‘Yellowstone’: Taylor Sheridan Laughs When People Call His Western Series A “Republican Show”
On paper, “Yellowstone” shares quite a bit of DNA with series such as “Succession,” “House of the Dragon,” and other high-profile dramas about legacy and inter-family turmoil. However, unlike those other two shows, “Yellowstone” features cowboys and is set in Montana, which has led many to dub it a “red-state” show aimed at Conservative viewers. And while those Conservative folks have definitely embraced the series, “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is utterly baffled why people would consider his drama series as a “Republican show.”
‘1923’ Teaser Trailer: Violence Has Always Haunted The Yellowstone Dutton Family
Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” TV dynasty keeps growing. Already having the most popular show on cable television with “Yellowstone,” Sheridan’s been giving us glimpses into the origin story of the Dutton family legacy. The one-off limited series, “1883,” showed us John Dutton’s great-great-grandfather, and the next generation, “1923: A Yellowstone Origin,” story shows us the next chapter.
‘Cabinet Of Curiosities’: Boots Riley, Issa López & More Lead Guillermo Del Toro’s Wishlist For Season 2 Filmmakers
It’s only been a few short weeks since the release of “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” on Netflix. However, over that time, the anthology horror series has already earned its fair share of viewers and love from the genre film community. Mostly, people are excited to see the curated list of exciting filmmakers that Guillermo del Toro has pulled together for Season 1. And even though Season 2 is likely far away, the filmmaker is already compiling his list of filmmakers he’d like to approach for Season 2.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Review: Taylor Sheridan’s Series Remains Edible, But How Long Can The Meat & Potatoes Last?
Taylor Sheridan’s popular Paramount “Yellowstone” series, the most popular show on cable television, is at a strange crossroads it may not want to acknowledge yet. Having just earned its first major awards nod in season four in 2021—a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nomination for ensemble cast—this minor but milestone acknowledgment speaks to where the Western family drama is at. Largely ignored by the mainstream media and awards organizations for three seasons, “Yellowstone” became too big to ignore in its fourth season. Various outlets felt obligated to see what this show—still pulling in enormous numbers on linear TV—was all about.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer: Channing Tatum & Steven Soderbergh Return One Last Time To The World Of Exotic Dancing
It’s been nearly a full year since the announcement that Channing Tatum was teaming up with Steven Soderbergh for a new “Magic Mike” film, titled “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” And now, to celebrate the near-anniversary of the news, we have the first trailer for the upcoming drama.
Seth Rogen To Write, Direct & Star In New Apple TV+ Comedy Series About A Hollywood Studio
Seth Rogen, along with his producing partner Evan Goldberg, know a thing or two about working with major Hollywood studios. Some might even say the duo have cracked the studio code by being able to make widely-seen comedy films and TV series with studios while also retaining a lot of creative control. Now, the duo are hoping to bring that experience to a new comedy series on Apple TV+.
‘Little America’ Season 2 Trailer: Apple TV+’s Critically Acclaimed Anthology Series Returns In December￼
If you don’t know Apple TV+’s “Little America” yet—nominated by BAFTA, Independent Spirit, NAACP Image, and GLAAD Media Award for many accolades— there are plenty of reasons why you should. First and foremost, all the talent involved. The series was created by Emmy Award nominee Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed,” “The Office”) and Academy Award winner Siân Heder (“CODA,” “Orange is The New Black”), “Little America” also comes from the creators that brought you “The Big Sick” (Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Jordan) and “Master of None” (Alan Yang) as well, on board as producers.
‘There There’ Clip: Jason Schwartzman Depicts The Pandemic Experience For Filmmaker Andrew Bujalski [Exclusive]
An official selection of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, “There There” follows seven loosely intertwined characters to tell a story about connection while playing off of the isolation we became too familiar with during the pandemic. “There There,” which is the seventh feature film directed by Andrew Bujalski,...
The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Pearl,’ ‘In The Mood For Love,’ & More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on-demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
‘Bones And All’: Luca Guadagnino On Violence’s Nature, Having The “Guts” To Release A Longer ’Bigger Splash’ & More [Interview]
New kid at school Maren (Taylor Russell), has been invited to a sleepover by a few popular girls, a rite of passage she correctly recognizes as fraught with potential for catastrophe. She doesn’t totally fit in, her off-trend wardrobe and zealously protective father putting a radius between her and her peers, and now she’s faced with a battery of tests to unspoken, intricate teen etiquette. Despite her unease, natural human instincts toward camaraderie take hold, and the night seems to be going along swimmingly — until a moment of intimacy in which Maren lies down on the carpet next to one of the other girls, face-to-face under a glass table strewn with beauty accouterments to cement the “Virgin Suicides” brand of pubescent ennui. The girl shows off her new nail polish, and Maren appears to kiss her finger in a gesture of tentative, confused desire, only to instead bite the flesh off her bone.
‘Empire of Light’ Trailer: Sam Mendes Crafts An Ode To Cinema Starring Olivia Colman
With one Oscar, four BAFTA, and three Golden Globe wins, now seems as good a time as any for director Sam Mendes to make an ode to the art form that made his name. Like Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” Mendes’ latest film, “Empire of Light,” is not only about the power of cinema as an escape, but also its magical facility to bring strangers together.
‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser Talk About Their Yellowstone Origins & Tease Season 5 [Yellowstoners Podcast]
The Yellowstoners, Mike DeAngelo and Rodrigo Perez, have returned to break down another season of “Yellowstone” like a brand-new horse at the Dutton Ranch. Along the way, they’ll also welcome guests from the show to discuss what makes the series so popular, their favorite characters and moments, and tease what’s to come.
‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ Trailer: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh & More Star In New Animated Adventure
Cats have nine lives, right? Well, what if you’re a swashbuckling kitty who craves adventure and danger, but you only have one life remaining? Well, in the case of Puss in Boots, you get shipped off to the feline version of a retired person’s home. As seen in...
Warhol nephew auctions two early works by pop art visionary
Two early Andy Warhol paintings were sold at auction in New York on Tuesday by the family of the pop art visionary, the first in a series of little-known works that will reach the art market, his nephew told AFP. The 1948 self-portrait "Nosepicker 1: Why Pick on Me" went for $491,400 including fees, while "Living Room," also from 1948, sold for $315,000 at a sale organized by New York's Phillips. According to his nephew Warhola, who kept the "a" in the family name, the works sold on Tuesday may interest collectors "who own a lot of Warhol, and they have to fill out their collection with something very early."
Margot Robbie Says Her ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Spinoff Film Is Dead In The Water
Ever since she launched her LuckyChap production company several years ago, Margot Robbie has really controlled her career trajectory in a way that is admirable. She only works on projects that she is excited about and she definitely takes advantage of being a producer. So, with that sort of control and confidence, you don’t see Robbie take on roles she doesn’t fully believe in. That’s a long way of teasing the fact that Margot Robbie’s debut in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise is no longer happening.
