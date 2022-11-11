ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

WDSU

Hammond mother, daughter found dead; person of interest in custody

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has taken a person of interest into custody in connection with a mother and daughter being fatally shot over the weekend. According to Sheriff Jimmy Travis, the person of interest has not been charged criminally in the case and was taken into custody on unrelated charges.
HAMMOND, LA
WWL-AMFM

Cops need help after finding woman

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a woman. “At around 9:30 am yesterday (Monday), deputies were dispatched to a report of a female wandering around…
METAIRIE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for person seen on camera stealing clothing from retailer

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a person seen on camera who allegedly stole clothing from a retailer without paying for it. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported the theft happened on Nov. 10 at a store on Crossing Way in Juban Crossing. The sheriff's office said the clothing was taken without payment and the person is believed to have driven away in a light-colored Honda Accord.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO has identified nonverbal woman found wandering in Metairie

UPDATE: The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced early Tuesday afternoon that they have identified the woman and are in the process of reuniting her with her relatives. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a nonverbal woman who was found wandering alone in Metairie Monday morning. The woman...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

City Park Carousel burglarized, police searching for suspect

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of burglarizing the City Park Carousel. On Nov. 12, a City Park maintenance worker reported that a shed that contained equipment for the carousel had been burglarized in the 100 block of Victory Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to police, Amya Brooks was last seen on Nov. 11 around 10:15 a.m. exiting her mother's vehicle at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Earhart Boulevard. Police report that Brooks is a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Slidell teen donates organs to help others after deadly crash

SLIDELL, La. — Christian Tullis’ family hopes his story shows others just how precious life can be. "If you have children or loved ones, hug them every day, tell them you love them,” his father, Danny Tullis, said. Christian, 16, was a standout athlete at Pope John...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for 2 women reported missing

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating two women who have been reported as missing. According to the police, Deondraneice Powell, 56, was last heard from on Nov. 8. Powell was reportedly scheduled to move to a new residence, but the location was found to be an empty lot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say

Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the assailant fled in the vehicle, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Three men injured in 3, separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings that injured three men. The first happened in the 7600 block of Kingsport Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then just before...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

23-year-old killed in crash, troopers say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a crash involving three vehicles left a man dead just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Troopers say the crash claimed the life of John Anthony Dante’ Daniels, 23, of Wakefield. According to investigators, David Weller of Denham Springs was...
WAKEFIELD, LA

