ST-9, which are both pay lots, and Area 51, which does not require a permit after 5 p.m. on weekdays or all day on weekends. Admission is free.

Mogantown, Pittsburgh names among the best sports town in the US

The Metropolitan Theatre, also in Morgantown, features a wide variety of concerts, plays, films and performances of all kinds throughout the year. It’s located at 371 High Street. Click here to see a list of events.

Check out some of the escape rooms or axe-throwing locations in the Morgantown area.

Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center (WBOY image)

Harrison County

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg hosts events all year round, and often features movies, concerts and other events that put a special focus on local history and culture.

It’s located at 444 W Pike St. Click here to see a full list of its scheduled events.

Randolph County

The Gandy Dancer Theatre and Conference Center in Elkins is the only Branson-style dinner theatre in the state. According to TripAdvisor , it features music from the ’50s to the present day, Country, Gospel, Rock and Roll, and Patriotic as well as family-friendly comedy. Sometimes, it holds murder mystery dinners.

It’s located at 359 Beverly Pike. Click here for more information, including scheduled shows.

Lewis County

In this Friday, Dec. 16, 2011 photo, the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is shown in Weston, W. Va. (AP Photo/David Smith)

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston closes for the season during mid-November. It offers historic tours every hour on the hour between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. The building can still be colder during November, but it will get you out of the rain.

It’s located at 50 S River Ave. Click here for more information.

6 haunted destinations in West Virginia

The Museum of American Glass, which is also in Weston , is a great way to see some gorgeous colors indoors. It’s located at 230 Main Ave.

According to TripAdvisor , it has more than 20,000 pieces on display ranging from 1860 to the present and is home to the second-largest collection of Steuben art glass in the world. It also has a marble collection.

Admission is free and the museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Click here to learn more about what the museum has to offer.

The interior of the Museum of American Glass. WBOY image.

Barbour County

Visit the Barbour County Historical Museum and the Philippi Mummies.

Located at 200 N. Main St. in Philippi, the museum features antique exhibits that include things from 1635 to the modern era. Among them are guns, cannons, knives and weapons, the Myers switchboard, railroad artifacts, ceramics, newspapers, various manuscripts and publications, clothing, and numerous flags, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism .

Admission to the museum is free, but it costs $1 per person to see the mummies.

Tucker County

Purple Fiddle in Thomas has a cafe, brews and features local musicians. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on show nights it’s open past 11 p.m. According to its website, it’s open to all ages all the time. It’s located at 96 East Avenue. Click here for a list of shows.

The WV Highlands Artisan Gallery in Davis is a cooperatively run art gallery featuring work from local artists. It’s located at 487 William Avenue and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day but Tuesday.

