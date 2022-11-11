Read full article on original website
Related
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
Nearly Half of Missouri Counties are 'Maternity Deserts'
The mostly rural counties have no hospital obstetrics care and no OBGYN doctors
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 15th, 2022
(Statewide) -- A Missouri trade delegation is overseas this week on a trade mission to Israel, United Arab Emirates and Greece. Governor Mike Parson, First Lady Teresa Parson, Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn and House Speaker Dean Plocher, state Senator Brian Williams and others are taking part in the trade mission. The group has visited Teva, a company in Israel that the governor says is currently behind 1 of every 10 generic prescriptions filled in the U.S. They have also visited Israel Chemicals Limited, which is opening a new 400-million-dollar battery plant in St. Louis. The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will include 150 high-paying jobs and it is expected to open in 2024.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri family looking for permanent home for unique WWII model planes
CHESTERFIELD, Missouri (KMOV) — Memories built over decades in a West County basement are looking for a new home. A local man spent years crafting and painting hundreds of World War II model planes, and now, his family is looking for a permanent home for the collection. “The ones...
kcur.org
Missouri allows some disabled workers to earn less than $1 an hour. The state says that's fine
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Kansas City Beacon. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. One weekday morning in July, Kerstie Bramlet was at her workstation inside the Warren County Sheltered Workshop...
Mayor of St. Peters questions ARPA fund allocation in Missouri
St. Peters officials want to know why the city received the lowest amount of federal ARPA funds of any other Missouri city.
mymoinfo.com
Homeless & Essential Outreach Event on Tuesday in Jefferson County
Young female volunteer passing clothes to child while both sitting by tent in migrants camp. (Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department in partnership with various organizations around the county is hosting a Homeless & Essential Needs Outreach event on Tuesday afternoon. The event will be held at Grace Life...
Missourinet
Missouri correctional officers getting settlement checks
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Missouri is sending out settlement checks to thousands of current and former correctional officers. The checks mark the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre- and post-shift security clearance work.
Duck Boat sinking survivor committed to helping families facing trauma
Tia Coleman is on a journey she believes will provide her and others with purpose. She knows pain and suffering after losing members of her family in a Duck Boat sinking in 2018.
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms.
Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws
A Missouri judge on Monday ruled staff in the attorney general’s office, while it was being run by now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, used private email accounts to “knowingly and purposefully” subvert the state’s open records law. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem determined the attorney general’s office...
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
stljewishlight.org
For decades, Stan Towerman downplayed his military service. How an Honor Flight changed that
Stan Towerman served his country. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1954, at the height of the Korean War. But Towerman never considered his service worthy of any accolades, or even much discussion in his life because while the war raged in Korea, Towerman was stationed in Newfoundland where he never saw combat. This fact influenced his feelings about his own military service.
Missouri lawmakers, education leaders make it easier to certify substitute teachers
Future substitute teachers in Missouri won't need as many credit hours to get a job inside the classroom.
missouriindependent.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
Missourinet
K9s on the Front Line: A new leash on life for Missouri military veterans and rescue dogs (LISTEN)
Bringing military veterans and rescue dogs together – to rescue each other. That’s the mission of an organization called K9s on the Front Line Missouri. Jason Howe said his Jefferson City organization has helped about 150 veterans from all over the state since 2018. The veterans are paired with dogs who can help them with their combat-related disability, such as post-traumatic stress disorder or panic attacks.
13 Secluded Castles in Missouri That You Need To Know About
When it comes to castles you don't think of Missouri as having any, but every year more and more are popping up in the Show Me State and so far 13 have been discovered. There are no Lords and Lady's living in these 13 castles, but maybe at a time, there might have been. Or maybe the builders just wanted you to think they were someone important by building a replica castle house. We may never know, but according to onlyinyourstate.com, finding castles in Missouri has grown from only six in 2015 to 13. So, where can you find these hidden treasures?
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
kttn.com
AZZ Precoat Metals to build new facility in Washington, Missouri, investing nearly $110 million and creating more than 80 new jobs
AZZ Precoat Metals, a provider of coil coating solutions, announced it will build a new aluminum coil coating facility in Washington, investing nearly $110 million and creating more than 80 new jobs. The new location will enable AZZ Precoat Metals to meet the demand for its metal coil coating and processing services while allowing for the innovation of new products.
Comments / 0