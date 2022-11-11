Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
'Person of interest' in custody after shooting that left mother, teenage daughter dead
HAMMOND - Deputies took someone into custody after a mother and her teenage daughter were found shot to death inside their home over the weekend, though law enforcement would not say whether that person was being booked on criminal charges. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies said the two victims were found...
WDSU
Hammond mother, daughter found dead; person of interest in custody
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has taken a person of interest into custody in connection with a mother and daughter being fatally shot over the weekend. According to Sheriff Jimmy Travis, the person of interest has not been charged criminally in the case and was taken into custody on unrelated charges.
theadvocate.com
Person of interest in shooting death of mother, daughter taken into custody, sheriff says
A person of interest in the shooting death of a mother and daughter in their Hammond home has been taken into custody on unrelated counts, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, finding Brandy Smith, 37, and her daughter Raven...
Cops need help after finding woman
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a woman. “At around 9:30 am yesterday (Monday), deputies were dispatched to a report of a female wandering around…
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for person seen on camera stealing clothing from retailer
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a person seen on camera who allegedly stole clothing from a retailer without paying for it. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported the theft happened on Nov. 10 at a store on Crossing Way in Juban Crossing. The sheriff's office said the clothing was taken without payment and the person is believed to have driven away in a light-colored Honda Accord.
NOLA.com
JPSO has identified nonverbal woman found wandering in Metairie
UPDATE: The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced early Tuesday afternoon that they have identified the woman and are in the process of reuniting her with her relatives. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a nonverbal woman who was found wandering alone in Metairie Monday morning. The woman...
WDSU
City Park Carousel burglarized, police searching for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of burglarizing the City Park Carousel. On Nov. 12, a City Park maintenance worker reported that a shed that contained equipment for the carousel had been burglarized in the 100 block of Victory Avenue.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for suspect who burglarized Booker T. Washington High School
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect in connection with the burglary of Booker T. Washington High School. According to police, the pictured suspect burglarized the school twice in three days. The first burglary occurred on Nov. 6 just before 9 p.m....
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to police, Amya Brooks was last seen on Nov. 11 around 10:15 a.m. exiting her mother's vehicle at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Earhart Boulevard. Police report that Brooks is a...
WDSU
Slidell teen donates organs to help others after deadly crash
SLIDELL, La. — Christian Tullis’ family hopes his story shows others just how precious life can be. "If you have children or loved ones, hug them every day, tell them you love them,” his father, Danny Tullis, said. Christian, 16, was a standout athlete at Pope John...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for 2 women reported missing
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating two women who have been reported as missing. According to the police, Deondraneice Powell, 56, was last heard from on Nov. 8. Powell was reportedly scheduled to move to a new residence, but the location was found to be an empty lot.
fox8live.com
Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother...
WDSU
New Orleans police officer shoots man who pulled knife outside Superdome
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after an NOPD officer shot a person near the Superdome on Tuesday. According to police, shots were fired in the 1500 block of Poydras Street shortly after 7 a.m. The NOPD said officers were called to assist the Superdome...
Man pulled from car, beaten and carjacked, the NOPD says
Detectives have released pictures of three suspects accused of beating a man and stealing his car outside his Algiers home late Friday (Nov. 11) night.
NOLA.com
Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say
Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the assailant fled in the vehicle, police said.
Multiple shot, 2 killed in violent night across New Orleans
Multiple investigations are underway after a violent night in New Orleans saw multiple people shot, two people killed, and police searching for answers on Monday (Nov. 14). Here's what we know so far.
WDSU
Three men injured in 3, separate overnight shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings that injured three men. The first happened in the 7600 block of Kingsport Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then just before...
WDSU
Louisiana State Police investigate crash that killed 2 men in Lafourche Parish
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people Sunday night. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 1 just before 9 p.m. Troopers said Santiago Cascillo, 33, of Texas, and Chad St. Pierre, 51, of Grand Isle, were killed in the...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating fatal accident that killed 1 and left 2 others injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a car accident that left one dead and two others injured. According to police, a Ford Explorer stalled in the middle lane of the US 90 West Tchoupitoulas exit when a Chevy Malibu struck the Ford Explorer, which caused the Explorer to burst into flames.
23-year-old killed in crash, troopers say
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a crash involving three vehicles left a man dead just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Troopers say the crash claimed the life of John Anthony Dante’ Daniels, 23, of Wakefield. According to investigators, David Weller of Denham Springs was...
